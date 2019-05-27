Morning Briefing: Donovan McNabb's Hall of Fame argument doesn't add up

"I'm not hesitating on that,” McNabb told TMZ Sports. “I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers speak for itself. My numbers are better than Troy Aikman, but he has Super Bowl rings and he's played with Hall of Famers as well. When they look at my numbers, yeah [I belong], but then they always want to add other stuff into it. 'Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?' But people don't realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship. And to get there five times, then make it to a Super Bowl? It's tough."