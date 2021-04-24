With some of its top players out, LAFC plays to draw against Sounders

A couple of streaks came to an end Saturday in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders at Banc of California Stadium. But it’s likely neither team was fully satisfied with the result.

For Seattle, the point was the first it has earned in a regular-season game in Los Angeles while for LAFC the tie ended a three-game regular-season home winning streak against the Sounders.

The playoff history between the two teams has been just as one-sided, only going the other way with Seattle twice beating LAFC on its way to consecutive MLS Cup finals. But Saturday’s early-season game, played before a crowd limited to 4,900, was far from playoff quality.

LAFC was without four starters, including forwards Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi, the last two MLS scoring leaders. In their place, coach Bob Bradley started Corey Baird and teenager Mahala Opoku up front and Opoku made his presence felt immediately, drawing a foul from Xavier Arreaga at the edge of the Seattle penalty area to set up a free kick that Eduard Atuesta rolled under the Sounders’ defensive wall to the back of the net in the second minute.

The score, in the 85th second, was the fastest in franchise history.

However LAFC (1-0-1) couldn’t maintain that momentum, with the Sounders narrowly winning the first-half possession battle and outshooting LAFC. That didn’t pay off in a goal, although the Sounders (1-0-1) had two narrow misses seconds apart midway through the half.

The first came when Cristian Roldan’s right-footed shot from outside the box beat LAFC keeper Pablo Sisniega clearly but bounced off the near post. The rebound went straight to Joshua Atencio, who sent his left-footed shot from distance over the bar.

Mark-Anthony Kaye nearly doubled LAFC’s lead just after the break but his right-footed shot at an open net rolled just past the far post.

That proved costly when Brad Smith evened the score for Seattle in the 54th minute. The sequence started with an Alex Roldan cross from the right wing finding Raúl Ruidíaz splitting between LAFC defenders Marco Farfan and Jesús Murillo just outside the six-yard box. Sisniega stopped Ruidíaz’s leaping header but the rebound moved toward the unmarked Smith, who ducked to nod the ball in for his first MLS score.

The goal was also the first Sisniega allowed in 144 minutes this season.