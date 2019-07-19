Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma to change agents

Kyle Kuzma is parting ways with his agents, Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports and Entertainment, with an eye toward cultivating his business interests, according to people not authorized to speak publicly.

The 24-year-old Lakers forward has not begun meeting with prospective agents.

“I wish nothing but the best for Kyle,” Bartelstein said. “This was simply a situation in which it became clear our visions were not aligned. When that is the case, it simply does not make sense to continue our partnership.”

Kuzma was drafted 27th overall out of Utah in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite both locally and internationally. He started capitalizing on that attention early.

He trademarked “Kuzmania” shortly after entering the NBA, created branded merchandise and has taken business trips to China the last two summers.

He was selected to the All-Rookie first team and participated in the All-Star skills competition last season . Kuzma was recently selected to participate in Team USA’s training camp.

He also made himself invaluable to the Lakers for his shooting ability and fit with LeBron James, so much so that they refused to trade him this summer when acquiring Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans .

Kuzma is the only player drafted by the Lakers in the first round who still plays for the the club.