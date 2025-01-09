LAFC legend Carlos Vela loses his home in Palisades fire

The Malibu home of Carlos Vela, a former MLS Cup champion and league MVP, was among those burned in the Palisades fire. Saioa Cañibano, Vela’s Spanish-born wife, posted a note on social media Thursday saying the house, located near the Malibu-Palisades border, was lost but the family was safe.

“Our beautiful house in Malibu burned yesterday (...). “We are still in shock with everything that is happening,” Cañibano posted on Instagram, later reporting that the family was out of danger. “It is very sad and terrifying to see how everything burns. To all the concerned messages you are sending us, we are safe. Sending a lot of love to all those affected and we hope that the fire will soon be put out.”

California Homes, structures ‘in the thousands’ are burned in Palisades, Eaton, officials say; more fire weather ahead Five people have died, but officials say the death toll is likely to be higher. More than 2,000 structures have burned and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Experts say L.A. is not out of danger yet and these fires have the potential to be the costliest wildfire disaster in American history.

Cañibano and Vela have an eight-year-old son Romeo and and a 4-year-old daughter India.

In addition to winning the MLS Cup in 2022, Vela won the Supporter Shield’s in 2019 and 2022, as well as the Golden Boot and MVP in 2019 with LAFC. He also played in two World Cups for Mexico.