Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Jesus Ferreira’s two goals propel FC Dallas past Galaxy 3-1

Galaxy forward Douglas Costa plays against the Charlotte FC.
Douglas Costa, pictured March 5, scored in the 67th minute Saturday night, but the Galaxy fell 3-1 to FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park.
(Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share

Jesus Ferreira scored two goals, and FC Dallas cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Ferreira gave Dallas (6-1-4) an early lead with a goal in the 11th minute. Paul Arriola stretched the lead to 2-0 with a score in the 20th minute, and Ferreira added his MLS-leading ninth goal just three minutes later.

The win vaults Dallas into second place in the Western Conference, one point behind LAFC.

Douglas Costa scored in the 67th minute for the Galaxy (6-4-1), who began the day in a third-place tie with Dallas.

Mexico's Atlas players lift the trophy after winning the Mexican soccer league final match against Mexico's Leon in Guadalajara, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Soccer

Atlas FC overcame its cursed roots to win a Liga MX title. Can the club keep winning?

Atlas FC, one of Mexico’s oldest soccer clubs with a star-studded fan base, clinched its first title in 70 years. Can it keep winning?

Advertisement

The Galaxy outshot Dallas 14-7.

Jimmy Maurer saved four of the five shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved one of the four shots he faced for the Galaxy.

Soccer
Advertisement