Four first-half goals power Galaxy to victory over Whitecaps
The Galaxy scored four first-half goals for the first time in six years as they rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Samuel Grandsir scored two of the goals, including the first one in the 12th minute after one-timing a rolling cross from Kevin Cabral. Grandsir also scored toward the end of the first half in the 40th minute.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández converted a penalty kick in the 20th minute to give the Galaxy a 2-0 lead.
Víctor Vázquez tallied in the 30th minute before Grandsir’s second score. Efraín Álvarez added a goal in the 89th minute to finish the scoring for the Galaxy (10-11-3).
The last time the Galaxy scored four in the first half was April 23, 2016, in a 5-2 win over Real Salt Lake.
Ryan Gauld scored for the Whitecaps (8-11-6) in the first half, and Tosiant Ricketts added a goal in the 70th minute.
The Galaxy dominated possession, having the ball 62% to Vancouver’s 38%.
Jonathan Bond had two saves for the Galaxy. Cody Cropper saved two for Vancouver.
