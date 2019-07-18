Newsletter: Racing! A difficult morning at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we tell you who won’t be racing this weekend because of high temperatures and a sweltering heat index.
Sadly, the big news on Thursday was the freak accident at Del Mar where Charge A Bunch collided with Carson Valley during morning workouts. Of all the 30 deaths at Santa Anita, none seemed as wild as this one.
Charge A Bunch bolted while preparing to work, unseated rider Geovanni Franco, did a U-turn and ran head first into Carson Valley. Both were unraced colts, Charge A Bunch was 2 and Carson Valley was 3.
According to Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director for the California Horse Racing Board, they both died on the track of broken necks. Carla Gaines trained Charge A Bunch and Bob Baffert conditioned Carson Valley.
Assael Espinoza was aboard Carson Valley and complained about back pain and was taken to the hospital. But, his agent, Brian Beach, said it was just a sprain and the jockey hoped to return to racing this weekend.
For a longer look at the incident, check out my web and print story. (Just click here.)
Weather back east
Those of you who like to bet lots of tracks are in for a surprise on Saturday, a few of them aren’t going to be running.
With temperatures in the 90s and a heat index that goes over 100, some tracks are packing it in because of horse safety. Smart move.
Here’s a list of cancellations:
Belterra Park: Friday, Saturday
Delaware Park: Saturday
Ellis Park: Friday
Finger Lakes: Saturday
Laurel Park: Saturday, Sunday
Parx: Saturday
Saratoga: Saturday
The big race on Saturday is the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. Now, the track is considered on the Jersey Shore, even though it’s not quite on the ocean. But, it’s close enough that the Atlantic can moderate the temperature.
The track is also adding heat protocols to include more vets, water trucks and other cooling methods.
The featured attraction in the race is Maximum Security, who is prepping for the Travers Stakes and a rematch with Game Winner. Both horses are owned by Gary and Mary West. Maximum Security was the first horse in 145 years to be disqualified as the Kentucky Derby winner by a ruling of the stewards on race day.
Hollendorfer update
The update is there is no update. Jerry Hollendorfer and the California Throughbred Trainers went to court on Thursday to try and get a restraining order to allow the hall of fame trainer to stable horses and run at Del Mar.
But, Judge Ronald Frazier, of the San Diego Superior Court, found the information in the filing to be so complex that he needed extra time to render a decision. The new date for a decision is July 26.
Hollendorfer was banned from racing a Stronach Group tracks, which includes Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields. While Del Mar has not banned him, it also hasn’t issued him any stall space or allowed him to enter horses.
A real problem for Hollendorfer is he has horses that are on the fair circuit that will need a place to be housed in about a week. Neither the fair circuit nor Los Alamitos ruled Hollendorfer off their tracks.
Hammerle to Oaklawn
Rick Hammerle, the longtime Santa Anita racing secretary until being fired before the start of this past meeting, has landed at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.
The track announced that he would fill the role of racing coordinator and would join Jed Doro, vice president of racing, and Pat Pope, racing secretary.
“It’s a real privilege to be coming to a place that loves racing, loves the horses and loves the fans the way Oaklawn does,” Hammerle said. “It couldn’t have worked out better for me and I can’t wait to get started.”
Del Mar review
The featured race on Thursday was the $150,000 Fleet Treat Stakes for Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. Hollywood Hills was able to make up three lengths in the short Del Mar stretch to beat favored Sneaking Out by a nose. The race was reduced to five starters with the advent of two scratches.
Hollywood Hills paid $19.40, $3.40 and $2.40. Ruby Bradley was third, followed by Tiz a Master and Violette Szabo, who was eased in the stretch but did walk off.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Steve Sherman (winning trainer): “It feels good to come down here and win a few races. It’s not easy. I brought down 10 horses [from Golden Gate Fields] that I thought were going to be competitive. She ran through her conditions up north and there wasn’t anything there for her at all. I thought she’s a good closing sprinter so why not take a shot. ”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “The first time I rode the horse and they said just get her comfortable and make one run. At the top of the stretch I didn’t think I was going to get there. I thought I’d be second. But she kept on coming and she got there. So far I’m riding the right horses.”
Del Mar preview
Remember Fridays at Del Mar? Nighttime racing during the day. Yup, the 4 p.m. start is back. This week starts with eight races, with the last one going off at 7:25 p.m. Sunset is just before 8 p.m. So, here’s hoping for no delays or cloud cover.
There are three turf races, there allowance races and a minor stakes, the $85,000 Osunitas Stakes for fillies and mares 3 and up going 1 1/16 miles on the turf.
Ahimsa, at 7-2, is the favorite for trainer Peter Eurton and jockey Brice Blanc. She has won three-of-seven lifetime and is coming off a third place in the Grade 1 Gamely Stakes at Santa Anita. She lost to Vasilika in that race, which is nothing to be ashamed about. She is shortening up a-sixteenth from that race, so that might help.
Streak of Luck is the second favorite at 4-1 for Matthew Chew and Mike Smith. She is five-of-19 lifetime and coming off a sixth in the Gamely. Recently, she has a run mostly graded stakes races.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 10, 6, 12 (2 also eligible), 8, 9, 12.
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 7 Ippodamia’s Girl (5-1)
Front-running filly from the hot Andrew Lerner stable has done her best running when making a clear lead, which may or may not happen today depending on the tactics of a couple fillies drawn to her inside. Last time in the Wilshire she was hooked throughout, never got a breather and tired in the final 100 yards. She is one-for-one over the Del Mar turf course and has never been better, so let’s gamble at this fair morning-line price.
Thursday’s Result: Calle Kingpin ($10.00) got an even softer trip than we had envisioned and was able to take this field wire to wire.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Mark and Peggy Brown’s Grade 1 stakes winner Jess My Kiss will make his 2019 debut in Friday’s featured allowance at 300 yards. This will be his first start since a third in the Southern California Derby on Dec. 14.
“Jess My Kiss had a busy sophomore season. He raced 11 times last year and qualified for five graded derbies. The highlight was winning the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby that included multiple derby winner Moonie Blues, Champion of Champions finalist Yanque, and recent Vessels Maturity finalist Matilda Czech. Jess My Kiss also advanced to the Golden State Derby, PCQHRA Breeders Derby, Los Alamitos Super Derby, and eventually the Southern California Derby, where he ran third to the outstanding Black Fryday.
“Jess My Kiss’ opponents will be headed by Octavio Martinez’s Magic Prize, who has taken a big step forward in 2019. After finishing out of the top four as a freshman last year, Magic Prize has qualified to the Los Alamitos Maiden Stakes and won twice this year. The field will also feature Pack Light, who last raced in a trial to the Ruidoso Adequan Derby Challenge on June 14. Voulez Wagon, who has been in solid recent form, Walk On By Blues and Fenian Faith will also race.
“A little more than halfway through the meet and there’s a terrific race taking place in the quarter-horse trainer standings. Chris O’Dell and Scott Willoughby are currently tied for the number one spot with 35 wins, while perennial leader Paul Jones is three races behind. O’Dell has reached the top spot with a talented barn headed by Grade 1 winners Powerful Favorite and Thermonuclear Energy and a nice group of 2-year-olds led by Governor’s Cup Futurity finalist Runforyourlife. Willoughby’s barn is led by the great He Looks Hot and stakes winners Well Good, Chocolatito and Striver. He also qualified two to the Governor’s Cup in Bono Is Good and Up For Speed. Jones’ barn is led by Governor’s Cup Derby finalist Cole Man 47 and the Grade 1 stakes runner-up Eyes The Favorite.
“Saturday will have an eight-race program with a pair of allowance events in races seven and eight. Top sophomores Diligent Duty and Pull The Trigger will headline a 110-yard dash in race seven, while Lady Six Sky and Jack Be Qwik are the likely favorites in the eighth race for 2-year-olds. Los Alamitos will also simulcast the running of the $1 million Rainbow Derby from Ruidoso Downs on Saturday afternoon. Bill Robbins’ champion and multimillionaire Apocalyptical Jess puts his undefeated 2019 record on the line as the horse to beat in the Rainbow Derby. Post time is 3:28 p.m.
Saturday will also feature the popular Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals featuring 50-yard dashes for dachshunds. Baby Bo will look to become the first three-time winner of the event. The wiener dog races start at 6:35 p.m.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Fenian Faith (4-1)
With 2-1 morning-line favorite Jess My Kiss shortening up 100 yards in distance and coming off a seven-month layoff, I will opt for Fenian Faith as the one to beat. She was bumped solidly from both sides about 50 yards after the start of last fifth-place Vessels Maturity trial that was won by Jesstacartel, who since finished third in the Maturity finals. She won twice at the 300-yard race distance last year, including a victory from the rail post.
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, July 18.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $150,000. Time 22.48 46.52 58.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|120
|3
|4
|2–2
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–9½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|0.90
|1
|Istain Man
|120
|1
|6
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–3½
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|10.90
|4
|Mysterious Stones
|120
|4
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–½
|3–3½
|Franco
|11.00
|5
|Prince Ricky
|113
|5
|3
|5–½
|5–2
|5–5
|4–1½
|Velez
|14.60
|2
|Georgian Road
|120
|2
|2
|1–hd
|3–6
|3–4
|5–5¼
|Mn Garcia
|1.90
|6
|Gorky Park
|120
|6
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|9.10
|3
|THANKS MR. EIDSON
|3.80
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|ISTAIN MAN
|6.20
|5.40
|4
|MYSTERIOUS STONES
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$14.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-5)
|$23.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$39.05
Winner–Thanks Mr. Eidson Dbb.c.2 by More Than Ready out of Nest Egg, by Eskendereya. Bred by Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS Racing. Mutuel Pool $149,520 Exacta Pool $71,648 Quinella Pool $4,660 Superfecta Pool $24,249 Trifecta Pool $42,866. Scratched–Juggernaut.
THANKS MR. EIDSON had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, drifted in under urging and drew off through the drive. ISTAIN MAN broke slowly, moved up inside on the backstretch, came off the rail on the turn, went around a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and held second. MYSTERIOUS STONES had speed three deep then chased off the rail, drifted out a bit early on the turn, angled back in just off the fence and bested the others. PRINCE RICKY chased off the rail then between horses nearing the turn, was a bit crowded and brushed with a rival three eighths out, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GEORGIAN ROAD broke in a bit, went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked the winner along the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. GORKY PARK chased outside then four wide into the turn, was brushed by a foe early on the bend, dropped back and angled in some leaving the turn and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 22.84 46.42 1:10.63 1:22.96 1:35.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|M Town Gem
|120
|6
|5
|6–3
|6–3
|4–1
|2–1
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|7.80
|7
|Boru
|124
|7
|2
|2–½
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–4
|2–2¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|1.30
|5
|Mystery Messenger
|120
|5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|3–hd
|3–1
|Prat
|3.60
|1
|Seeking Refuge
|120
|1
|3
|5–1
|5–2
|5–1
|5–hd
|4–1¼
|Bejarano
|3.30
|2
|Spectator's Dream
|119
|2
|6
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–1
|4–2
|5–1
|Payeras
|43.10
|3
|Boyson
|113
|3
|1
|3–1½
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7
|6–3½
|Velez
|9.40
|4
|Bold Endeavor
|120
|4
|7
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|6–½
|7
|Gutierrez
|11.60
|6
|M TOWN GEM
|17.60
|5.80
|3.60
|7
|BORU
|3.20
|2.40
|5
|MYSTERY MESSENGER
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$40.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$22.50
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$16.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-1)
|$12.06
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-5)
|$31.30
Winner–M Town Gem Dbb.g.3 by Gemologist out of Listen, by Chester House. Bred by Kim Nardelli, Rodney Nardelli, SusanBunning, & B. Jaffreys (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $183,182 Daily Double Pool $41,265 Exacta Pool $112,685 Quinella Pool $4,431 Superfecta Pool $39,725 Trifecta Pool $66,322. Scratched–none.
M TOWN GEM chased off the rail then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in despite left handed urging in midstretch, came out in deep stretch and rallied under a right handed tap of the stick to edge the runner-up while bumping with that one on the line. BORU five wide early, had speed three deep into the first turn, took the lead outside a rival on that turn, inched away and set the pace just off the inside, opened up on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted out in deep stretch to bump with the winner on the line and was edged. MYSTERY MESSENGER angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. SEEKING REFUGE had speed inside then stalked along the rail to the stretch and lacked a rally. SPECTATOR'S DREAM sent between horses then dueled inside into the first turn, stalked along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. BOYSON had speed between horses to press the pace into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, fell back some on the second turn, came out in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. BOLD ENDEAVOR pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, went up three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in some leaving that turn and weakened in the drive. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference at the wire was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the former was more responsible for the contact between them.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.39 46.02 58.34 1:04.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Verynsky
|120
|9
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|6.80
|7
|Punaluu
|120
|7
|5
|4–1
|3–2
|3–4½
|2–5
|Antongeorgi III
|12.10
|2
|Whatsittoya
|120
|2
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1½
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|6.80
|6
|Torpedo Away
|120
|6
|1
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–2
|4–3½
|Pereira
|17.30
|1
|Baby Frankie
|120
|1
|3
|5–½
|7–1½
|5–1½
|5–ns
|Desormeaux
|4.60
|4
|All About Trump
|118
|4
|7
|9
|9
|9
|6–½
|Franco
|15.50
|3
|Drill Time
|111
|3
|9
|8–1
|8–hd
|8–hd
|7–3¼
|Velez
|6.10
|8
|Hard to Come Home
|113
|8
|6
|7–1½
|5–hd
|7–½
|8–3½
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.00
|5
|Mo Dinero
|120
|5
|8
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–hd
|9
|Cedillo
|2.30
|9
|VERYNSKY
|15.60
|8.00
|5.80
|7
|PUNALUU
|11.20
|6.60
|2
|WHATSITTOYA
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$138.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$86.60
|$2 QUINELLA (7-9)
|$73.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-2-6)
|$644.43
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-2)
|$405.35
Winner–Verynsky B.g.3 by Vronsky out of In Vitro, by Demon Warlock. Bred by Tim Allen Floyd, James Broussard &Horseplayer's Racing Club (WA). Trainer: Michael Puhich. Owner: Warlock Stables and Barrett, Roddina A.. Mutuel Pool $249,287 Daily Double Pool $22,464 Exacta Pool $169,835 Quinella Pool $10,225 Superfecta Pool $64,586 Trifecta Pool $104,838. Claimed–Whatsittoya by Jeff Cissell. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Baby Frankie by Powell, Mathilde and Tucker, Mary. Trainer: Samuel Calvario. Claimed–Mo Dinero by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-9) paid $80.25. Pick Three Pool $58,304.
VERYNSKY angled in and stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the turn to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging past midstretch and proved best. PUNALUU stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch, finished willingly to best the others. WHATSITTOYA had speed inside and inched away on the backstretch, set the pace along the rail, fought back leaving the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch, drifted back to the inside nearing midstretch and held third. TORPEDO AWAY stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. BABY FRANKIE close up stalking the pace along the inside, fell back along the rail on the turn and weakened. ALL ABOUT TRUMP broke out some, settled outside a rival chasing the pace on the backstretch and turn and did not rally. DRILL TIME saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn, angled back in and also lacked a rally. HARD TO COME HOME stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MO DINERO tossed his head and bumped with a rival at the start, stalked three deep between horses then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.53 46.60 59.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Miss Fraulein
|120
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–10½
|Fuentes
|2.50
|8
|Lady Sunset
|120
|7
|7
|2–2½
|2–4
|2–4
|2–1¾
|Talamo
|6.80
|2
|Red Nova
|120
|2
|4
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–½
|3–ns
|Pedroza
|29.70
|9
|Senora Power
|120
|8
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|3–3
|4–2½
|Quinonez
|3.20
|7
|Roses for Doug
|113
|6
|2
|8–1½
|9
|9
|5–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|28.00
|1
|Unwritten
|120
|1
|9
|9
|7–1
|7–2
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|16.20
|5
|Text Dont Call
|120
|4
|6
|7–1½
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–1¼
|Bejarano
|4.30
|3
|Billy K
|113
|3
|8
|6–hd
|8–2
|8–hd
|8–1¼
|Velez
|10.40
|10
|Canadian Ginger
|120
|9
|3
|4–1
|4–3½
|5–1½
|9
|Delgadillo
|6.10
|6
|MISS FRAULEIN
|7.00
|4.00
|3.40
|8
|LADY SUNSET
|6.00
|5.40
|2
|RED NOVA
|10.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6)
|$65.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$23.90
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$31.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-9)
|$211.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2)
|$218.75
Winner–Miss Fraulein B.f.2 by Strong Mandate out of Sky Fraulein, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Rhineshire Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Dan Northrup. Mutuel Pool $208,249 Daily Double Pool $23,303 Exacta Pool $116,685 Quinella Pool $8,225 Superfecta Pool $44,325 Trifecta Pool $71,437. Scratched–Samurai Charm, Shallow, Sherilinda.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-6) paid $177.35. Pick Three Pool $26,486.
MISS FRAULEIN sped to the early lead and angled in, inched away and set the pace inside then drew off in the stretch under left handed urging and steady handling late. LADY SUNSET angled in outside the winner early then stalked off the rail to the stretch and held second. RED NOVA saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn, went around a foe into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SENORA POWER stalked off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. ROSES FOR DOUG chased four wide then off the rail, fell back and angled to the inside on the turn and improved position in the final furlong. UNWRITTEN broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace and lacked a rally. TEXT DONT CALL chased between horses then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. BILLY K bobbled at the start, chased between horses on the backstretch and turn and did not rally. CANADIAN GINGER five wide early, stalked four wide then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 25.79 51.25 1:16.12 1:39.50 1:50.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Calle Kingpin
|122
|7
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|Cedillo
|4.00
|5
|Kazan
|120
|4
|4
|6–3½
|6–2½
|6–1
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|1.00
|3
|Full of Luck
|120
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–1
|Espinoza
|5.00
|7
|Tequila Joe
|122
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Arroyo, Jr.
|11.60
|6
|He Will
|122
|5
|5
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|5–2½
|5–1½
|Smith
|7.80
|1
|Holy Ghost
|118
|1
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|Fuentes
|25.40
|2
|Tough It Out
|122
|2
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–½
|7
|Desormeaux
|8.00
|8
|CALLE KINGPIN
|10.00
|4.20
|3.00
|5
|KAZAN (IRE)
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|FULL OF LUCK (CHI)
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$53.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$11.70
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$6.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-7)
|$14.76
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3)
|$21.00
Winner–Calle Kingpin Ch.h.5 by Street Boss out of Miss Playbill, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Rakesh S. Sikand & Kumund S. Sikand (KY). Trainer: Steve M. Sherman. Owner: Rio Del Sol Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $323,172 Daily Double Pool $27,100 Exacta Pool $181,212 Quinella Pool $7,521 Superfecta Pool $70,075 Trifecta Pool $118,307. Claimed–Kazan (IRE) by Great Friends Stable, Bambauer, Sheila, King, Jim,Tucker,Terry and Rothblum,S. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Full of Luck (CHI) by Drager, Craig W. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Tough It Out by Akin, Zvika, Gumina, Jilda, Rickey,James,Scoma,Cheryl and Sherman,Art. Trainer: Art Sherman. Scratched–Prince of Arabia.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-6-8) paid $104.30. Pick Three Pool $56,984. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-9-4/6/11/12-8) 4 correct paid $1,041.05. Pick Four Pool $139,039. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/7-6-9-4/6/11/12-8) 5 correct paid $2,751.75. Pick Five Pool $453,407.
CALLE KINGPIN took the early lead outside, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. KAZAN (IRE) chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly but could not quite catch the winner. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) saved ground stalking the pace throughout and outfinished rivals for the show. TEQUILA JOE angled in and pulled some early, stalked outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. HE WILL bumped at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. HOLY GHOST settled off the pace inside, saved ground to the stretch, came out nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TOUGH IT OUT saved ground stalking the pace, went between horses on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and also lacked the necessary late kick.
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Fleet Treat Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.41 45.33 1:11.33 1:24.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Hollywood Hills
|118
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2–3
|1–ns
|Prat
|8.70
|1
|Sneaking Out
|120
|1
|1
|2–3
|1–½
|1–3
|2–9½
|Van Dyke
|0.10
|6
|Ruby Bradley
|120
|4
|3
|4–5
|3–1½
|3–4
|3–13
|Gryder
|11.30
|5
|Tiz a Master
|118
|3
|2
|3–hd
|4–2½
|5
|4
|Smith
|8.00
|2
|Violette Szabo
|118
|2
|4
|1–hd
|2–2½
|4–½
|dnf
|Arroyo, Jr.
|22.80
|7
|HOLLYWOOD HILLS
|19.40
|3.40
|2.40
|1
|SNEAKING OUT
|2.10
|2.10
|6
|RUBY BRADLEY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$176.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$20.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-5)
|$8.48
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-6)
|$20.25
Winner–Hollywood Hills B.f.3 by Hoorayforhollywood out of Two Faced Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Steve M. Sherman. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $466,165 Daily Double Pool $40,050 Exacta Pool $123,430 Quinella Pool $7,469 Superfecta Pool $39,399 Trifecta Pool $74,541. Scratched–Opus Won, Takethediamondlane.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $284.45. Pick Three Pool $42,687.
HOLLYWOOD HILLS unhurried off the rail early, angled in leaving the backstretch, moved up inside on the turn, went around a rival leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. SNEAKING OUT had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front just past midway on the backstretch, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear, drifted out some from the whip in midstretch and was caught on the line. RUBY BRADLEY bobbled slightly at the start, chased a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted out late and lacked a response in the drive. TIZ A MASTER also bobbled some at the start, chased outside a rival, dropped back under some urging on the turn and into the stretch and gave way. VIOLETTE SZABO sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled outside the winner, stalked leaving the turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased through the final furlong but did eventually cross the wire and was walked off.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.59 50.30 1:15.12 1:38.29 1:43.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Originaire
|123
|4
|11
|10–hd
|8–hd
|11
|7–½
|1–1
|Smith
|7.50
|10
|Shining Through
|120
|10
|4
|8–hd
|9–hd
|6–hd
|4–2
|2–½
|Prat
|3.30
|5
|Carnivorous
|120
|5
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–ns
|Gutierrez
|19.00
|11
|Irish Heatwave
|123
|11
|6
|5–hd
|6–1
|3–½
|3–1
|4–½
|Desormeaux
|2.50
|7
|Real Master
|123
|7
|9
|11
|11
|9–hd
|6–1
|5–½
|Blanc
|13.70
|8
|Order and Law
|120
|8
|1
|7–1
|7–½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|Talamo
|17.40
|9
|Red Island
|120
|9
|5
|3–1
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|7–nk
|Arroyo, Jr.
|3.50
|6
|Harmon
|120
|6
|10
|9–1½
|10–½
|10–½
|8–1
|8–3
|Van Dyke
|17.10
|1
|Of Good Report
|120
|1
|7
|4–½
|4–½
|8–1½
|10–hd
|9–1½
|Bejarano
|18.10
|3
|Rogallo
|120
|3
|8
|6–1
|5–hd
|7–hd
|11
|10–¾
|Espinoza
|21.70
|2
|Tap the Wire
|120
|2
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|4–1½
|9–2
|11
|Franco
|56.90
|4
|ORIGINAIRE (IRE)
|17.00
|7.00
|6.20
|10
|SHINING THROUGH
|4.40
|3.20
|5
|CARNIVOROUS
|8.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$188.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-10)
|$40.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-10)
|$34.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-10-5-11)
|$112.67
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-10-5-11-7)
|$12,389.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-5)
|$167.65
Winner–Originaire (IRE) B.c.3 by Zoffany (IRE) out of Polly Perkins (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). Bred by Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $429,567 Daily Double Pool $137,735 Exacta Pool $241,144 Quinella Pool $14,567 Superfecta Pool $166,789 Super High Five Pool $50,342 Trifecta Pool $197,015. Scratched–none.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-9-4/6/11/12-8-7-4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $26,005. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-4) paid $303.85. Pick Three Pool $223,653. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/6/11/12-8-7-4) 4 correct paid $1,994.70. Pick Four Pool $535,910. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-4/6/11/12-8-7-4) 5 correct paid $15,894.70. Pick Five Pool $417,362. $2 Pick Six (6-9-4/6/11/12-8-7-4) 5 out of 6 paid $3,418.40. Pick Six Pool $59,722. Pick Six Carryover $31,906. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $122.40. Place Pick All Pool $32,345.
ORIGINAIRE (IRE) bumped between horses at the break, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging then steady handling late to get up nearing the wire. SHINING THROUGH chased three deep then four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, bid four wide past the eighth pole then three wide in deep stretch and edged foes for the place. CARNIVOROUS pressed the pace outside a rival then put a head in front between horses on the second turn, fought back inside into and through the stretch and held third. IRISH HEATWAVE four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep, bid four wide on the second turn and three wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, fought back between rivals in the drive and was edged for third. REAL MASTER (FR) settled outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ORDER AND LAW stalked three deep between foes to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. RED ISLAND (IRE) close up stalking the pace three deep, bid three wide between horses on the second turn, fought back between foes into and in the stretch and weakened late. HARMON chased a bit off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. OF GOOD REPORT saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. ROGALLO pulled his way between horses early, stalked between foes to the stretch and also weakened. TAP THE WIRE had speed a bit off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,379
|$852,372
|Inter-Track
|3,509
|$1,683,533
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,292,438
|TOTAL
|8,888
|$7,828,343
Del Mar Entries for Friday, July 19.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 3rd day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Howbeit
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Luis Mendez
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|El Tigre Terrible
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|50,000
|3
|Heraclitus
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|50,000
|4
|Yha Yha
|Jorge Velez
|109
|Russell G. Childs
|20-1
|40,000
|5
|Delp
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|50,000
|6
|My Congrats
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Steve M. Sherman
|12-1
|50,000
|7
|Little Cents
|III Antongeorgi
|120
|Bill McLean
|5-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fortune of War
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|9-2
|16,000
|2
|Topgallant
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|16,000
|3
|Dieci
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|David E. Hofmans
|5-1
|16,000
|4
|Cosa Nostra
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Tim McCanna
|3-1
|16,000
|5
|Mason Dixon
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|16,000
|6
|Bitter Ring Home
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|16,000
|7
|Poppy's C Note
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Antonio Garcia
|8-1
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Maycee Jo
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bill McLean
|7-2
|2
|Dichotomy
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|3
|A Dime for Me
|Agapito Delgadillo
|118
|Jerry Wallace, II
|30-1
|4
|Fantasy Heat
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|5
|Marilyn's Smile
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Tim McCanna
|3-1
|6
|Miss Voluptuous
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|7
|Be Lifted Up
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Jeff Bonde
|10-1
|8
|Miss Ricochet
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|9
|Emmy and I
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|Sunrise Royale
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Uno Trouble Maker
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|7-2
|2
|Fighting Mad
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|3
|Lady Ninja
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|4
|Watch Me Burn
|Agapito Delgadillo
|116
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|5
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|6
|Spend Spend Spend
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Anonymously
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|2
|K P Slickem
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|3
|Strike At Dawn
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|4
|All Star Cast
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|5
|Gallovie
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|6
|Hurley
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|20-1
|7
|Cavernndchipmunks
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|8
|Pakhet
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|9
|Hollywood Girl
|Brice Blanc
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|10
|Posh Holly
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|11
|Rayana
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|12
|Persephone
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Out of Balance
|Flavien Prat
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|4-1
|14
|Fregua
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Midnight Mystery
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|Fay Dan
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|3
|Deuce
|Martin Garcia
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|3-1
|4
|Soldier Boy
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|5
|Noble Pursuit
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|6
|One Nation
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|7
|Northrndancrsghost
|Frank Johnson
|124
|Santos R. Perez
|30-1
|8
|Oakland Mills
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'Osunitas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ahimsa
|Brice Blanc
|119
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|2
|Achira
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|3
|Paved
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-2
|4
|Supercommittee
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Anna Meah
|6-1
|5
|Zaffinah
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|6
|Streak of Luck
|Mike Smith
|121
|Matthew Chew
|4-1
|7
|Ippodamia's Girl
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|8
|Trustini
|Aaron Gryder
|119
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|9
|Don't Blame Judy
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bourbon and Water
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|12-1
|20,000
|2
|Passing
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|7-2
|20,000
|3
|Checks in the Mail
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Testimony
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Bobby's Day
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|20,000
|6
|Funusual
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|20,000
|7
|Greyhammer
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Siculo
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|Fifteen to Vegas
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|20,000
|10
|Severin
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Paula S. Capestro
|30-1
|20,000
|11
|Scrambled
|Alex Jimenez
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|20,000
|12
|Lucky Wally
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|20,000