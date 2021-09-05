USMNT can’t capitalize on chances, plays to draw with Canada in World Cup qualifier

Brenden Aaronson of the U.S. and Cyle Larin of Canada exchanged goals midway through the second half of a World Cup qualifier that ended in 1-1 draw Sunday at Nissan Stadium, leaving both teams winless but unbeaten two games into the 14-match tournament.

Aaronson gave the U.S. (0-0-2, 2 points) a short-lived lead in the 55th minute, charging through the center of the box to slide onto a left-footed cross from Antonee Robinson and redirect it past Canadian keeper Milan Borjan from close range.

But Canada (0-1-1, 2 points) got that back seven minutes later with Alphonso Davies fighting his way around DeAndre Yedlin on the left wing to send a low left-footed pass into the box for Larin, who slipped the mark of defender John Brooks for an easy tap-in.

The goal was the first U.S. keeper Matt Turner has given up from open play in his nine-game national team career.

The U.S. had the ball more than 70% of the game and outshot Canada 11-6 but saw Borjan make a pair of acrobatic saves in the opening 27 minutes while another first-half shot struck the right goal post. Turner made a tough save on Larin early, reaching with his right hand to slap a shot wide while going to the turf.

The Americans were missing three starters, scratching goalkeeper Zack Steffen (COVID-19) and forward Gio Reyna (right hamstring strain) for health reasons, then suspending midfielder Weston McKennie, with McKennie taking to social media to say that he violated the team’s COVID protocols. And they lost another late in the first half when right back Sergiño Dest was subbed off because of an apparent injury.

On the plus side, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter did get captain Christian Pulisic back from his own COVID-related absence.

Jamaican referee Oshane Nation struggled all night to get control of an emotional match that grew increasingly chippy, with his few stops in play robbing the game of its pace and rhythm.

This is the second time in four years the U.S. has opened the final round of World Cup qualifying winless after two games.