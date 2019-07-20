Racing! Congratulations to Catalina Cruiser

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we say nice things about Todd Schrupp and TVG.
You know, I’m starting to believe that horse safety is really starting to be the top priority nationally for the sport so much under siege. At Monmouth on Saturday, they decided to postpone racing until later in the evening because of soaring temperatures that put the heat index in the 100s.
The track, a couple of miles from the Atlantic Ocean, ran two races before deciding to cancel all non-stakes racing and moving the stakes races to the evening. What made that especially startling was the Haskell Invitational was all teed up for a national TV audience at 5 p.m. EDT on the big-boy NBC network.
NBC did a great job filling the hour of time and didn’t shy away from people, such as Mike Smith, saying it shouldn’t be delayed. Usual great job by Laffit Pincay III, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey, the heart of that broadcast team.
The last thing the sport needed was horses going down because of heat exhaustion on live TV. Santa Anita, although the catalyst for this crisis, may eventually get the credit for starting the national reform movement. Face it, everything that happens in horse safety is framed against Santa Anita.
But enough about that. The Haskell was won by Maximum Security, who you won’t believe this, had to overcome an inquiry. This time, it went in his favor. It should be on to the Travers, and maybe a matchup with Game Winner.
Kudos to Todd Schrupp
I’m guessing you never expected to see those words, especially since he has an nom de plume in the newsletter.
But here’s an exchange TVG’s Todd Schrupp had with Simon Bray when it looked as if there would be a simultaneous start between two tracks on a day this should never happen. Here’s an edited transcript.
Schrupp: Even on a day with limited signals, horse racing finds a way to step on itself. We have horses approaching the starting gate in two places.
Bray: Let me guess. Can I guess one of them?
Schrupp: Give it a shot.
Bray: Gulfstream Park.
Schrupp: Yes. In fact, I’m looking at the jockeys putting on their goggles into place. They are about to move into line for Race 10 at Gulfstream. … We’ll take you to as much live racing as possible. Like we said, on occasion, or more than on occasion, racing tends to run races at the same time. And that’s what’s happening here. …
(More) Schrupp: These are decisions that are beyond TVG. What we do is bring all the signals in and then bring them to you. … We are going to step away from Gulfstream Park because they are way off schedule. … We’re going to stay with second at Del Mar because they are staying on schedule, where the 10th at Gulfstream Park is way off the schedule the way it was given to us.
Me: Way to go, Todd. Great job. It must wreak havoc with the TVG producers who are given a schedule that is rarely followed by one ownership group, be it a complete disregard for the rest of the industry or some other reason that goes beyond self interest. (I doubt it.) There is so much I want to say about fabricated post times, but instead, I’ll modify a quote from the recently named most admired woman in America.
“When they go late, we go high.”
Del Mar review
There were two major stakes and one minor one on Saturday. Let’s review. The Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap for horses going 1 1/6 miles on the dirt. Catalina Cruiser, the 1-9 favorite, ran to an easy win by a length in the 1 1/16th mile race.
Catalina didn’t look that sharp in his win by a length, but he was still much the best. He paid, not worth betting, $2.20 to win and $2.10 to place. Mongolian Groom was second followed by Draft Pick. There was no show wagering.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
John Sadler (winning trainer): “The objective of the other jockeys was obviously to press the pace. But he was running smooth all the way. When you’re 1-to-9 there’s a lot of conversation about style points and things like that, but he was comfortable all the way. The fractions were slow, but this is not a fast track. We’ll check the speed figures and things and we’ll see how he comes out of it and decide whether to run in the Pacific Classic or not. We’ve got options.”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “I’m sure glad to be here [Saturday because Saratoga was closed]. And especially to ride a nice horse like this. He was comfortable out there. He didn’t mind that horse next to him. When it came time to go, he just went ahead and did his job. He’s a pro.”
In the other major stakes, the Grade 2 $200,000 San Clemente Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf, Mucho Unusual went last to first to win by a neck.
Rosario made the trip worthwhile with the win. Tim Yakteen was the trainer. Mucho Unusual paid $7.00, $4.00 and $3.40. Apache Princess was second Over Emphasize was third.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Tim Yakteen (winning trainer): “I left it (race tactics) up to Joel, but I was just as surprised as everybody else that she was as far back as she was. She was doing really well and I conveyed that to Joel in the paddock. We’re really pleased with her effort. Things have been going according to plan and this is one industry where that doesn’t often happen. The prep race at Santa Anita set her up well for this and this should set her up well for the (Del Mar) Oaks.”
Rosario (winning jockey): “She just didn’t show me a lot [of speed] early, so I let her do her thing away from there. On the backside, she wanted to go, so we went after them. Turning for home I thought about going down inside, but she was making up ground and I didn’t want to chance it. She had that nice acceleration through the stretch and we got it. I love it here at Del Mar.”
There was a minor stakes, the $85,000 Daisycutter Handicap for fillies and mares going five furlongs on the turf. Painting Corners, trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Flavien Prat, won by three-quarters of a length and then survived a stewards’ inquiry for the win.
Painting Corners paid $12.40, $4.60 and $3.80. S Y Sky was second and Just Grazed Me was third.
Del Mar preview
Del Mar completes its first of eight weeks of racing on Sunday with an eight-race card beginning at 2 p.m. There are two stakes races, one graded and a couple of allowance races.
The big feature is the fourth race, the Grade 2 $250,000 Eddie Read Stakes for horses going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. The big favorite is Catapult, at 2-5, for trainer Sadler and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. He won the Eddie Read last year and followed that with a win in the Del Mar Mile Handicap.
Since then he was second in the Breeders’ Cup Mile and Frank E. Kilroe Mile. His last race was a disappointing fifth in the Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita. He’s won six-of-19 lifetime.
The second favorite, at 5-2, is Sharp Samurai for Mark Glatt and Victor Espinoza. He’s eight-of-16 lifetime and has lost to Catapult in last year’s Eddie Read and the Del Mar Mile Handicap. He was fourth in the Shomaker Mile. His last win was in October at Santa Anita in the City of Hope Mile. Post is about 3:30 p.m.
The minor stakes is the $85,000 Wickerr Stakes for horses going a mile on the turf. Higher Power is another Sadler/Van Dyke combo and is the favorite at 5-2. He’s running only his third race for Sadler having previously been running on the Fair Grounds circuit for Michael Stidhman. He won an allowance last out and was fifth in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita.
Bombard is the 3-1 second choice for Richard Mandella and Prat. He’s coming off a sixth in the American Stakes after an 11-month layoff. He was second in last year’s Wickerr. Post time is about 4:40 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 7, 6, 7, 9, 6, 9.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Oceanport Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Just Howard ($5.40)
Woodbine (3): $100,000 Toronto Cup Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Armistice Day ($10.40)
Monmouth (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Molly Pitcher Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Midnight Bisou ($2.10)
Monmouth (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Monmouth Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Winner: War Story ($16.00)
Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Colleen Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Seek and Destroy ($5.50)
Monmouth (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Matchmaker Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: I’m So Fancy ($5.80)
Monmouth (12): Grade 1 $1 million Haskell Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Maximum Security ($3.60)
Del Mar (4): Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap, 3 and up,1 1/16 miles. Winner: Catalina Cruiser ($2.20)
Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Clemente Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mucho Unusual ($7.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:07 Saratoga (4): Grade 1 $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Guarana (2-5)
2:16 Woodbine (9): Grade 2 $175,000 Royal North Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Summer Sunday (8-5)
3:16 Saratoga (11): $200,000 Caress Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Significant Form (5-2)
3:30 Del Mar (4): Grade 2 $250,000 Eddie Read Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Catapult (2-1)
4:20 Saratoga (13): Grade 3 $200,000 Shuvee Handicap, fillies and mare 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Wow Cat (9-5)
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 3 Law Abidin Citizen (5-1)
It looks like a few of these have about an equal chance of winning but the value might be with this older gelding from the Mark Glatt stable. He comes off a close second in the Grade 3 American when getting back on turf and this is his third start off a freshening. He should be within range throughout and might be in the right spot turning for home.
Saturday’s result: Keeper Ofthe Stars (bet down from 12/1 to 5/2) sat behind the leaders inside, got through inside, but lacked the needed punch when finishing fourth. She seems most effective on the lead.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Jess Karma (5-2)
He didn’t unleash any serious rally in fifth-place debut but easily exits the best race in which runnerup Piety since won for maiden $20,000. In prior 12.5 second gate drill when outworked by neck, he leveled late and galloped out well. Chik On Fire, the 6-5 morning-line favorite, hasn’t improved in last pair when third at 2-5 and 1-1 odds.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, July 20.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.08 46.95 1:12.54 1:26.05 1:40.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mongolian Empire
|122
|1
|4
|6
|6
|5–10
|2–1½
|1–3¾
|Cedillo
|3.00
|4
|Dearborn
|122
|4
|1
|2–1½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–2½
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|2.30
|6
|Tequila Sunrise
|122
|6
|6
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|3–½
|3–2½
|Gryder
|2.40
|2
|Leading Indicator
|118
|2
|2
|1–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–3
|4–1¼
|Prat
|12.00
|3
|Super Klaus
|118
|3
|5
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–12
|5–29
|Bejarano
|4.80
|5
|And Counting
|122
|5
|3
|4–1½
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|8.90
|1
|MONGOLIAN EMPIRE
|8.00
|4.40
|2.80
|4
|DEARBORN
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|TEQUILA SUNRISE
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$17.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$14.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-2)
|$20.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6)
|$21.70
Winner–Mongolian Empire B.f.4 by Americain out of Call Intersepted, by Eavesdropper. Bred by Dagvadorj Ganbaatar (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $256,173 Exacta Pool $122,340 Quinella Pool $6,366 Superfecta Pool $36,469 Trifecta Pool $71,578. Scratched–none.
MONGOLIAN EMPIRE chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch, advanced under left handed urging then came out off the heels of the winner in midstretch, collared that rival past the sixteenth pole and won clear. DEARBORN dueled outside a rival then kicked clear on the backstretch, set the pace off the rail, drifted out into the stretch and again in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. TEQUILA SUNRISE fractious in the gate, went three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival, was between foes into the stretch and bested the others. LEADING INDICATOR a bit fractious in the gate, dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. SUPER KLAUS chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, continued just off the inside leaving that turn and lacked a response in the drive. AND COUNTING fractious in the gate, pulled her way along outside a rival then angled in on the first turn, tugged her way into a bit of a tight spot off heels leaving that turn, saved ground, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.13 45.10 1:10.18 1:16.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|American Anthem
|120
|1
|2
|4–1
|3–1
|2–1
|1–¾
|Prat
|0.60
|4
|Flagstaff
|122
|4
|4
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–2
|2–3¾
|Espinoza
|2.80
|5
|Lombo
|120
|5
|1
|3–½
|4–½
|5
|3–1¼
|Franco
|23.70
|3
|Adens Dream
|120
|3
|3
|5
|5
|4–1
|4–2¼
|Rosario
|12.50
|2
|American Pastime
|120
|2
|5
|2–½
|1–½
|3–1½
|5
|Desormeaux
|4.20
|1
|AMERICAN ANTHEM
|3.20
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|FLAGSTAFF
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|LOMBO
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$4.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$4.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$10.95
Winner–American Anthem B.h.5 by Bodemeister out of Indy's Windy, by A.P. Indy. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: China Horse Club International Ltd., WinStar Farm,LLC, Head of Plains Partners LLC. Mutuel Pool $395,591 Daily Double Pool $64,646 Exacta Pool $141,384 Quinella Pool $4,959 Trifecta Pool $108,391. Scratched–none.
AMERICAN ANTHEM saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front inside the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed. FLAGSTAFF had good early speed and dueled between rivals then outside a foe on the turn, regained the advantage into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the final sixteenth but could not quite match the winner. LOMBO broke out a bit, was four wide early then pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and outfinished foes for the show. ADENS DREAM between horses early, chased just off the rail, was in a bit tight off the heels of the winner midway on the turn, angled to the inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. AMERICAN PASTIME had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.99 47.87 1:12.49 1:24.51 1:36.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Contagion
|120
|9
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–2¼
|Cedillo
|2.50
|3
|Red Clem
|120
|3
|8
|9
|8–1½
|8–½
|4–½
|2–1
|Pereira
|12.70
|10
|Ack
|118
|8
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|31.40
|1
|The Creep
|120
|1
|6
|6–½
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–nk
|Antongeorgi III
|2.90
|2
|First in Show
|120
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|5–nk
|Rosario
|11.60
|8
|Royal Insider
|118
|7
|7
|7–1½
|6–½
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–½
|Bejarano
|8.50
|4
|Loud Mouth
|120
|4
|9
|5–hd
|7–1
|9
|8–½
|7–hd
|Mn Garcia
|4.50
|6
|King Charlie
|113
|5
|4
|4–1
|5–hd
|7–1
|7–1
|8–5½
|Velez
|32.20
|7
|Diamond Blitz
|120
|6
|5
|8–hd
|9
|6–½
|9
|9
|Franco
|5.90
|11
|CONTAGION
|7.00
|4.40
|3.40
|3
|RED CLEM
|10.00
|6.40
|10
|ACK
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11)
|$10.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-3)
|$38.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-11)
|$86.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-3-10-1)
|$278.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-3-10)
|$261.25
Winner–Contagion Dbb.g.3 by Fed Biz out of Stadia, by Teuflesberg. Bred by Douglas Arnold (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, Westside Racing Stable, O'Neill, Dennis and Robershaw, Ritchie. Mutuel Pool $362,518 Daily Double Pool $40,707 Exacta Pool $211,726 Quinella Pool $12,030 Superfecta Pool $94,113 Trifecta Pool $142,353. Claimed–Loud Mouth by Thomsen Racing LLC and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Always Forgiven, Collins Ave.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-11) paid $18.95. Pick Three Pool $82,640.
CONTAGION three deep on the first turn, stalked outside, bid three wide into and on the second turn, took a short lead nearing midstretch, drifted in a bit and pulled clear under some left handed urging. RED CLEM between horses early, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and gained the place. ACK angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, battled between foes into and on the second turn, fought back between horses in midstretch and held third. THE CREEP in a bit tight into the first turn, stalked inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and was outfinished. FIRST IN SHOW pulled on the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away briefly five eighths out, dueled inside into and on the second turn, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. ROYAL INSIDER stalked the pace three deep, went four wide midway on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. LOUD MOUTH pulled between horses early, chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. KING CHARLIE angled in entering the first turn then chased between rivals, came out some into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. DIAMOND BLITZ three deep early, chased outside a rival then off the rail, went up four and five wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'San Diego H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.52 48.94 1:13.04 1:37.71 1:44.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Catalina Cruiser
|123
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|Rosario
|0.10
|5
|Mongolian Groom
|115
|4
|3
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|12.30
|4
|Draft Pick
|118
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–4½
|Mn Garcia
|8.80
|2
|Core Beliefs
|119
|2
|4
|3–hd
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Prat
|5.00
|1
|CATALINA CRUISER
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|MONGOLIAN GROOM
|4.40
|4
|DRAFT PICK
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-1)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$4.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-2)
|$1.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4)
|$7.20
Winner–Catalina Cruiser Ch.h.5 by Union Rags out of Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $393,401 Daily Double Pool $31,269 Exacta Pool $112,292 Quinella Pool $4,161 Superfecta Pool $17,845 Trifecta Pool $46,931. Scratched–Dr. Dorr, Higher Power.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-11-1) paid $3.75. Pick Three Pool $57,236.
CATALINA CRUISER had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, kicked clear under urging past midstretch and held sway. MONGOLIAN GROOM three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival, ranged up three wide into the second turn then tracked again alongside a foe, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly but could not catch the winner. DRAFT PICK pressed the pace outside the winner then was between foes into the second turn, battled alongside the winner again on that turn and into the stretch and could not match the top pair in the final furlong. CORE BELIEFS bobbled in a bit of a slow start, saved ground stalking thee pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.82 45.90 1:10.46 1:17.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|First Star
|120
|6
|5
|3–½
|4–3
|3–4
|1–¾
|Van Dyke
|27.40
|3
|Sunny Dale
|113
|3
|3
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–2½
|2–2¼
|Velez
|8.80
|8
|Blue Moonrise
|120
|8
|4
|5–1
|3–1
|2–1½
|3–5¾
|Prat
|0.50
|5
|Miss Ava's Union
|120
|5
|7
|8
|7–3
|5–½
|4–5¼
|Rosario
|5.60
|7
|Karmically
|113
|7
|2
|4–1
|6–1
|6–3
|5–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|33.30
|1
|Shocking Fast
|120
|1
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|4–3
|6–6¼
|Mn Garcia
|6.90
|2
|Kelani Kim
|120
|2
|8
|7–2½
|5–½
|7–14
|7–18½
|Espinoza
|12.30
|4
|Willowglade
|120
|4
|6
|6–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Franco
|39.00
|6
|FIRST STAR
|56.80
|24.00
|6.20
|3
|SUNNY DALE
|10.80
|3.80
|8
|BLUE MOONRISE
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$62.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$247.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$263.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-8-5)
|$198.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-8)
|$288.40
Winner–First Star Ch.f.3 by First Dude out of Via Regina, by English Channel. Bred by Catherine Ann Perez &Richard Allan Heysek (FL). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Albert and Kathleen Mattivi, LLC. Mutuel Pool $506,421 Daily Double Pool $49,922 Exacta Pool $279,116 Quinella Pool $14,514 Superfecta Pool $131,720 Trifecta Pool $189,400. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-1-6) paid $52.20. Pick Three Pool $90,742. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-9/11-1/3/6-6) 4 correct paid $77.15. Pick Four Pool $427,028. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1-9/11-1/3/6-6) 5 correct paid $679.25. Pick Five Pool $891,442.
FIRST STAR pressed the pace three deep between horses then stalked outside, angled in some leaving the turn, found the rail in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to go past the runner-up nearing the wire. SUNNY DALE dueled between horses then outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, inched away leaving the bend, drifted out some into the stretch, kicked clear but could not hold off the winner late. BLUE MOONRISE bobbled at the start, stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. MISS AVA'S UNION a bit slow to begin, angled in and chased just off the rail then inside, was in a bit tight off heels midway on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into thee stretch and improved position. KARMICALLY prompted the pace four wide then stalked outside, angled in alongside a rival leaving the turn an weakened. SHOCKING FAST had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back midway on the turn, fell back some leaving the turn and also weakened. KELANI KIM broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch. WILLOWGLADE pulled early and chased off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'Daisycutter H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.48 44.84 56.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Painting Corners
|120
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–¾
|Prat
|5.20
|3
|S Y Sky
|123
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|8
|Just Grazed Me
|117
|7
|4
|3–hd
|5–½
|5–2
|3–½
|Franco
|16.10
|6
|A Little Bit Me
|119
|5
|8
|9
|9
|8–1
|4–nk
|Rosario
|4.70
|10
|Kentan Road
|118
|9
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1½
|5–ns
|Velez
|8.40
|1
|Holly Hundy
|118
|1
|6
|5–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|Desormeaux
|19.30
|5
|Gliding By
|118
|4
|9
|8–2
|7–hd
|6–1
|7–4
|Gutierrez
|30.40
|9
|Gypsy Blu
|117
|8
|3
|6–2
|6–1½
|7–½
|8–ns
|Arroyo, Jr.
|9.40
|7
|Lady Suebee
|121
|6
|7
|7–½
|8–1½
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|14.60
|4
|PAINTING CORNERS
|12.40
|4.60
|3.80
|3
|S Y SKY
|2.80
|2.60
|8
|JUST GRAZED ME
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$317.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$15.60
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-8-6)
|$67.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-8)
|$77.65
Winner–Painting Corners Dbb.m.5 by Pleasant Strike out of Adorable Heidi, by Gimmeawink. Bred by Faraway Farm (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $567,091 Daily Double Pool $51,349 Exacta Pool $324,413 Quinella Pool $16,894 Superfecta Pool $129,580 Trifecta Pool $207,866. Scratched–Harking.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $110.55. Pick Three Pool $82,815.
PAINTING CORNERS stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter in the stretch to gain a short lead, inched away past midstretch, drifted out despite right handed urging in the final sixteenth and held on gamely. S Y SKY close up stalking the pace between horses, came out some in the stretch, was fanned out through the final sixteenth and continued willingly. JUST GRAZED ME stalked three deep between rivals on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch, also was fanned out some late and edged rivals for the show. A LITTLE BIT ME settled outside a rival then saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award five wide on the line. KENTAN ROAD had speed outside then alongside the winner, inched away and angled in on the backstretch, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished late. HOLLY HUNDY saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and split horses late. GLIDING BY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished between foes late. GYPSY BLU was in a good position stalking the pace four wide to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LADY SUEBEE was in a bit tight between horses early, chased outside a rival to the stretch and also weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in deep stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.56 46.19 59.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Big Returns
|120
|6
|2
|2–4
|1–1½
|1–6
|1–7¼
|Fuentes
|2.00
|5
|Cleveland Cat
|120
|5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|2–nk
|Desormeaux
|16.30
|3
|One Fast Bro
|120
|3
|7
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–2½
|3–3¼
|Gutierrez
|3.60
|7
|Club Aspen
|113
|7
|3
|6–4
|5–hd
|4–1
|4–1¾
|Velez
|10.40
|1
|Vegan
|117
|1
|1
|1–hd
|2–5
|2–3
|5–½
|Mn Garcia
|3.30
|4
|Side Street Dave
|120
|4
|5
|5–hd
|6–5
|6–hd
|6–hd
|Bejarano
|4.50
|2
|Fantasy Game
|120
|2
|6
|4–½
|4–½
|5–hd
|7
|Arroyo, Jr.
|10.50
|6
|BIG RETURNS
|6.00
|3.80
|2.80
|5
|CLEVELAND CAT
|11.60
|5.60
|3
|ONE FAST BRO
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$42.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$34.20
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$43.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-7)
|$93.87
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$91.40
Winner–Big Returns B.c.2 by Mr. Big out of Quick Chick, by Orientate. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $404,792 Daily Double Pool $44,853 Exacta Pool $173,460 Quinella Pool $11,033 Superfecta Pool $60,552 Trifecta Pool $108,017. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-6) paid $397.00. Pick Three Pool $93,959.
BIG RETURNS angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the turn, inched away leaving the turn, angled in some in the stretch and drew off under left handed urging and steady handling late. CLEVELAND CAT reluctant to load, dropped back off the rail early, angled in on the turn, came out in upper stretch and finished willingly to edge a rival for the place. ONE FAST BRO stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lost second late. CLUB ASPEN chased four wide on the backstretch and outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VEGAN had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SIDE STREET DAVE stalked three deep between foes then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some in upper stretch, came out in the drive and also weakened. FANTASY GAME saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then drifted in and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Clemente Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.72 46.50 1:10.84 1:22.80 1:34.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mucho Unusual
|123
|3
|8
|10
|10
|10
|6–hd
|1–nk
|Rosario
|2.50
|5
|Apache Princess
|123
|5
|6
|9–2½
|9–2
|4–hd
|1–1½
|2–¾
|Desormeaux
|17.30
|6
|Over Emphasize
|118
|6
|3
|7–½
|7–½
|9–1
|8–1
|3–½
|Quinonez
|8.60
|1
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|118
|1
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|Bejarano
|2.70
|9
|Maxim Rate
|123
|9
|10
|8–3
|8–2½
|8–hd
|9–hd
|5–1
|Van Dyke
|3.90
|2
|Seranitsa
|118
|2
|7
|5–1½
|5–1
|6–1
|7–hd
|6–2¼
|Fuentes
|23.40
|8
|Stillwater Cove
|118
|8
|2
|4–½
|4–½
|3–½
|2–hd
|7–2¼
|Espinoza
|4.80
|7
|Harmless
|118
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|8–nk
|Cedillo
|63.40
|10
|Kalliniki
|118
|10
|9
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–hd
|10
|9–2¼
|Prat
|25.90
|4
|Devils Dance
|120
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–1
|10
|Velez
|68.80
|3
|MUCHO UNUSUAL
|7.00
|4.00
|3.40
|5
|APACHE PRINCESS
|11.80
|7.20
|6
|OVER EMPHASIZE
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$43.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$87.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-1)
|$102.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$113.35
Winner–Mucho Unusual B.f.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $691,186 Daily Double Pool $48,924 Exacta Pool $356,248 Quinella Pool $26,345 Superfecta Pool $160,296 Trifecta Pool $246,193. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $59.55. Pick Three Pool $111,144.
MUCHO UNUSUAL unhurried along the inside early, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch then came out and rallied under left handed urging to get up late. APACHE PRINCESS angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the backstretch, moved up boldly four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched clear and held on gamely but was edged late. OVER EMPHASIZE saved ground chasing the pace, awaited room leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied between foes in the final furlong. KEEPER OFTHE STARS stalked the pace inside, got through along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. MAXIM RATE three deep into the first turn, chased between horses, came out some in the stretch and also was outfinished. SERANITSA stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late response. STILLWATER COVE close up stalking the pace three deep then off the rail, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. HARMLESS had speed between horses then angled in and dueled outside a rival, was fanned out some into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KALLINIKI four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. DEVILS DANCE had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened in the drive.
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.27 46.37 58.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Pure Xena
|120
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–2½
|1–2½
|1–11¼
|Gryder
|2.20
|1
|Gold Included
|120
|1
|2
|5–½
|6
|5–3½
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|18.60
|4
|She's So Special
|120
|3
|6
|6
|5–1
|3–1
|3–1
|Rosario
|4.90
|5
|Save the Story
|120
|4
|4
|2–½
|1–½
|2–5
|4–3¼
|Prat
|1.20
|7
|Musically
|120
|6
|3
|3–1½
|3–2
|4–hd
|5–8¾
|Maldonado
|8.10
|2
|Hail On Hoofs
|120
|2
|5
|4–2½
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|9.90
|6
|PURE XENA
|6.40
|4.80
|4.00
|1
|GOLD INCLUDED
|11.80
|5.80
|4
|SHE'S SO SPECIAL
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$37.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$60.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$80.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-5)
|$42.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$83.65
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-8)
|$6.60
Winner–Pure Xena B.f.2 by Warrior's Reward out of Pure Desire, by Gold Legend. Bred by Shelby Lane Farm (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $402,749 Daily Double Pool $60,491 Exacta Pool $171,597 Quinella Pool $8,956 Superfecta Pool $65,727 Trifecta Pool $104,788. Scratched–Golden Melodie, Lazy Daisy, Tacocat.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-6) paid $37.80. Pick Three Pool $72,914. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-3-8) paid $7.35.
PURE XENA had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, regained the lead into the stretch, drifted in some and drew off under left handed urging. GOLD INCLUDED saved ground chasing the pace, came out past midstretch and split rivals in deep stretch for the place. SHE'S SO SPECIAL bumped between horses and squeezed back at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. SAVE THE STORY broke in and bumped a rival, angled in and dueled inside, took a short lead on the turn, was no match for the winner in the stretch and was outfinished late for a minor award. MUSICALLY pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. HAIL ON HOOFS broke out and bumped a rival, chased outside a foe then just off the rail, came out into the stretch and gave way.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.54 45.94 1:10.30 1:22.33 1:34.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Ronald R
|124
|3
|8
|10
|9–hd
|7–1
|4–hd
|1–1
|Van Dyke
|13.80
|5
|Battle of Memphis
|122
|5
|10
|7–1
|6–½
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|5.90
|10
|Overdue
|122
|10
|4
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–2
|6–½
|3–1¾
|Prat
|2.00
|2
|Factorial
|122
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|4–½
|Rosario
|8.70
|4
|Foray
|115
|4
|9
|3–1
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–1¼
|Velez
|4.50
|9
|Captivate
|122
|9
|6
|4–1
|3–1
|4–1
|7–1½
|6–1½
|Gryder
|13.60
|1
|Snazzy Dresser
|122
|1
|5
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–½
|2–1
|7–¾
|Maldonado
|10.50
|7
|Erotic
|122
|7
|7
|9–hd
|10
|10
|10
|8–½
|Cedillo
|22.10
|8
|Inscom
|122
|8
|3
|5–1
|5–1
|6–½
|8–hd
|9–½
|Mn Garcia
|12.00
|6
|Cajun Treasure
|122
|6
|1
|8–½
|8–hd
|9–hd
|9–1
|10
|Blanc
|10.90
|3
|RONALD R (IRE)
|29.60
|13.20
|5.80
|5
|BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE)
|6.40
|4.20
|10
|OVERDUE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$124.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$95.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$135.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-10-2)
|$355.83
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-10-2-4)
|$11,255.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-10)
|$168.50
Winner–Ronald R (IRE) Ch.g.5 by Nathaniel (IRE) out of Amazon Beauty (IRE), by Wolfhound. Bred by M. Morrissey (IRE). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $504,945 Daily Double Pool $151,627 Exacta Pool $299,602 Quinella Pool $23,730 Superfecta Pool $148,585 Super High Five Pool $44,485 Trifecta Pool $223,890. Scratched–none.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-4-6-3-6-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $72,656. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-3) paid $126.90. Pick Three Pool $247,134. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-8-3) paid $20.25. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3-6-3) 4 correct paid $607.75. Pick Four Pool $814,428. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6-3-6-3) 5 correct paid $5,205.00. Pick Five Pool $914,152. $2 Pick Six (6-4-6-3-6-3) 5 out of 6 paid $3,273.80. Pick Six Pool $232,234. Pick Six Carryover $124,061. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $3,927.20. Place Pick All Pool $41,181.
RONALD R (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch then drifted out and rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) chased inside, split horses on the second turn, rallied while drifting out in the final furlong and was in tight off the heels of the winner at the wire. OVERDUE chased three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and finished well but was edged for the place. FACTORIAL had speed outside the pacesetter then stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside that one on the second turn to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away from that one past midstretch and was outfinished late. FORAY pulled along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight along the fence in midstretch then got through but could not quite summon the needed late kick. CAPTIVATE stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late response. SNAZZY DRESSER sped to the early lead, inched away into the first turn, set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, fought back leaving the second turn and until past midstretch and weakened late. EROTIC chased three deep then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. INSCOM pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival or off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. CAJUN TREASURE chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$2,003,397
|Inter-Track
|6,898
|$3,984,583
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,585,675
|TOTAL
|6,898
|$16,573,655
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, July 21.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Coil to Strike
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Matthew Chew
|4-1
|16,000
|2
|Surfside Sunset
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Dean Greenman
|7-2
|16,000
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|14,000
|4
|Trapper Peak
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|3-1
|16,000
|5
|Soul Owner
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Seahawk Wave
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dreams of Valor
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Craig Dollase
|12-1
|2
|What'sontheagenda
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|3
|Tina's Exchange
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Blackout
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|62,500
|5
|Awesome Heights
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Genaro Vallejo
|6-1
|6
|Seven Scents
|Jorge Velez
|111
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|7
|Mr Vargas
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rattle
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Springster
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Osteria
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|10-1
|20,000
|4
|Adulting
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|20,000
|5
|Thanks
|Evin Roman
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Lady Beyonce
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Thunder Woman
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Bill McLean
|5-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $250,000. 'Eddie Read Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ohio
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|2
|Ritzy A. P.
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Dan Blacker
|15-1
|3
|Catapult
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|4
|Sharp Samurai
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|5
|Marckie's Water
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|6
|Bowies Hero
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chay Up and Away
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|5-2
|16,000
|2
|Scathing
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|16,000
|3
|Golly G by Jiminee
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|16,000
|4
|Showit
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|8-1
|16,000
|5
|Tiki Bar Logic
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|William Spawr
|5-1
|16,000
|6
|Halo Darlin
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
|16,000
|7
|Brookes All Mine
|Jorge Velez
|111
|Bill McLean
|10-1
|14,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'Wickerr Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Le Ken
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Ronald L. McAnally
|10-1
|2
|Restrainedvengence
|Evin Roman
|121
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|3
|Law Abidin Citizen
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|4
|Higher Power
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|5
|Bombard
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|6
|Souter
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|119
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|7
|Blended Citizen
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|8
|Tizzarunner
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|9
|Double Touch
|Alonso Quinonez
|119
|Dan Blacker
|12-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Disco Ball
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|2
|Collusion Illusion
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|3
|Perseverance
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|4
|Roses Twentytwenty
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|7-2
|5
|Bronn
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|6
|Defense Wins
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Breezy Bee
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|2
|Aunt Lubie
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|3
|Bornonvalentineday
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Tim McCanna
|12-1
|4
|Mybluebell
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|40,000
|5
|Pride's Gold
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|7-2
|6
|Curlin's Journey
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Dallas E. Keen
|5-1
|7
|Lostintranzlation
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|9-2
|8
|Peter's Kitten
|Flavien Prat
|120
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|9
|Sapphire Kid
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Matthew Chew
|12-1