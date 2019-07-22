Dan Le Batard doesn’t sound like he needs a refresher on ESPN’s no-politics policy

ESPN has issued a reminder to employees of the company’s policy to avoid political talk following an on-air rant by Dan Le Batard last week, according to a report by the Associated Press, even though the longtime radio and TV host made it clear during his lengthy criticism of President Trump and the chants of “send her back” at a campaign rally last week that he’s quite familiar with that policy.

“There’s a racial division in this country that’s being instigated by the president, and we here at ESPN haven’t had the stomach for that fight ...” Le Batard said Thursday on his radio show. “Nobody talks politics, on anything, unless we can use one of these sports figures as a meat shield, in the most cowardly possible way to discuss these subjects. But what happened last night at this rally is deeply offensive, done by the president of our country.”

ESPN has not spoken publicly on the matter, so it is unclear whether Le Batard faces any discipline.

A similar situation took place two years ago, when SportsCenter host Jemele Hill used Twitter to suggest that Trump is a white supremacist and a bigot. She later apologized. Soon after, then-ESPN president John Skipper issued a memo telling employees to avoid “inflammatory” comments on social media. About a month later, Hill was suspended for two weeks for suggesting on Twitter that Dallas Cowboys fans could boycott after owner Jerry Jones said players who “ disrespect the flag ” wouldn’t get to play.

Hill left “SportsCenter” in January 2018 and departed ESPN in September. She currently writes for the Atlantic.

Current network president Jimmy Pitaro told The Times in May 2018 : “Without question our data tells us our fans do not want us to cover politics. My job is to provide clarity. I really believe that some of our talent was confused on what was expected of them. If you fast-forward to today, I don’t believe they are confused.”

Le Batard didn’t sound at all confused about the company policy last week. He just didn’t let it stop him from speaking his mind.

“This isn’t about politics, it’s about race — what you’re seeing happening around here is about race and it’s been turned into politics ...” the longtime radio and TV host said during his on-air rant. “We don’t talk about what is happening unless there’s some sort of weak, cowardly sports angle that we can run it through.”

He added: “It is antithetical to what we should be, and if you’re not calling it abhorrent, obviously racist, dangerous rhetoric, you’re complicit.”