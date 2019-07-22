USC announces 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

The USC men’s basketball program announced its complete 2019-20 schedule Monday, highlighted by three nonconference games against NCAA tournament teams from last season — Nevada, Temple and LSU — and a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Florida for the eight-team Orlando Invitational.

The Trojans, who went 16-17 last year, have struggled the last two seasons to garner enough quality wins in nonconference play to build a strong postseason resume. Whether the Wolfpack (Nov. 16 at Nevada), Owls (Nov. 22 at Galen Center) and Tigers (Dec. 21 at Staples Center) can provide USC with that opportunity this season remains to be seen.

In Orlando, USC’s first game will be against Fairfield. Presumably, it would then play the winner between consistent winning programs in Davidson and Marquette. The final game would be against Harvard, Texas A&M, Maryland or a rematch against Temple. Getting a chance to play Maryland, projected by many to be a top-10 team, would be the Trojans’ best shot at a perception-shifting win.

The Pac-12 also announced the conference schedule. USC will face crosstown rival UCLA between Jan. 8-12 at Pauley Pavilion and between March 4-7 at Galen Center in what will be the regular season finale.

Advertisement

The Trojans will play each team in the league home and away except for Stanford and California (only at home) and Oregon and Oregon State (only on the road).