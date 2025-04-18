LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo will step down at end of season and return to Germany

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo will step down at the completion of the season and return to Germany, the club announced Friday.

“It is an honor to be the head coach of LAFC,” Cherundolo said in a statement. “After much reflection and discussion with my family, we made the decision that at the end of this year we will return to Germany. I love Los Angeles and LAFC, but this move is in the best interest of my family, even as it will ultimately take us away from a team, city, organization and fan base that I am proud to represent.”

Cherundolo, who grew up in San Diego and made three World Cup rosters for the U.S., spent his entire club career in Germany with Hannover 96. His wife and children were born in Germany.

Cherundolo, 46, has enjoyed unprecedented success with LAFC since he was hired in January 2022 as the second head coach in club history, going 87-43-26 in all competitions. He is the only coach in MLS history to win the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup in his first season. He also won the 2024 U.S. Open Cup and took the team to the final of the CONCACAF Champions League in 2023.

LAFC, which finished atop the Western Conference regular-season table last year, is 4-4-0 and in seventh place this season.