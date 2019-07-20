Racing! Congratulations to Catalina Cruiser

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we say nice things about Todd Schrupp and TVG.

You know, I’m starting to believe that horse safety is really starting to be the top priority nationally for the sport so much under siege. At Monmouth on Saturday, they decided to postpone racing until later in the evening because of soaring temperatures that put the heat index in the 100s.

The track, a couple of miles from the Atlantic Ocean, ran two races before deciding to cancel all non-stakes racing and moving the stakes races to the evening. What made that especially startling was the Haskell Invitational was all teed up for a national TV audience at 5 p.m. EDT on the big-boy NBC network.

NBC did a great job filling the hour of time and didn’t shy away from people, such as Mike Smith, saying it shouldn’t be delayed. Usual great job by Laffit Pincay III, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey, the heart of that broadcast team.

The last thing the sport needed was horses going down because of heat exhaustion on live TV. Santa Anita, although the catalyst for this crisis, may eventually get the credit for starting the national reform movement. Face it, everything that happens in horse safety is framed against Santa Anita.

But enough about that. The Haskell was won by Maximum Security, who you won’t believe this, had to overcome an inquiry. This time, it went in his favor. It should be on to the Travers, and maybe a matchup with Game Winner.

Kudos to Todd Schrupp

I’m guessing you never expected to see those words, especially since he has an nom de plume in the newsletter.

But here’s an exchange TVG’s Todd Schrupp had with Simon Bray when it looked as if there would be a simultaneous start between two tracks on a day this should never happen. Here’s an edited transcript.

Schrupp: Even on a day with limited signals, horse racing finds a way to step on itself. We have horses approaching the starting gate in two places.

Bray: Let me guess. Can I guess one of them?

Schrupp: Give it a shot.

Bray: Gulfstream Park.

Schrupp: Yes. In fact, I’m looking at the jockeys putting on their goggles into place. They are about to move into line for Race 10 at Gulfstream. … We’ll take you to as much live racing as possible. Like we said, on occasion, or more than on occasion, racing tends to run races at the same time. And that’s what’s happening here. …

(More) Schrupp: These are decisions that are beyond TVG. What we do is bring all the signals in and then bring them to you. … We are going to step away from Gulfstream Park because they are way off schedule. … We’re going to stay with second at Del Mar because they are staying on schedule, where the 10th at Gulfstream Park is way off the schedule the way it was given to us.

Me: Way to go, Todd. Great job. It must wreak havoc with the TVG producers who are given a schedule that is rarely followed by one ownership group, be it a complete disregard for the rest of the industry or some other reason that goes beyond self interest. (I doubt it.) There is so much I want to say about fabricated post times, but instead, I’ll modify a quote from the recently named most admired woman in America.

“When they go late, we go high.”

Del Mar review

There were two major stakes and one minor one on Saturday. Let’s review. The Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap for horses going 1 1/6 miles on the dirt. Catalina Cruiser, the 1-9 favorite, ran to an easy win by a length in the 1 1/16th mile race.

Catalina didn’t look that sharp in his win by a length, but he was still much the best. He paid, not worth betting, $2.20 to win and $2.10 to place. Mongolian Groom was second followed by Draft Pick. There was no show wagering.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

John Sadler (winning trainer): “The objective of the other jockeys was obviously to press the pace. But he was running smooth all the way. When you’re 1-to-9 there’s a lot of conversation about style points and things like that, but he was comfortable all the way. The fractions were slow, but this is not a fast track. We’ll check the speed figures and things and we’ll see how he comes out of it and decide whether to run in the Pacific Classic or not. We’ve got options.”

Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “I’m sure glad to be here [Saturday because Saratoga was closed]. And especially to ride a nice horse like this. He was comfortable out there. He didn’t mind that horse next to him. When it came time to go, he just went ahead and did his job. He’s a pro.”

In the other major stakes, the Grade 2 $200,000 San Clemente Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf, Mucho Unusual went last to first to win by a neck.

Rosario made the trip worthwhile with the win. Tim Yakteen was the trainer. Mucho Unusual paid $7.00, $4.00 and $3.40. Apache Princess was second Over Emphasize was third.

Here’s what the connections had to say:

Tim Yakteen (winning trainer): “I left it (race tactics) up to Joel, but I was just as surprised as everybody else that she was as far back as she was. She was doing really well and I conveyed that to Joel in the paddock. We’re really pleased with her effort. Things have been going according to plan and this is one industry where that doesn’t often happen. The prep race at Santa Anita set her up well for this and this should set her up well for the (Del Mar) Oaks.”

Rosario (winning jockey): “She just didn’t show me a lot [of speed] early, so I let her do her thing away from there. On the backside, she wanted to go, so we went after them. Turning for home I thought about going down inside, but she was making up ground and I didn’t want to chance it. She had that nice acceleration through the stretch and we got it. I love it here at Del Mar.”

There was a minor stakes, the $85,000 Daisycutter Handicap for fillies and mares going five furlongs on the turf. Painting Corners, trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Flavien Prat, won by three-quarters of a length and then survived a stewards’ inquiry for the win.

Painting Corners paid $12.40, $4.60 and $3.80. S Y Sky was second and Just Grazed Me was third.

Del Mar preview

Del Mar completes its first of eight weeks of racing on Sunday with an eight-race card beginning at 2 p.m. There are two stakes races, one graded and a couple of allowance races.

The big feature is the fourth race, the Grade 2 $250,000 Eddie Read Stakes for horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. The big favorite is Catapult, at 2-5, for trainer Sadler and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. He won the Eddie Read last year and followed that with a win in the Del Mar Mile Handicap.

Since then he was second in the Breeders’ Cup Mile and Frank E. Kilroe Mile. His last race was a disappointing fifth in the Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita. He’s won six-of-19 lifetime.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Sharp Samurai for Mark Glatt and Victor Espinoza. He’s eight-of-16 lifetime and has lost to Catapult in last year’s Eddie Read and the Del Mar Mile Handicap. He was fourth in the Shomaker Mile. His last win was in October at Santa Anita in the City of Hope Mile. Post is about 3:30 p.m.

The minor stakes is the $85,000 Wickerr Stakes for horses going a mile on the turf. Higher Power is another Sadler/Van Dyke combo and is the favorite at 5-2. He’s running only his third race for Sadler having previously been running on the Fair Grounds circuit for Michael Stidhman. He won an allowance last out and was fifth in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita.

Bombard is the 3-1 second choice for Richard Mandella and Prat. He’s coming off a sixth in the American Stakes after an 11-month layoff. He was second in last year’s Wickerr. Post time is about 4:40 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 7, 6, 7, 9, 6, 9.

Big Races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Oceanport Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Just Howard ($5.40)

Woodbine (3): $100,000 Toronto Cup Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Armistice Day ($10.40)

Monmouth (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Molly Pitcher Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Midnight Bisou ($2.10)

Monmouth (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Monmouth Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Winner: War Story ($16.00)

Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Colleen Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Seek and Destroy ($5.50)

Monmouth (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Matchmaker Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: I’m So Fancy ($5.80)

Monmouth (12): Grade 1 $1 million Haskell Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Maximum Security ($3.60)

Del Mar (4): Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap, 3 and up,1 1/16 miles. Winner: Catalina Cruiser ($2.20)

Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Clemente Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mucho Unusual ($7.00)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

11:07 Saratoga (4): Grade 1 $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Guarana (2-5)

2:16 Woodbine (9): Grade 2 $175,000 Royal North Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Summer Sunday (8-5)

3:16 Saratoga (11): $200,000 Caress Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Significant Form (5-2)

3:30 Del Mar (4): Grade 2 $250,000 Eddie Read Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Catapult (2-1)

4:20 Saratoga (13): Grade 3 $200,000 Shuvee Handicap, fillies and mare 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Wow Cat (9-5)

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 3 Law Abidin Citizen (5-1)

It looks like a few of these have about an equal chance of winning but the value might be with this older gelding from the Mark Glatt stable. He comes off a close second in the Grade 3 American when getting back on turf and this is his third start off a freshening. He should be within range throughout and might be in the right spot turning for home.

Saturday’s result: Keeper Ofthe Stars (bet down from 12/1 to 5/2) sat behind the leaders inside, got through inside, but lacked the needed punch when finishing fourth. She seems most effective on the lead.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com.

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Jess Karma (5-2)

He didn’t unleash any serious rally in fifth-place debut but easily exits the best race in which runnerup Piety since won for maiden $20,000. In prior 12.5 second gate drill when outworked by neck, he leveled late and galloped out well. Chik On Fire, the 6-5 morning-line favorite, hasn’t improved in last pair when third at 2-5 and 1-1 odds.

Final thoughts

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.