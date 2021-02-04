Soccer on TV this weekend: Barcelona looks to bring attention back to the field

The TV spotlight from Europe this weekend will focus on a pair of Premier League games and Barcelona’s attempt to wrest the attention its club is drawing away from the accountants and back to the field.

EPL: Manchester City and Liverpool have finished 1-2 in the table in each of the last two seasons. But the defending-champion Reds find themselves needing a win at home Sunday over front-running Manchester City (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PT) just to stay in the top four. Liverpool (11-4-7), which has won just two of its last eight matches, hasn’t won at Anfield this year while City (14-2-5) hasn’t lost in 20 matches in any competition dating to Nov. 21 — and hasn’t even given up a goal in its last six league starts. The other two teams from Manchester and Liverpool also meet this week with Everton (11-6-3) heading to Old Trafford to face second-place Manchester United (13-4-5) on Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, noon PT). Man United has lost only once in its last 16 league matches and is coming off a 9-0 thrashing of Southampton while Everton is unbeaten in its last six on the road behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who ranks among the league leaders with 12 goals.

Newsletter All about the beautiful game Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

La Liga: Barcelona has had a tough go of it lately, with a Spanish newspaper leaking details both of Lionel Messi’s $670-million contract and of financial woes that reportedly have the club $1.4 billion in debt and in danger of bankruptcy (the two things may be related). On the field, second-place Barcelona (12-4-4) is unbeaten in 10 straight in La Liga but must keep winning if it hopes to catch Atlético Madrid (16-1-2). Barcelona will try to do just when it travels to Real Betis (9-9-3) Sunday (BeIN Sports, noon PT).