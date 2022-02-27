Advertisement
Soccer

Chicharito scores in final minutes to lift Galaxy over New York City FC in opener

Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández celebrates in front of New York City FC's Maxime Chanot.
Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández celebrates in front of New York City FC’s Maxime Chanot after scoring late in the second half of a 1-0 victory Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored in the 90th minute to give the Galaxy a 1-0 victory over defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC on Sunday in the regular-season opener for both teams.

The Galaxy had quality chances against NYCFC, but weren’t able to put one in the net until late in the game. Raheem Edwards regained possession just outside of the box and sent an entry pass into Hernandez, who got a short run up the left side, juked defender Maxime Chanot and sent a right-footed shot from 7 yards out past goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

It is the second straight year the Mexican striker has scored in the Galaxy’s opener. He had a pair of goals in their 3-2 win over Inter Miami last year.

NYCFC had a chance to even it in the 93rd minute, but Heber was wide right on a shot near the goal.

Johnson had five saves for NYCFC and Jonathan Bond made one save for the Galaxy. L.A. had a 15-9 edge in total shots.

Both teams are on the road Saturday. NYCFC travels to Vancouver and the Galaxy will be the first home opponent for Charlotte FC.

Soccer
