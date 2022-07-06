Galaxy acquire Uruguayan midfielder Gastón Brugman

The Galaxy have acquired Uruguayan midfielder Gastón Brugman from Parma Calcio of Italy’s second-tier Serie B. Financial details of the transfer and of Brugman’s 3 ½-year contract were not released but it was finalized with the use of allocation money.

The contract includes a club option for 2026 and before completing the deal the Galaxy sent $200,000 in general allocation money to Charlotte FC in exchange for an international roster spot.

Brugman, who will turn 30 in September, plays primarily as a central midfielder, a position of need for the Galaxy. A native of Rosario, Uruguay, the same city that produced defender Diego Godín, Uruguay’s all-time leader in international appearances, Brugman spent last season on loan to Real Oviedo of Spain’s second division, where he had three goals and six assists in 34 games in all competition.

For his career, Brugman has 26 goals and 31 assists in 303 games for six teams in Italy and Spain. Ninety of those matches were in Italy’s top-flight Serie A with Palermo, Pescara and Parma.

Brugman must secure an international transfer certificate and a P1 visa before he can join the Galaxy, who face inter-city rival LAFC on Friday at Banc of California Stadium.

