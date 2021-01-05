U.S. women’s national team captain Alex Morgan contracts COVID-19

Alex Morgan, captain of the world champion U.S. women’s soccer team, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be called into the national team’s first training camp of 2021.

“Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays,” Morgan announced in a series of Twitter posts Tuesday. “We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon.”

Morgan’s husband, former Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, and the couple’s 7-month-old daughter Charlie returned last month to California from London, where Morgan played five games for Tottenham of the Women’s Super League.

Morgan, 31, has played in 170 games for the national team, scoring 107 times. She gave birth to her first child in May and took most of last year off, playing just 45 minutes for the U.S. In 2019, in the Women’s World Cup in France, she matched teammate Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White with a tournament-high six goals in helping the U.S. to a fourth championship.

National team coach Vlatko Andonovski will announce his roster for the first training camp of the year Wednesday. The U.S. is scheduled to open play in the Tokyo Olympics in July, attempting to become the first team of any gender to win World Cup and Olympic titles in the same cycle.

