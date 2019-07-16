Sparks’ Riquna Williams suspended 10 games for domestic violence

Sparks guard Riquna Williams has been suspended without pay for 10 games because of a domestic violence incident, the WNBA announced Tuesday.

Williams was arrested in late April and charged with two felony counts, one of which involved assault of someone with whom she had a relationship. Williams faces one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. She pleaded not guilty to both charges in May. Her next hearing date is scheduled for Aug. 16.

The WNBA conducted an investigation into the incident and spoke to Williams, several witnesses and a panel of experts on domestic violence .

“Based on the investigation, consultation, and a careful weighing of all the facts and circumstances, the WNBA determined that a 10-game suspension was appropriate,” the league said in a statement. “Among other factors, the WNBA took into account the nature and seriousness of the conduct at issue, including the involvement of a firearm. The WNBA will also require Williams to participate in counseling.”

Her suspension begins Thursday when the Sparks play host to the Dallas Wings. She isn’t eligible to return until Aug. 22 against the Indiana Fever.

“The Sparks have cooperated fully with the league’s investigation,” the team said in a statement. “As an organization, we abhor violence of any kind and specifically take domestic violence allegations seriously. We we will provide whatever resources we are allowed to help Riquna learn and grow from this unfortunate situation,” the Sparks said in a statement regarding her suspension.

Williams’ suspension is the longest in league history, surpassing the seven-game suspension given to Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and Dallas Wings forward Glory Johnson after their 2015 domestic violence arrests.

The Sparks are 5-1 with Williams in the starting lineup, and she’s averaging 11.5 points and 2.7 assists in 15 games this season. After injuries to Candace Parker, Alana Beard, Maria Vadeeva and Alexis Jones, the Sparks have only seven players available for the game against the Wings.