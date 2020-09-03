Soccer to watch on television: Iceland vs. England in Nations League
International soccer resumes this weekend for the first time since COVID-19 shut down the FIFA calendar in March with a pair of Nations League group-play games highlighting the schedule of televised soccer from Europe.
Nations League: Iceland, unbeaten in its last five matches, faces England in its group-play opener in Reykjavik on Saturday (TUDN, 9 a.m. PT). That record means little, however, since Iceland hasn’t played since a January training trip to Southern California where it beat Canada and El Salvador by 1-0 scores. England, fourth in the most recent FIFA rankings, equaling its best performance ever, hasn’t played in nearly 10 months. However, it has called up a stout squad, summoning Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Later Saturday, Croatia, a World Cup finalist in 2018, travels to Portugal to play the reigning European champions, who are captained by Cristiano Ronaldo (UniMas, TUDN, 11:45 a.m. PT). Croatia expects to have Bayern Munich forward Ivan Perisic available.
