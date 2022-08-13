Advertisement
Soccer

LAFC keeps streaking, rides second-half surge to win over Charlotte FC

LAFC's Carlos Vela kicks the ball July 17, 2022, at Nashville.
Carlos Vela, pictured July 17, scored for LAFC on Saturday night in its 5-0 home win over Charlotte FC. All of LAFC’s goals came in the second half.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
By Wire reports
MLS-leading LAFC continued its hot season with a 5-0 victory over Charlotte FC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday night.

The teams played to a scoreless deadlock in the first half before Jesús Murillo converted on a header from the left side in the 49th minute.

Ten minutes later, José Cifuentes, on a right-footed shot, scored to make it 2-0.

Carlos Vela scored his ninth goal of the season in the 73rd minute off a through ball from Cifuentes. Cristian Arango scored his team-leading 13th goal three minutes later with a right-footed shot. LAFC’s scoring ended with an own goal from Anton Walkes of Charlotte in injury time. The victory was LAFC’s sixth in a row in MLS play.

Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was credited with four saves. Maxime Crepeau made two saves to earn a clean sheet for LAFC.

LAFC improved to 17-4-3 (54 points), while Charlotte fell to 9-14-2 (29 points).

Soccer
