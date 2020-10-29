Galaxy fire coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto

The Galaxy on Thursday fired coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto after less than two seasons in charge. The Galaxy are last in the MLS Western Conference at 5-11-3 with three games to play.

Schelotto, hired in January 2019 after a successful stint as manager of Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors, took the Galaxy to the playoffs last season, but the team has been all but mathematically eliminated from the postseason this season, winning just one of its last 10 games and getting outscored 26-8 over that span.

Assistant coach Gustavo Barros Schelotto, the manager’s twin brother, assistant coach Ariel Pereyra, goalkeeping coach Juan José Romero, and performance coach Javier Valdecantos, who followed the manager to Southern California from Argentina, also have been let go.

Assistant Dominic Kinnear will manage the team the rest of the season. Kinnear is the fourth-winning coach in MLS history with 169 victories with three teams, including an interim stint with the Galaxy in 2018.

“Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction,” Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement. “The Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club’s current standing.

“I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club.”

Schelotto, an MLS Cup champion and league MVP during his playing days with the Columbus Crew, was 21-26-6 as the Galaxy coach. He has a year left on his contract.