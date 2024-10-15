L.A. 2026 World Cup committee hosts art contest to select official poster design

A proposed logo for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 is displayed on the video screens at SoFi Stadium. The L.A. World Cup host committee is holding a contest to create the official poster for matches in 2026.

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 host committee is offering local artists and designers the chance to create the official poster for the World Cup 26 Los Angeles. The winning entry will be showcased throughout Southern California ahead of the tournament and its creator will receive a $20,000 prize.

Eight World Cup games will be played at SoFi Stadium in June and July of 2026.

The committee said it is working with the Annenberg Foundation to reach emerging designers and new artists across Southern California. The contest is open to residents of Los Angeles County who are 18 and older. In addition to the cash prize for the winning entry, three finalists will receive $2,500 and 12 others $500 apiece. Entries will be judged by a jury chosen from the L.A. arts, business and cultural communities.

Contest rules are available at LosAngelesFWC26.com.