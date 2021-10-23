LAFC’s playoff hopes fade further with draw against Minnesota United

LAFC’s flickering playoff hopes dimmed further Saturday, with Osvaldo Alonso’s goal 20 minutes into the second half earning Minnesota United a 1-1 draw on a chilly night at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

The goal snapped LAFC’s modest two-game winning streak but more importantly it also cost the team a crucial two points in the Western Conference standings. LAFC (11-12-8) remains ninth in the table, two places out of a playoff berth with three games remaining.

LAFC’s only score came on a Cristian Arango free kick from about 30 yards that was misplayed by Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller in the 32nd minute. The goal was Arango’s sixth in three games and 12th in 14 games on the season.

Minnesota matched that in the 65th minute when LAFC keeper Jamal Blackman parried an Emanuel Reynoso free kick into the feet of a charging Alonso, who volleyed a right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Minnesota (12-10-9) controlled the ball for 70% of the match, outshooting LAFC 18-6.

LAFC, which entered MLS in 2018, made the playoffs in each of its first three seasons.