Dejan Joveljic’s header in 88th minute allows Galaxy to earn draw against Timbers

Dejan Joveljic scored the late equalizer for the Galaxy in a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Joveljic’s tying goal came on a header in the 88th minute. Julian Araujo picked up an assist, with his well-timed pass from the right corner reaching Joveljic as he arrived at the goal box.

Yimmi Chara scored the only goal for the Timbers (3-6-7), finishing a breakaway after receiving a pass from Sebastian Blanco.

The Galaxy (7-5-3) outshot the Timbers 10-9, with five shots on goal to two for the Timbers.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bond saved one of the two shots he faced for the Galaxy. Aljaz Ivacic made four saves for the Timbers.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday, players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

Next Saturday, the Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Timbers host the Colorado Rapids.