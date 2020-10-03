Galaxy fall at San Jose as slide continues with fourth consecutive loss

The Galaxy continue to stagger to the finish line, suffering their fourth consecutive loss, 2-1 at San Jose on Saturday night.

A penalty kick in the 82nd minute by the Earthquakes’ Andrés Ríos snapped a tie, and the Galaxy could not muster an equalizer.

L.A., winless in its last five matches, has scored just two goals in that span, both by Sebastian Lletget. The veteran midfielder opened the scoring in the fourth minute — the Galaxy’s only shot on goal of the night. Lletget scored his sixth goal of the season when he punched in a short rebound that was ricocheted off the post on a shot by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

San Jose’s Marcos López evened things in the 42nd minute with his first MLS goal, scoring on an uncontested shot from about 12 yards out.

Advertisement

× Key plays from the Galaxy’s 2-1 loss to the host San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

The Galaxy (4-7-3) sit in the cellar in the 12-team Western Conference, three points and five places out of a spot in the expanded MLS playoffs with nine games to go.

It’s been a staggering slide by a team that, a month ago, boasted the longest winning streak in the conference after running off four in a row.

The Earthquakes (4-6-5) have won two straight matches, both against L.A. teams.