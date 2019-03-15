Racing! TSG announces sweeping changes

He went well late after a less than stellar start to finish a solid third versus two long gone speedsters over a speed favoring racing surface 19 nights ago. The figure earned in that outing compares favorably with the others in Friday’s second race and the gelding should improve in his second start over the oval for top notch connections. With an expected step forward in a field that has two horses that should go for the lead in Shadow Op and Swiss Cheese, I like Reign On to sit closer down the back-stretch and give the pacesetters a run for the money inside the 1/16th pole.