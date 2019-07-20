MLB notes: Yankees’ Luke Voit takes a fastball to the chin

Yankees outfielder Luke Voit had a 91-mph fastball hit him in the side of the chin during the fourth inning of a game against the visiting Colorado Rockies and eventually left the game for precautionary reasons.

The Yankees announced that Voit underwent concussion protocol testing, with the results coming back clear. No further testing is expected to be done at this time.

Voit did not leave the game until after circling the bases, scoring on a single by Gleyber Torres.

He then headed down the tunnel from the dugout and did not return to the game.

Voit, who missed eight games after straining an abdominal muscle while trying to stretch a hit into a double on June 29, has 18 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

Since returning to the lineup on July 13, he has six hits, with only one homer, in eight games.

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed opener Ryne Stanek on the 10-day injured list with a sore right hip and optioned two-way player Brendan McKay to Triple-A Durham. The moves are aimed at helping a taxed bullpen. Reliever Chaz Roe, out since July 9, has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and right-hander Hunter Wood has been recalled from Durham. Tampa Bay has dropped behind Cleveland and Oakland for the two AL wild-card spots. ...

Having experienced the culture of baseball’s kangaroo court, a former Tampa Bay Rays prospect is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court as a clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. Matt Rice is now 30 years old. As an outfielder, he signed with the Rays as a ninth-round draft pick. He spent two seasons in Class A before going to law school at the University of California. He was a clerk at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals during 2016-17. He then became an associate at a Washington law firm.