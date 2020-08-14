Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Soccer

Soccer on TV: FC Barcelona squares off against Bayern Munich

Barcelona's Gerard Pique, center, gestures during a training session at the Luz stadium.
Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, center, gestures during a training session in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday.
(Manu Fernandez / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Aug. 14, 2020
4:30 AM
The COVID-19 pandemic forced UEFA to compress the knockout rounds of the Champions League, with the quarterfinals and semifinals being played as elimination games in Portugal instead of as two-leg home-and-away playoff games. Germany’s Red Bull Leipzig and France’s Paris-Saint Germain already have their tickets to next week’s semifinals. This weekend four teams have a chance to join them.

Friday: Barcelona should be happy with the new format. In the last two seasons it took three-goal leads into the second leg of a two-game playoff only to lose. But this year’s draw was not kind, matching the Spanish runner-up with eight-time German champion Bayern Munich (TUDN, Univision, noon PT), which hasn’t lost in any competition in 27 matches dating to December.

Saturday: Despite its recent domestic success, Manchester City has made it as far as the Champions League semifinals just once, in 2016. A win over French club Lyon (TUDN, Univision noon PT) would get it back there and keep alive City’s hope of qualifying for its first European final.

Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times

