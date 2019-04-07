Bret Hart attacked at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart was tackled by a fan who jumped the barricade and ran into the ring during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night at Barclays Center in New York.
Hart accepting induction as part of The Hart Foundation. He was standing at the lectern inside the ring when a fan rushed him and tackled him to the floor.
Security and pro wrestlers in attendance stormed the ring and dragged the fan from the ring. Hart appeared to be uninjured and continued his speech once order was restored.
The ceremony, shown live on the WWE Network, went to black while security removed the 26-year-old, whose name has not been released. He is in custody and facing criminal charges, according to the Associated Press.
"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring," WWE said in a statement. "The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."