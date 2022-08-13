Four first-half goals power Galaxy to victory over Whitecaps

The Galaxy scored four first-half goals for the first time in six years as they rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Samuel Grandsir scored two of the goals, including the first one in the 12th minute after one-timing a rolling cross from Kevin Cabral. Grandsir also scored toward the end of the first half in the 40th minute.

Víctor Vázquez jumps for joy after scoring a first-half goal for the Galaxy. (Raul Romero Jr. / Associated Press)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández converted a penalty kick in the 20th minute to give the Galaxy a 2-0 lead.

Víctor Vázquez tallied in the 30th minute before Grandsir’s second score. Efraín Álvarez added a goal in the 89th minute to finish the scoring for the Galaxy (10-11-3).

Advertisement

The last time the Galaxy scored four in the first half was April 23, 2016, in a 5-2 win over Real Salt Lake.

Ryan Gauld scored for the Whitecaps (8-11-6) in the first half, and Tosiant Ricketts added a goal in the 70th minute.

The Galaxy dominated possession, having the ball 62% to Vancouver’s 38%.

Jonathan Bond had two saves for the Galaxy. Cody Cropper saved two for Vancouver.