Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget named to U.S. team for CONCACAF Gold Cup

Sebastian Lletget, right. battles for the ball with Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda.
Sebastian Lletget, right. battles for the ball with Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda during an international friendly soccer match June 9 in Sandy, Utah.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget was named to a young U.S. squad Thursday for this month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, but teammate Julian Araujo was not.

Lletget has played in 11 straight games for the national team and is the only player who has appeared in every U.S. match over the last two calendar years. However, his selection to the Gold Cup roster was something of a surprise because it was thought U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter would save him for this fall’s World Cup qualifying, when the U.S. will play eight games in less than three months.

Lletget is one of just three players called up Thursday who also appeared in last month’s Nations League win over Mexico. Colorado midfielder Kellyn Acosta and defender Reggie Cannon, who plays for Boavista in Portugal, are the other two.

Araujo, a defender, who is having a splendid season with the Galaxy, played for the U.S. in the Olympic qualifying tournament in March but has made just one appearance for the senior national team.

Berhalter’s Gold Cup roster includes 12 players looking to compete in an official competition for the first time and five who are hoping to make their national team debuts. The team averages 13 national appearances, five in official competition. Among those returning to the national team is former LAFC center back Walker Zimmerman, the reigning MLS defender of the year, and former Galaxy attacker Gyasi Zardes.

Yorba Linda’s Matthew Hoppe, who scored six times for Schalke in the German Bundesliga this season, was among those summoned for the first time. He is one of just four European-based players called up.

“When we were looking at both the Gold Cup and the Nations League, we were thinking about one big roster, not two separate rosters,” Berhalter said in a statement. “The idea was to prepare our entire player pool in a competitive CONCACAF format for World Cup qualifying.

“When you look at this roster, it’s basically another group of players that are going to get the opportunity to compete to win a trophy. By the end of this tournament we’re going to have virtually the entire player pool prepared for World Cup qualifying.”

The U.S. will open its Gold Cup schedule on July 11 against the winner of a preliminary round playoff. It will then face Martinique and Canada in pool play with the top two teams from the group advancing to the quarterfinals.

The tournament final will be played Aug. 1 in Las Vegas.

U.S. roster for CONCACAF Gold Cup

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

