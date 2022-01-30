Canada bolsters its World Cup hopes with shutout victory over U.S.

Canada moved a big step closer to its first World Cup berth in 36 years Sunday, with goals from Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe giving it a 2-0 win over the U.S. in a CONCACAF qualifier at a half-full Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Canada, about an hour southwest of Toronto.

The win was the fifth in a row for Canada, at 6-0-4 the only unbeaten team in the eight-team qualifying tournament. The U.S. (5-2-3), which had a chance to move atop the standings with a victory of its own, could instead fall to third with four games remaining if Mexico wins its game with Costa Rica later Saturday.

The top three teams qualify automatically for this fall’s World Cup in Qatar while the fourth-place team advances to an inter-confederation playoff, where another tournament invitation will be at stake.

Meanwhile Canada’s path to its second-ever World Cup is wide open since only one of the four teams left on its schedule entered Sunday with a winning record.

The game kicked off on a narrow, hard artificial surface in a wind chill of 19 degrees and it didn’t take long for Canada to exploit the home-field advantage, with Larin scoring the only goal his team would need on a counterattack in the seventh minute.

The play started with a goal kick from U.S. keeper Matt Turner that was knocked down by the wind. Kamal Miller raced into the attacking end and, uncontested, headed the ball back upfield for Larin, who ran a give-and-go with Jonathan David, slicing between U.S. defenders Miles Robinson and Antonee Robinson to collect the return pass from David and send a right-footed shot off Turner’s fingertips and into the side netting inside the far post.

Miles Robinson, starting at center back in place of Walker Zimmerman, turned the wrong way on the play, giving Larin a open run into the box for his third goal in as many games and the 23rd of his international career, making him Canada’s all-time leading scorer.

The goal was just the second the U.S. had allowed in its last 365 minutes and the U.S. nearly pulled it back just before the intermission when Weston McKennie dashed to the edge of the six-yard box to head a bending Christian Pulisic corner on target. But Canadian keeper Milan Borjan got just enough of his gloved right hand on the ball to swat the ball wide for his only save of the half.

Although the U.S. dominated in time of possession, outshooting and outpassing Canada by wide margins in the first half, it failed to score in the opening 45 minutes for the eighth time in 10 qualifiers.

The Americans continue to dominate everywhere but on the scoreboard in the second half as well, finishing with a 13-8 edge in shots — the most dangerous being an acrobatic bicycle kick from the center of the box by Paul Arriola with four minutes left. That shot went wide, allowing Borjan to register his fifth shutout of qualifying.

Defender Chris Richards turned his right ankle with six minutes left, leaving the U.S., which has used all its substitutes, to finish the game with 10 men and Canada took advantage of that, too, with Adekugbe scoring his first international goal on a breakaway deep in stoppage time.

Canada was playing for the second time in four days without its best player, Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies, who is sidelined with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart linked closely to the coronavirus.