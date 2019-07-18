Newsletter: Racing! A difficult morning at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we tell you who won’t be racing this weekend because of high temperatures and a sweltering heat index.

Sadly, the big news on Thursday was the freak accident at Del Mar where Charge A Bunch collided with Carson Valley during morning workouts. Of all the 30 deaths at Santa Anita, none seemed as wild as this one.

Charge A Bunch bolted while preparing to work, unseated rider Geovanni Franco, did a U-turn and ran head first into Carson Valley. Both were unraced colts, Charge A Bunch was 2 and Carson Valley was 3.

According to Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director for the California Horse Racing Board, they both died on the track of broken necks. Carla Gaines trained Charge A Bunch and Bob Baffert conditioned Carson Valley.

Assael Espinoza was aboard Carson Valley and complained about back pain and was taken to the hospital. But, his agent, Brian Beach, said it was just a sprain and the jockey hoped to return to racing this weekend.

For a longer look at the incident, check out my web and print story. (Just click here.)

Weather back east

Those of you who like to bet lots of tracks are in for a surprise on Saturday, a few of them aren’t going to be running.

With temperatures in the 90s and a heat index that goes over 100, some tracks are packing it in because of horse safety. Smart move.

Here’s a list of cancellations:

Belterra Park: Friday, Saturday

Delaware Park: Saturday

Ellis Park: Friday

Finger Lakes: Saturday

Laurel Park: Saturday, Sunday

Parx: Saturday

Saratoga: Saturday

The big race on Saturday is the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. Now, the track is considered on the Jersey Shore, even though it’s not quite on the ocean. But, it’s close enough that the Atlantic can moderate the temperature.

The track is also adding heat protocols to include more vets, water trucks and other cooling methods.

The featured attraction in the race is Maximum Security, who is prepping for the Travers Stakes and a rematch with Game Winner. Both horses are owned by Gary and Mary West. Maximum Security was the first horse in 145 years to be disqualified as the Kentucky Derby winner by a ruling of the stewards on race day.

Hollendorfer update

The update is there is no update. Jerry Hollendorfer and the California Throughbred Trainers went to court on Thursday to try and get a restraining order to allow the hall of fame trainer to stable horses and run at Del Mar.

But, Judge Ronald Frazier, of the San Diego Superior Court, found the information in the filing to be so complex that he needed extra time to render a decision. The new date for a decision is July 26.

Hollendorfer was banned from racing a Stronach Group tracks, which includes Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields. While Del Mar has not banned him, it also hasn’t issued him any stall space or allowed him to enter horses.

A real problem for Hollendorfer is he has horses that are on the fair circuit that will need a place to be housed in about a week. Neither the fair circuit nor Los Alamitos ruled Hollendorfer off their tracks.

Hammerle to Oaklawn

Rick Hammerle, the longtime Santa Anita racing secretary until being fired before the start of this past meeting, has landed at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

The track announced that he would fill the role of racing coordinator and would join Jed Doro, vice president of racing, and Pat Pope, racing secretary.

“It’s a real privilege to be coming to a place that loves racing, loves the horses and loves the fans the way Oaklawn does,” Hammerle said. “It couldn’t have worked out better for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Del Mar review

The featured race on Thursday was the $150,000 Fleet Treat Stakes for Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. Hollywood Hills was able to make up three lengths in the short Del Mar stretch to beat favored Sneaking Out by a nose. The race was reduced to five starters with the advent of two scratches.

Hollywood Hills paid $19.40, $3.40 and $2.40. Ruby Bradley was third, followed by Tiz a Master and Violette Szabo, who was eased in the stretch but did walk off.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

Steve Sherman (winning trainer): “It feels good to come down here and win a few races. It’s not easy. I brought down 10 horses [from Golden Gate Fields] that I thought were going to be competitive. She ran through her conditions up north and there wasn’t anything there for her at all. I thought she’s a good closing sprinter so why not take a shot. ”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “The first time I rode the horse and they said just get her comfortable and make one run. At the top of the stretch I didn’t think I was going to get there. I thought I’d be second. But she kept on coming and she got there. So far I’m riding the right horses.”

Del Mar preview

Remember Fridays at Del Mar? Nighttime racing during the day. Yup, the 4 p.m. start is back. This week starts with eight races, with the last one going off at 7:25 p.m. Sunset is just before 8 p.m. So, here’s hoping for no delays or cloud cover.

There are three turf races, there allowance races and a minor stakes, the $85,000 Osunitas Stakes for fillies and mares 3 and up going 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

Ahimsa, at 7-2, is the favorite for trainer Peter Eurton and jockey Brice Blanc. She has won three-of-seven lifetime and is coming off a third place in the Grade 1 Gamely Stakes at Santa Anita. She lost to Vasilika in that race, which is nothing to be ashamed about. She is shortening up a-sixteenth from that race, so that might help.

Streak of Luck is the second favorite at 4-1 for Matthew Chew and Mike Smith. She is five-of-19 lifetime and coming off a sixth in the Gamely. Recently, she has a run mostly graded stakes races.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 10, 6, 12 (2 also eligible), 8, 9, 12.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 7 Ippodamia’s Girl (5-1)

Front-running filly from the hot Andrew Lerner stable has done her best running when making a clear lead, which may or may not happen today depending on the tactics of a couple fillies drawn to her inside. Last time in the Wilshire she was hooked throughout, never got a breather and tired in the final 100 yards. She is one-for-one over the Del Mar turf course and has never been better, so let’s gamble at this fair morning-line price.

Thursday’s Result: Calle Kingpin ($10.00) got an even softer trip than we had envisioned and was able to take this field wire to wire.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Mark and Peggy Brown’s Grade 1 stakes winner Jess My Kiss will make his 2019 debut in Friday’s featured allowance at 300 yards. This will be his first start since a third in the Southern California Derby on Dec. 14.

“Jess My Kiss had a busy sophomore season. He raced 11 times last year and qualified for five graded derbies. The highlight was winning the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby that included multiple derby winner Moonie Blues, Champion of Champions finalist Yanque, and recent Vessels Maturity finalist Matilda Czech. Jess My Kiss also advanced to the Golden State Derby, PCQHRA Breeders Derby, Los Alamitos Super Derby, and eventually the Southern California Derby, where he ran third to the outstanding Black Fryday.

“Jess My Kiss’ opponents will be headed by Octavio Martinez’s Magic Prize, who has taken a big step forward in 2019. After finishing out of the top four as a freshman last year, Magic Prize has qualified to the Los Alamitos Maiden Stakes and won twice this year. The field will also feature Pack Light, who last raced in a trial to the Ruidoso Adequan Derby Challenge on June 14. Voulez Wagon, who has been in solid recent form, Walk On By Blues and Fenian Faith will also race.

“A little more than halfway through the meet and there’s a terrific race taking place in the quarter-horse trainer standings. Chris O’Dell and Scott Willoughby are currently tied for the number one spot with 35 wins, while perennial leader Paul Jones is three races behind. O’Dell has reached the top spot with a talented barn headed by Grade 1 winners Powerful Favorite and Thermonuclear Energy and a nice group of 2-year-olds led by Governor’s Cup Futurity finalist Runforyourlife. Willoughby’s barn is led by the great He Looks Hot and stakes winners Well Good, Chocolatito and Striver. He also qualified two to the Governor’s Cup in Bono Is Good and Up For Speed. Jones’ barn is led by Governor’s Cup Derby finalist Cole Man 47 and the Grade 1 stakes runner-up Eyes The Favorite.

“Saturday will have an eight-race program with a pair of allowance events in races seven and eight. Top sophomores Diligent Duty and Pull The Trigger will headline a 110-yard dash in race seven, while Lady Six Sky and Jack Be Qwik are the likely favorites in the eighth race for 2-year-olds. Los Alamitos will also simulcast the running of the $1 million Rainbow Derby from Ruidoso Downs on Saturday afternoon. Bill Robbins’ champion and multimillionaire Apocalyptical Jess puts his undefeated 2019 record on the line as the horse to beat in the Rainbow Derby. Post time is 3:28 p.m.

Saturday will also feature the popular Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals featuring 50-yard dashes for dachshunds. Baby Bo will look to become the first three-time winner of the event. The wiener dog races start at 6:35 p.m.

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Fenian Faith (4-1)

With 2-1 morning-line favorite Jess My Kiss shortening up 100 yards in distance and coming off a seven-month layoff, I will opt for Fenian Faith as the one to beat. She was bumped solidly from both sides about 50 yards after the start of last fifth-place Vessels Maturity trial that was won by Jesstacartel, who since finished third in the Maturity finals. She won twice at the 300-yard race distance last year, including a victory from the rail post.

Final thought

Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.