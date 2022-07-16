Galaxy are blanked by Colorado Rapids and suffer their third consecutive loss

Diego Rubio scored a first-half goal, Gyasi Zardes had one in the second half, and the Colorado Rapids beat the Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night.

Rubio found the net for a ninth time this season to stake Colorado (6-8-6) to a lead in the 20th minute.

Zardes, a former Galaxy forward who was born and raised in Hawthorne and was a product of the Galaxy’s development academy, capped the scoring in the 75th minute with his third goal of the season.

The Galaxy (8-9-3), who suffered their third consecutive loss, outshot Colorado 18-10, but the Rapids had a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough had two saves for the Rapids, and Jonathan Bond had two for the Galaxy.

The Galaxy, who fell to 1-8-1 when giving up the first goal, again played without starters Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and midfielder Mark Delgado, who are expected back next week.