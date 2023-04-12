LAFC’s Aaron Long and Kellyn Acosta called up to USMNT for friendly with Mexico

Aaron Long, center, hugs U.S. goalkeeper Sean Johnson as they celebrate with teammate Yunus Musah after a World Cup win over Iran in November in Doha, Qatar. Long and Johnson have been called up for USMNT’s friendly against Mexico next week in Glendale, Ariz.

LAFC defender Aaron Long and midfielder Kellyn Acosta were among 23 players called up to the national team Wednesday for next week’s friendly with Mexico in Glendale, Ariz. Both players, who were also on the roster for last fall’s World Cup in Qatar, will remain with LAFC for this weekend’s El Tráfico with the Galaxy before reporting to the national team.

Because the game is being played outside a FIFA international window, the team is primarily a domestic one with only defender Sergiño Dest of Italy’s AC Milan and midfielder Alan Soñora of Mexico’s FC Juárez coming from outside MLS or the USL Championship.

In addition to Long and Acosta, eight other veterans of the World Cup team were summoned, among then Seattle forward Jordan Morris, who leads MLS with eight goals in seven matches. Nine players will enter training camp with fewer than five USMNT caps.

“We are delighted with the group we have put together,” interim U.S. coach Anthony Hudson said. “Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals it’s a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about.”

Mexico is coming off its worst World Cup appearance since 1978, getting shut out twice while going out in the group stage in Qatar, a performance that cost coach Tata Martino his job. El Tri beat Suriname and drew Jamaica in Nations League play last month in its first two games under new coach Diego Cocca.

The U.S. is unbeaten in its last four games with Mexico, winning the last three meetings at home.

The U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (LAFC), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)