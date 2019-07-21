Racing! Finishing the week with stewards’ rulings

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, July 21. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 5th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.18 45.43 1:11.72 1:19.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Trapper Peak 124 4 3 5–1½ 4–hd 3–1 1–ns Fuentes 3.80 6 Seahawk Wave 124 6 1 2–2 2–2½ 1–1 2–1½ Espinoza 3.40 2 Surfside Sunset 124 2 5 6 6 6 3–1½ Pereira 2.60 3 Captain N. Barron 115 3 4 4–1 5–2 5–1½ 4–hd Velez 7.50 5 Soul Owner 117 5 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–3 5–2¾ Diaz, Jr. 2.60 1 Coil to Strike 124 1 6 3–hd 3–1 4–1 6 Gutierrez 10.80

4 TRAPPER PEAK 9.60 4.40 3.20 6 SEAHAWK WAVE 3.80 2.80 2 SURFSIDE SUNSET 2.80

$1 EXACTA (4-6) $18.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $20.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-3) $18.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $34.10

Winner–Trapper Peak B.g.4 by Trappe Shot out of What a Girl Needs, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Nursery Place (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $211,427 Exacta Pool $106,832 Quinella Pool $6,240 Superfecta Pool $36,293 Trifecta Pool $64,076. Claimed–Trapper Peak by CM Racing. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none.

TRAPPER PEAK stalked three deep then off the rail, continued outside on the turn and three wide leaving the bend, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. SEAHAWK WAVE dueled outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, got clear a sixteenth out, drifted out a bit late and was caught on the line. SURFSIDE SUNSET chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. SOUL OWNER had good early speed and angled in, dueled just off the rail then inside on the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened late. COIL TO STRIKE broke a bit slowly, went up inside to chase the pace, came out into the stretch, drifted back to the inside in the drive and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.19 44.23 55.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mr Vargas 120 7 2 2–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–2¼ Talamo 4.20 4 Blackout 120 4 7 6–2 4–1 3–½ 2–1 Prat 2.80 1 Dreams of Valor 113 1 5 7 7 6–½ 3–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 15.30 3 Tina's Exchange 120 3 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–1½ 4–½ Arroyo, Jr. 7.60 5 Awesome Heights 122 5 3 3–2 3–1½ 4–1 5–¾ Maldonado 19.30 6 Seven Scents 111 6 4 4–1½ 6–3 7 6–nk Velez 14.40 2 What'sontheagenda 120 2 1 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ 7 Mn Garcia 1.20

7 MR VARGAS 10.40 4.20 4.20 4 BLACKOUT (FR) 3.80 3.40 1 DREAMS OF VALOR 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $54.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $20.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $19.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-3) $40.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $59.75

Winner–Mr Vargas Ch.g.5 by Midshipman out of Play It Back, by Put It Back. Bred by Carl Johnson & Martha Johnson (FL). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $338,722 Daily Double Pool $67,485 Exacta Pool $146,283 Quinella Pool $8,945 Superfecta Pool $55,794 Trifecta Pool $102,376. Scratched–none.

MR VARGAS dueled three deep on the backstretch and most of the turn, took a short lead outside a rival leaving the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and proved best under left handed urging. BLACKOUT (FR) stalked three deep then outside a rival into the turn, split horses on the bend, came three deep into the stretch and gained the place. DREAMS OF VALOR bobbled slightly in the opening strides, chased inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, was bumped soundly nearing the eighth pole but finished with interest to best the others. TINA'S EXCHANGE stalked between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. AWESOME HEIGHTS dueled between horses, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn, came out some into the stretch and also weakened. SEVEN SCENTS stalked off the rail then three wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted out and bumped a rival nearing midstretch and lacked a rally. WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.28 46.18 1:12.66 1:19.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Thanks 120 5 4 3–hd 2–2 1–1 1–4¼ Roman 4.80 6 Lady Beyonce 120 6 2 6 6 4–5 2–¾ Quinonez 16.00 1 Rattle 124 1 3 1–½ 1–1 2–4 3–3½ Pereira 1.30 4 Adulting 120 4 5 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–3¼ Maldonado 3.30 3 Osteria 124 3 1 5–6 5–4 5–10 5 Arroyo, Jr. 10.30 2 Springster 120 2 6 2–1½ 4–1½ 6 dnf Prat 3.80

5 THANKS 11.60 5.20 3.20 6 LADY BEYONCE 12.00 4.80 1 RATTLE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $65.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $39.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $55.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-4) $29.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $59.85

Winner–Thanks B.f.3 by Haynesfield out of Sounds Friendly, by Friends Lake. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Maria E. Hess. Mutuel Pool $259,967 Daily Double Pool $29,414 Exacta Pool $111,806 Quinella Pool $12,434 Superfecta Pool $51,172 Trifecta Pool $81,319. Scratched–Thunder Woman. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-5) paid $86.05. Pick Three Pool $82,365.

THANKS stalked three deep then outside a rival into the turn, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and drew clear under urging. LADY BEYONCE broke out a bit but with the field then dropped back off the rail, angled in on the turn, split horses leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and went past the pacesetter late for the place. RATTLE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched a way on the turn, fought back inside the winner leaving the turn and until midstretch and was overtaken late for second. ADULTING stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. OSTERIA close up stalking the pace off the rail, angled in a half mile out, continued inside on the turn, came out leaving the bend, drifted three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SPRINGSTER dueled outside a rival, dropped back and angled in on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch but eventually crossed the wire and walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $250,000. 'Eddie Read Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.38 48.16 1:11.71 1:35.31 1:46.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bowies Hero 122 6 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 1–hd 1–2¼ Prat 3.40 5 Marckie's Water 122 5 6 6 6 6 6 2–hd Pereira 4.80 2 Ritzy A. P. 120 2 5 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–hd 3–nk Mn Garcia 32.90 4 Sharp Samurai 120 4 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ 4–½ Espinoza 2.40 3 Catapult 120 3 1 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 3–1 5–hd Van Dyke 1.50 1 Ohio 124 1 3 3–1 3–½ 3–1 5–2½ 6 Fuentes 11.70

6 BOWIES HERO 8.80 4.80 3.20 5 MARCKIE'S WATER 5.40 4.20 2 RITZY A. P. 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $57.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $21.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $26.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-4) $58.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $112.10

Winner–Bowies Hero B.h.5 by Artie Schiller out of Remembered, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr. &Marc McLean (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable, ERJ Racing, LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $391,682 Daily Double Pool $33,500 Exacta Pool $134,816 Quinella Pool $8,738 Superfecta Pool $41,789 Trifecta Pool $80,918. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-6) paid $99.10. Pick Three Pool $39,739.

BOWIES HERO broke in and bumped a rival, angled in and stalked just off the rail, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, put a head in front three deep in midstretch and pulled clear under urging. MARCKIE'S WATER bumped at the start then bobbled a bit in the second stride, chased a bit off the rail, was under urging leaving the second turn, came out nearing midstretch and got up for second four wide on the line. RITZY A. P. took the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third between foes late. SHARP SAMURAI bumped after the start, stalked the pace outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show between rivals on the line. CATAPULT also bumped just after the start, was close up stalking the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid alongside the leader on the second turn, put a head in front in upper stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. OHIO (BRZ) saved ground stalking the leader, awaited room leaving the second turn, came out and waited off heels into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and also was outfinished.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.26 46.61 59.05 1:11.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Scathing 120 1 4 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 1–2¼ Fuentes 3.10 5 Tiki Bar Logic 120 3 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–½ Talamo 3.50 6 Halo Darlin 120 4 5 3–½ 3–2 3–3½ 3–3¾ Pereira 1.60 7 Brookes All Mine 111 5 2 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ Velez 11.30 3 Golly G by Jiminee 122 2 1 5 5 5 5 Arroyo, Jr. 2.70

2 SCATHING 8.20 4.00 2.40 5 TIKI BAR LOGIC 4.00 2.60 6 HALO DARLIN 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $36.00 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $18.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $20.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-7) $14.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6) $27.10

Winner–Scathing Grr.m.6 by Grazen out of Chelcee's Hope, by Bartok (IRE). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Dirt Road Racing, St. Hilaire, Christopher and Dalfiume, Dan. Mutuel Pool $333,941 Daily Double Pool $34,803 Exacta Pool $123,685 Quinella Pool $9,099 Superfecta Pool $45,858 Trifecta Pool $79,074. Scratched–Chay Up and Away, Showit. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $65.05. Pick Three Pool $75,391. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-5-6-2) 4 correct paid $396.45. Pick Four Pool $221,914. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-5-6-2) 5 correct paid $4,889.10. Pick Five Pool $636,775.

SCATHING saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter under urging past midstretch to gain the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. TIKI BAR LOGIC had speed between horses, set the pace off the rail then a bit off the fence into the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, fought back past midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. HALO DARLIN hopped slightly then bobbled in a bit of a slow start, went up three deep between horses then stalked between foes leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. BROOKES ALL MINE stalked four wide then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outsider a rival then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLLY G BY JIMINEE chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and into the turn, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'Wickerr Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.76 48.18 1:11.52 1:22.95 1:34.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bombard 119 5 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–½ Prat 3.60 4 Higher Power 121 4 1 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ 2–hd 2–1¾ Van Dyke 2.10 1 Le Ken 119 1 5 5–hd 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 3–½ Franco 14.60 6 Souter 119 6 4 4–2 4–1 3–hd 4–½ 4–nk Arroyo, Jr. 7.80 2 Restrainedvengence 121 2 7 9 9 8–1 6–hd 5–½ Roman 16.90 9 Double Touch 119 9 3 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 3–1 6–hd Quinonez 25.20 7 Blended Citizen 121 7 6 6–1½ 6–1 6–hd 7–1½ 7–2¾ Bejarano 7.00 8 Tizzarunner 119 8 8 7–1 7–½ 7–½ 8–1 8–1¼ Fuentes 21.40 3 Law Abidin Citizen 119 3 9 8–hd 8–1½ 9 9 9 Pereira 3.80

5 BOMBARD 9.20 3.80 3.20 4 HIGHER POWER 3.80 3.20 1 LE KEN (ARG) 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $14.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-6) $70.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $68.05

Winner–Bombard Dbb.g.6 by War Front out of Witty, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Raydelz Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Claiborne Farm, Bass II, Perry R., Bass, Ramona S. and Dilschneider, Adele B.. Mutuel Pool $466,964 Daily Double Pool $45,189 Exacta Pool $229,008 Quinella Pool $17,524 Superfecta Pool $116,077 Trifecta Pool $164,566. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $45.00. Pick Three Pool $61,745.

BOMBARD sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, inched away again on the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, kicked clear and held on gamely under urging. HIGHER POWER saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit for room in the drive and finished willingly. LE KEN (ARG) stalked the winner along the inside throughout, got through in the stretch and edged foes for the show. SOUTER (GB) close up stalking the pace outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled a bit off the rail then angled in and chased inside, came out a bit in the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid alongside the winner a half mile out then tracked just off the fence on the second turn and lacked the needed late kick. BLENDED CITIZEN chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response in the lane. TIZZARUNNER angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, went between foes into and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN tried to rear then hopped to be away behind the field, pulled his way along to chase outside a rival or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and was not a threat. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN was the cause of his own trouble.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.27 46.08 59.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Collusion Illusion 120 2 2 3–1½ 4–6 4–7 1–½ Prat 5.20 6 Defense Wins 120 6 3 4–3½ 3–1 3–1 2–ns Bejarano 3.40 1 Disco Ball 120 1 4 2–2 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ Gryder 2.80 5 Bronn 120 5 1 1–hd 2–3 2–2½ 4–7½ Smith 1.30 4 Roses Twentytwenty 120 4 5 5–5 5–3½ 5–8 5–9¼ Desormeaux 14.00 3 Perseverance 120 3 6 6 6 6 6 Espinoza 17.60

2 COLLUSION ILLUSION 12.40 5.00 3.20 6 DEFENSE WINS 4.40 3.00 1 DISCO BALL 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $65.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $22.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $25.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-5) $11.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $29.35

Winner–Collusion Illusion B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Natalie Grace, by First Dude. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Orr, Rodney E., Schneider, Jerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $418,092 Daily Double Pool $55,579 Exacta Pool $169,682 Quinella Pool $11,232 Superfecta Pool $63,044 Trifecta Pool $104,417. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $46.45. Pick Three Pool $53,951.

COLLUSION ILLUSION chased a bit off the rail, came out into the turn and three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide on the line. DEFENSE WINS settled off the inside then angled to the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and rallied between horses late. DISCO BALL had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead on the turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and held on well but was edged at the wire. BRONN dueled outside a rival, fought back on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. ROSES TWENTYTWENTY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. PERSEVERANCE hesitated to be away slowly, dropped back off the rail, angled in on the turn and was not a threat.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.81 49.49 1:14.22 1:38.29 2:02.15 2:14.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lostintranzlation 122 7 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–3½ 1–3¼ Franco 6.20 2 Aunt Lubie 120 2 3–1 3–1 3–1 3–½ 2–1 2–1 Talamo 11.10 6 Curlin's Journey 120 6 4–1 4–hd 5–½ 5–hd 3–½ 3–½ Gutierrez 6.40 5 Pride's Gold 120 5 9 9 9 9 6–2½ 4–nk Arroyo, Jr. 3.00 3 Bornonvalentineday 120 3 5–1 5–1 6–2 6–1½ 4–1½ 5–¾ Pereira 13.10 1 Breezy Bee 120 1 8–1½ 8–3½ 8–3 8–2½ 7–2 6–3½ Bejarano 16.20 4 Mybluebell 120 4 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 5–hd 7–10 Cedillo 16.50 8 Peter's Kitten 120 8 7–½ 7–2 7–½ 7–1½ 8–2½ 8–½ Prat 2.00 9 Sapphire Kid 120 9 6–hd 6–½ 4–hd 4–1 9 9 Desormeaux 13.40

7 LOSTINTRANZLATION 14.40 7.40 5.20 2 AUNT LUBIE 12.00 6.00 6 CURLIN'S JOURNEY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $87.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $74.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $56.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-5) $176.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-6-5-3) $12,258.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $210.85

Winner–Lostintranzlation Ch.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Granny Got Game, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Lilley Ranch (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Hesz, Aaron, Hendrickson, Denis and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $510,685 Daily Double Pool $145,107 Exacta Pool $279,940 Quinella Pool $13,924 Superfecta Pool $153,851 Super High Five Pool $32,125 Trifecta Pool $214,709. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-6-2-5-2-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $128,992. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-7) paid $96.65. Pick Three Pool $181,250. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-2-7) 4 correct paid $323.75. Pick Four Pool $592,318. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-5-2-7) 5 correct paid $1,748.65. Pick Five Pool $481,255. $2 Pick Six (5-6-2-5-2-7) 5 out of 6 paid $404.60. $2 Pick Six (5-6-2-5-2-7) 6 correct paid $64,493.00. Pick Six Pool $492,115. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $14,612.90. Place Pick All Pool $38,322.

LOSTINTRANZLATION sped to the early lead between foes, angled in and set the pace inside, drifted a bit off the rail in the stretch and held gamely. AUNT LUBIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and held second. CURLIN'S JOURNEY chased outside a rival then between foes, continued outside a rival on the last turn and three wide into the stretch and edged foes for the show. PRIDE'S GOLD saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. BORNONVALENTINEDAY stalked the pace along the inside throughout and was outfinished for a minor award. BREEZY BEE saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the final turn and four wide into the stretch and put in a mild bid at a minor share. MYBLUEBELL (FR) stalked outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and weakened. PETER'S KITTEN between horses early, chased off the rail then outside a rival and weakened in the drive. SAPPHIRE KID stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went three wide on the final turn and into the stretch and gave way.