Source: Galaxy reaches agreement with Argentine manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto to become new coach

A four-time Libertadores winner as an attacking midfielder and forward with Boca, Schelotto also spent four seasons in MLS with the Columbus Crew, winning league and MLS Cup MVP honors under Schmid, who made him the franchise’s first designated player in 2008. He had long talked of returning to MLS as a coach and when it became obvious he wouldn’t be asked back by Boca, his name was mentioned repeatedly in reference to managerial vacancies in Atlanta and Columbus and well as with the Galaxy.