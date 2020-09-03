Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Soccer

Soccer to watch on television: Iceland vs. England in Nations League

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be playing for England against Iceland in the Nations League tournament on Saturday.
(Rui Vieira / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Sep. 3, 2020
2:48 PM
International soccer resumes this weekend for the first time since COVID-19 shut down the FIFA calendar in March with a pair of Nations League group-play games highlighting the schedule of televised soccer from Europe.

Nations League: Iceland, unbeaten in its last five matches, faces England in its group-play opener in Reykjavik on Saturday (TUDN, 9 a.m. PT). That record means little, however, since Iceland hasn’t played since a January training trip to Southern California where it beat Canada and El Salvador by 1-0 scores. England, fourth in the most recent FIFA rankings, equaling its best performance ever, hasn’t played in nearly 10 months. However, it has called up a stout squad, summoning Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Later Saturday, Croatia, a World Cup finalist in 2018, travels to Portugal to play the reigning European champions, who are captained by Cristiano Ronaldo (UniMas, TUDN, 11:45 a.m. PT). Croatia expects to have Bayern Munich forward Ivan Perisic available.

Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

