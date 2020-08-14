Soccer on TV: FC Barcelona squares off against Bayern Munich
The COVID-19 pandemic forced UEFA to compress the knockout rounds of the Champions League, with the quarterfinals and semifinals being played as elimination games in Portugal instead of as two-leg home-and-away playoff games. Germany’s Red Bull Leipzig and France’s Paris-Saint Germain already have their tickets to next week’s semifinals. This weekend four teams have a chance to join them.
Friday: Barcelona should be happy with the new format. In the last two seasons it took three-goal leads into the second leg of a two-game playoff only to lose. But this year’s draw was not kind, matching the Spanish runner-up with eight-time German champion Bayern Munich (TUDN, Univision, noon PT), which hasn’t lost in any competition in 27 matches dating to December.
Saturday: Despite its recent domestic success, Manchester City has made it as far as the Champions League semifinals just once, in 2016. A win over French club Lyon (TUDN, Univision noon PT) would get it back there and keep alive City’s hope of qualifying for its first European final.
