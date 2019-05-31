Racing! Jon White’s Belmont rankings are in

“Trained by Clemente Hurtado, Ray Donovan stumbled leaving the gate in his last outing and was fifth during the early going before coming back to post a gutsy nose victory at 300 yards on April 13. A qualifier to the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby last year, Ray Donovan spent some time at Ruidoso Downs in the summer, finishing second in his trial to the Ruidoso Derby before running out of the money in a trial to the 440-yard All American Derby. Since his return, he has finished second or better four times and looks like a top contender on Friday.