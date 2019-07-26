Racing! Big win for Jerry Hollendorfer and CTT

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Rob Henie digs deep on today’s Del Mar analysis.
As most know by now, Jerry Hollendorfer can return to Del Mar and race his horses. The news, which was telegraphed by a judge’s opinion on Thursday, was made final on Friday, after both sides argued their case. But, since the judge had already tipped his hand, it was really not much more than an exercise in completing the process.
You can probably expect Hollendorfer to have horses entered at the end of next week. Technically, the ruling only delayed any action by Del Mar. But the Oct. 25 arbitration hearing date means Hollendorfer is safe the rest of the meeting, which closes on Labor Day.
Tod Leonard of our sister paper the San Diego Union Tribune, was in the courtroom on Friday. You can read his story here.
Let’s try and put what happened in perspective.
First, while Hollendorfer is the beneficiary, the real key to winning was the California Thoroughbred Trainers, who in its agreement with the track had a provision that these types of disputes, if not settled, needed to be resolved with no less than arbitration. That was the winning hand that was dealt.
Meanwhile, Del Mar put up a defense that mentions a fear of “bad PR.” While I’m not an attorney, this does not scream compelling. What was it that FDR said about fear?
It seems as if the track could have fallen back on the fact that it can run its business as it chooses. But it would have still had to overcome the written agreement between the track and CTT. That’s why they have judges to decide those things.
On the surface, this looks like a defeat for Del Mar, and publicly that is its stance. But, privately, I believe the track is very content with this ruling. It takes the onus off. If horses under Hollendorfer’s care are injured, the track can shrug its shoulders and say, “We were under court orders. There was nothing we could do.”
I believe Del Mar never wanted any part of this story. Santa Anita put Del Mar and others in a very difficult position when it banned Hollendorfer. The judge just threw the track a life preserver.
Now, this is just round one. You can expect similar litigation to be filed against Golden Gate Fields, which opens Aug. 15, and Santa Anita, which opens Sept. 27. Both tracks already have signed agreements with the CTT that are nearly identical to the one with Del Mar. There is no such agreement between the CTT and Del Mar for its November meeting.
Just because it played out one way in San Diego doesn’t mean it will play out the same way elsewhere.
And, finally, where is the California Horse Racing Board in all of this?
There’s this rule 2043, which says: “A complaint alleging a violation of any provision of an agreement between a horsemen’s organization and a racing association may be filed with the Board by either of the contracting entities. The Board shall immediately investigate the allegations and may refer the complaint to the Board of Stewards appointed for the meeting where the violation is alleged to have occurred, or refer the matter for hearing under the provisions of Rule 1414 of this division.”
Here’s guessing the CTT either has or is contemplating filing such a complaint, putting it in the CHRB’s court. But, much like Del Mar, the CHRB wants no part of this mess that Santa Anita has put on everyone’s plate. But, uh, doesn’t the CHRB have a regulatory duty to deal with this if a complaint is filed?
So, this is just getting started. How it eventually ends up will be interesting to see and no doubt will create lots of billable hours.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the ninth race at Del Mar. Rob, take it away.
“This is a maiden special weight at a mile on the turf. So, entering Saturday’s racing, there have been nine debut winners at the meet, and we’ve had six of them, including top picks of $56, $12, etc. For years the WCHR has been known for our debut winners (last year we had 22 of the 23 between August and December). Many believe we’ve got a secret clocker, or “inside info,” when the reality is, I’ve never looked at a workout report (though someone showed me one a few years back), and nope, we don’t have any inside info. All our debut winners are based on the premise of knowing how each trainer on the circuit, brings his or her horses into the race, when winning, and losing. It took years to accumulate these patterns and tendencies, but once we started diligently studying the info, it became apparent pretty quickly, and even more so today, as to which runners are well meant, and which ones are in need of a race. Keep in mind though, the words well meant, don’t necessarily translate to being good enough, but without those key words, the outcome has already been decided, at least for today. With that in mind, top selection here is ANTIGONE (#5). Trainer Simon Callaghan used to train in Britain, where turf and longer races are more prevalent, but considering his roots, it’s been interesting that he’s gained the reputation of being a speed type of trainer, often debuting very fast runners. That point by itself is important, as his runner here Saturday, is given two turns on the turf, right off the bat. Despite the competitive fields through the first couple weeks, there’s still plenty of room when entries have been taken to get into the races. It means Simon could have given her the race early in the meet, and then returned her long later on, so the fact they debut her Saturday, going long, on the turf, with Drayden Van Dyke up are all signs of a well meant effort against a pretty mediocre group for the level. The door should be wide open if she’s good enough. We’ll also note, this one’s dam has had eight other foals, with seven of the eight, winners on the track. Mike McCarthy has two runners in here, the 2 and 3, and most would assume since Flavien Prat rides the 2 that she’s more well meant. But actually, a trainer might want a guy like Prat to ride a horse in need of some solid handling which often means teaching the horse during the race. Keith Desormeaux does this often, giving a leg up to his brother Kent, while the more live horse is ridden by another. We’ll side Saturday with DOLCI (#3), ridden by Ruben Fuentes, working nicely for a trainer who’s good at spotting his horses, thus going long at first asking is likely a good indication as to what the horse wants. Now, the points we made about the top choice, apply to this first timer as well, as Fuentes is a solid versatile rider, able to ride on the lead, or, from off the pace, both with success.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 5-3-2
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 8
“First Timers:
“2 Imprint - McCarthy’s other runner, we’ll include in the mix as well.
“4 Augure - Will need the debut for Mandella.
“9 Lakaya - Hess, slow drills, typical for Bob, while Roman’s been riding many live horses for the barn, interesting.
“TOP PICK: ANTIGONE (#5 6-1 Van Dyke) Debut
“SECOND CHOICE: DOLCI (#3 10-1 Fuentes) Debut”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Polls are closing soon
On Wednesday, we took the questions posed to 140 industry people in New York about the use of Lasix in that state. The response was underwhelming, so we thought we would poll our readers. So, hopefully we’re not on poll overload. We’ll give you the results on Monday.
The questions:
--Should non-Lasix races be written in California? (vote here)
--Should Lasix be banned for 2-year-olds? (vote here)
--Should there be a dosage reduction requirement on race day? (vote here)
And, if that’s not enough, we wondered if you think racing should return to the 6 ½ downhill course at Santa Anita.
--Should sprint racing return to the downhill turf course? (vote here)
Del Mar review
The feature on Friday was the $150,000 California Dreamin’ Stakes for Cal-breds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. A lot of stuff happened in the race and in the end Grecian Fire bested both traffic problems and a stewards’ inquiry to win the race by a length.
But maybe the headline was that Grecian Fire was a Hollendorfer horse that was moved to the Keith Desormeaux barn. His previous race was a third in the Bertrando Stakes at Los Alamitos for Hollendorfer.
The stewards looked at the race when Grecian Fire appeared to cause some interference to his outside after he was taken up sharply when The Hunted appeared to bore in on him. The rider and horse were absolved by the stewards.
It appeared as if What a View ran a tactical enough race to win from the front but he tired in deep stretch allowing Grecian Fire and The Street Fighter to pass him. Grecian Fire paid $8.20, $5.00 and $4.00.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Keith Desormeaux (winning trainer): “I can tell you this ... everyone is looking for superlatives right? I’ve never seen anything like that. In a stake, how do you recover from something like that and close the way he did. It was a little unnerving because on the live shot it looked like a no-brainer: the six came over on him, clipped heels and overreacted. It took a while and they shouldn’t do that to us.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “My goodness, I got hit hard on the turn there. The six horse (The Hunted) came over and hit me hard. I was lucky we didn’t go down. It was good they ran that :22 and :45 early. That allowed me to come late and get up, even after what happened. If I don’t get hit, I win by 10.”
Del Mar preview
The first Grade 1 of the season comes during Saturday’s nine-race card starting at 2 p.m. And, if you are a maiden, there are five races for you. Four races are on the turf.
There are actually two stakes, the first being the $150,000 Real Good Stakes for 3-year-old Cal-breds going seven furlongs. It’s the smallest field of the day with five.
Cruel Intention gets the favorite role at 6-5. He’s trained by Bob Baffert and Joe Talamo gets his first ride on the colt. He’s two-of-three lifetime and has won a Cal-bred stakes. He’s coming off a five-furlong bullet.
Lieutenant Dan is the second favorite at 2-1 for Steve Miyadi and Van Dyke, who got off Cruel Intention to ride this gelding. He’s a bit more experienced having won three of eight. He has also won a Cal-bred stakes. Post time will be about 3 p.m.
The Grade 1 $300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes is for horses going six furlongs. The winner gets a free pass in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. The favorite is an East Coast shipper Recruiting Ready at 2-1. He’s trained by Stanley Hough and will be ridden by Prat. He’s won seven of his 21 races. He won a Grade 3 earlier this year at Gulfstream and is coming off third in the True North at Belmont Park.
Cistron get second-favorite honors at 5-2. He runs for John Sadler and Victor Espinoza. He won the Kona Gold two races back. His lifetime stats are four wins in 26 starts. Post time is around 5:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 5, 9, 10, 10, 10, 8, 10.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
1:49 Woodbine (8): $125,000 Shady Well Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Owlette (8-5)
2:44 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mitole (1-1)
3:00 Del Mar (3): $150,000 Real Good Deal Stakes, Cal-breds 3-year-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Cruel Intention (6-5)
3:18 Saratoga (10): Grade 2 $250,000 Bowling Green Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Channel Maker (7-2)
3:51 Saratoga (11): Grade 2 $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Tacitus (7-5)
5:30 Del Mar (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Recruiting Ready (2-1)
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 6 Chief Cicatriz (12-1)
Excellent edition of the Grade 1 Bing Crosby with a good mix of locals and shippers comprising the eight-horse field of sprinters. Let’s go with ultimate professional Chief Cicatriz, whose 10 for 15 record has been accomplished over many different tracks and class levels, including a huge win in the Aristides at Churchill Downs (110 Beyer figure) last year. He has tactical speed, is drawn well outside and rider Ruben Fuentes is having a very good meet.
Friday’s result: Flying to the Line ($8.20) got to the front as we had hoped, turned away a couple pace rivals and dominated through the lane.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 4 Fayvorite Chick (7-2)
She had an uncomfortable trip in last fifth-place trial outing when lugging in behind fastest qualifier Pitbull before the 1/16-pole. Filly didn’t have a good start in fourth-place debut two outs ago and leveled with nice stride too late. She appears to have the most upside while only making her third start here.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, July 26.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 8th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 22.20 46.77 1:00.22 1:07.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Bad Beat
|120
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–2½
|1–3¼
|Roman
|14.90
|6
|Champers
|120
|5
|4
|6–10
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–1¾
|Pereira
|12.90
|5
|Final Final
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|3–1
|Franco
|31.50
|2
|Test the Water
|118
|2
|6
|3–1
|3–2½
|2–½
|4–½
|Quinonez
|2.80
|7
|Itsthattime
|120
|6
|2
|4–1½
|4–½
|6–4
|5–½
|Maldonado
|2.10
|4
|Bobs Blues Man
|120
|3
|5
|5–1
|6–10
|5–1½
|6–5½
|Cedillo
|5.60
|1
|Istain Man
|118
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|7
|Fuentes
|2.50
|8
|BAD BEAT
|31.80
|13.20
|7.20
|6
|CHAMPERS
|10.60
|8.00
|5
|FINAL FINAL
|11.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$133.00
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$232.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-5-2)
|$740.88
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-5)
|$572.05
Winner–Bad Beat Grr.g.2 by Danza out of Naturally Naughty, by Holy Bull. Bred by Scott Pierce (MN). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Corser, Corrina, Corser, Mark, Massas, Todd and Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $197,316 Exacta Pool $110,706 Quinella Pool $7,824 Superfecta Pool $47,417 Trifecta Pool $76,202. Scratched–Verified.
BAD BEAT had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead leaving the turn, inched away in upper stretch, drifted in then out in the final furlong and won clear under left handed urging. CHAMPERS broke in on a rival, chased outside a foe then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. FINAL FINAL squeezed back and steadied at the start, was climbing some when a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn, came out nearing midstretch and finished well to pick up the show. TEST THE WATER also squeezed back and steadied when bumped between horses at the start, moved up between foes then stalked just off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and was outfinished late for third. ITSTHATTIME stalked outside then off the rail, continued between horses on the turn and lacked a rally. BOBS BLUES MAN came in some just after the start and bumped a rival, was in a bit tight between horses early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. ISTAIN MAN broke out and bumped a rival, had speed inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.20 47.56 1:12.55 1:25.33 1:38.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Kaydetre
|122
|4
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|1–1
|1–2½
|Blanc
|6.80
|5
|Into Chocolate
|118
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3–2
|2–1½
|2–7½
|Smith
|1.40
|2
|Lucky Peridot
|118
|2
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–7
|3–10
|Prat
|0.80
|3
|Querelle
|119
|3
|3
|4–2
|4–1½
|5
|4–1
|4–4½
|Pereira
|17.00
|1
|Chickatini
|122
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|4–2
|5
|5
|Mn Garcia
|21.60
|4
|KAYDETRE
|15.60
|4.80
|2.20
|5
|INTO CHOCOLATE
|3.20
|2.10
|2
|LUCKY PERIDOT
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$366.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$17.00
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$12.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2)
|$17.80
Winner–Kaydetre Grr.m.5 by Mizzen Mast out of Delavallade, by Northern Spur (IRE). Bred by David Randall & Vida Randall (KY). Trainer: David A. Randall. Owner: Ranch Runners Ltd., Inc.. Mutuel Pool $256,651 Daily Double Pool $61,270 Exacta Pool $124,454 Quinella Pool $6,037 Trifecta Pool $98,097. Scratched–none.
KAYDETRE bobbled when the ground broke out behind at the start, stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, bid three wide then outside a rival on the second turn and between foes a quarter mile out, took a short lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, drifted in late and won clear. INTO CHOCOLATE stumbled at the start, chased off the rail, bid four wide on the second turn then three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and could not match the winner in the final furlong while clearly best of the others. LUCKY PERIDOT stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, bid between horses to take a short lead on the second turn, angled in and fought back leaving that turn and weakened in the final furlong but clearly held third. QUERELLE bobbled at the start, angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and gave way. CHICKATINI sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail early on the second turn then dropped back on that bend and had nothing left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.95 44.34 56.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|General Interest
|122
|5
|8
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–2
|1–¾
|Desormeaux
|13.80
|6
|Tiger Dad
|118
|6
|3
|3–1½
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|Espinoza
|5.50
|8
|Three Ay Em
|118
|8
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–½
|3–½
|Bejarano
|2.60
|1
|Portando
|124
|1
|1
|6–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Fuentes
|1.90
|2
|Young Hendrick
|122
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–2
|Mn Garcia
|5.90
|3
|Tribal War Chant
|118
|3
|7
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|6–½
|Antongeorgi III
|11.60
|7
|Joe Jackson
|122
|7
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|Roman
|9.70
|4
|Westmont
|117
|4
|4
|4–hd
|6–1
|7–hd
|8
|Velez
|26.90
|5
|GENERAL INTEREST
|29.60
|11.80
|6.20
|6
|TIGER DAD
|8.00
|4.60
|8
|THREE AY EM
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$276.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$105.30
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$133.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-8-1)
|$119.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-8)
|$196.00
Winner–General Interest Dbb.g.4 by Calimonco out of Rare Beauty, by Quiet American. Bred by Ballena Vista Farm (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Mark Kornegay. Mutuel Pool $362,902 Daily Double Pool $42,809 Exacta Pool $183,548 Quinella Pool $16,008 Superfecta Pool $81,252 Trifecta Pool $127,063. Claimed–Portando by Mary Rowan. Trainer: Mary Rowan. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-5) paid $800.95. Pick Three Pool $86,619.
GENERAL INTEREST a step slow to begin, angled in and chased inside, came out for room into the stretch, split horses in midstretch, rallied under some urging to the front in deep stretch and was under a loose hold on the line. TIGER DAD dueled three deep, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and held second. THREE AY EM stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. PORTANDO saved ground stalking the pace, waited off heels leaving the turn, tried to got through inside but waited in a bit tight again a furlong out, got through a sixteenth out and was edged for the show. YOUNG HENDRICK had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in upper stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch, continued just off the inside in deep stretch and was outfinished. TRIBAL WAR CHANT dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn, fell back some in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. JOE JACKSON angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WESTMONT well placed stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and most of the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.43 47.73 1:12.81 1:25.83 1:39.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Duranga
|113
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|Velez
|1.20
|7
|Road Test
|115
|6
|2
|3–1
|3–2½
|2–5
|2–8
|2–11¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.20
|2
|Cee Sam's Girl
|120
|2
|4
|4–1
|5–4
|4–2½
|3–1½
|3–2½
|Cedillo
|27.00
|6
|Love of Art
|120
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4–1
|4–3
|Bejarano
|13.30
|1
|C C the Bartender
|120
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–½
|5–2
|5–3¾
|Fuentes
|5.50
|3
|Watheeqa
|122
|3
|6
|5–2
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Pereira
|4.60
|5
|DURANGA
|4.40
|2.60
|2.20
|7
|ROAD TEST
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|CEE SAM'S GIRL
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$81.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$4.40
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-6)
|$18.57
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2)
|$24.45
Winner–Duranga Dbb.m.5 by Bellamy Road out of Just a Tizzy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by J. D. Stuart, P. C. Bance, Hollendorfer& Todaro (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Fay, Chad, Crawford, Patrick and Anderson, Jeffrey D.. Mutuel Pool $303,291 Daily Double Pool $38,212 Exacta Pool $147,268 Quinella Pool $9,581 Superfecta Pool $61,154 Trifecta Pool $94,748. Claimed–Duranga by Finn, Aislinn and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Claimed–Road Test by John Harris. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Claimed–C C the Bartender by Steve Sherman. Trainer: Steve Sherman. Scratched–Gemagine.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $223.70. Pick Three Pool $49,254.
DURANGA bobbled slightly at the start, stalked off the rail then bid between horses to press the pace, put a head in front on the backstretch then dueled between foes, took the lead again on the second turn and angled in, inched away in midstretch, drifted out some from the whip in the final furlong and held gamely. ROAD TEST prompted the pace three deep then outside the winner leaving the second turn and came back on at that one late. CEE SAM'S GIRL saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. LOVE OF ART (IRE) angled in on the first turn, saved ground thereafter and passed a pair of tiring rivals in the lane. C C THE BARTENDER had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, relinquished the lead briefly on the backstretch then put a head back in front and dueled along the rail, dropped back and came out on the second turn and gave way. WATHEEQA a bit slow to begin, chased off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.51 46.89 1:10.91 1:22.68 1:34.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Flying to the Line
|120
|10
|3
|1–3
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–4
|Prat
|3.10
|1
|Nothing But Heat
|124
|1
|2
|4–2
|4–1
|2–½
|2–3
|2–¾
|Blanc
|4.80
|8
|Golden Necklace
|120
|8
|7
|9–3
|8–1½
|8–1½
|4–1
|3–2¾
|Talamo
|6.80
|5
|Goodtingscominpink
|120
|5
|6
|7–2
|6–1
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–½
|Fuentes
|1.90
|9
|Full Court
|124
|9
|5
|10–5
|10–3
|10–hd
|10–2
|5–½
|Antongeorgi III
|33.30
|2
|Ancona
|120
|2
|4
|5–½
|7–1½
|5–hd
|3–½
|6–½
|Franco
|16.80
|11
|Alicia's Pride
|120
|11
|11
|11
|11
|9–hd
|9–½
|7–2¼
|Roman
|49.20
|4
|Si Mamacita
|120
|4
|10
|6–hd
|5–½
|7–1½
|8–hd
|8–hd
|Quinonez
|23.80
|6
|Ebb and Flow
|113
|6
|9
|8–hd
|9–1½
|11
|11
|9–½
|Velez
|34.40
|3
|Sidepocket Charger
|124
|3
|1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–1
|6–hd
|10–½
|Gryder
|21.80
|7
|Incredibly Lucky
|124
|7
|8
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–1
|7–½
|11
|Pereira
|9.80
|10
|FLYING TO THE LINE
|8.20
|4.60
|3.60
|1
|NOTHING BUT HEAT
|5.20
|4.40
|8
|GOLDEN NECKLACE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10)
|$17.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-1)
|$23.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-10)
|$27.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-1-8-5)
|$29.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-1-8)
|$82.35
Winner–Flying to the Line B.f.3 by Boisterous out of Sky Diver, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary and Tsujihara, Kevin. Mutuel Pool $374,969 Daily Double Pool $43,942 Exacta Pool $181,495 Quinella Pool $19,201 Superfecta Pool $94,473 Trifecta Pool $128,555. Scratched–Spanish Channel, Super Bunny, Y Not Sizzle.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-10) paid $84.05. Pick Three Pool $98,524. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-4/5-10) 4 correct paid $712.90. Pick Four Pool $310,950. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-4-5-4/5-10) 5 correct paid $20,817.40. Pick Five Pool $751,373.
FLYING TO THE LINE had speed four wide then angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched clear again on the second turn, opened up in the stretch and proved best under urging. NOTHING BUT HEAT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and held second. GOLDEN NECKLACE chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished with interest to be edged for the place. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK settled three deep chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FULL COURT unhurried and angled in to save ground off the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, split horses leaving that turn and improved position in the stretch. ANCONA saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ALICIA'S PRIDE hopped slightly in a slow start, angled in and settled off the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position inside. SI MAMACITA also hopped some in a slow start then was bumped, chased between horses, continued between foes on the second turn and lacked a response in the drive. EBB AND FLOW angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SIDEPOCKET CHARGER stalked inside, bid between horses on the backstretch then outside the winner nearing the second turn, stalked again alongside the runner-up leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. INCREDIBLY LUCKY broke in and bumped a rival, stalked alongside foe, bid three deep on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.10 47.34 1:13.39 1:26.90 1:40.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Union Station
|120
|9
|8
|6–hd
|4–hd
|3–5
|1–½
|1–1½
|Pereira
|2.40
|2
|Mad At Money
|120
|2
|7
|8
|8
|7–2½
|4–4
|2–1¼
|Quinonez
|23.90
|6
|Indy Jones
|113
|6
|2
|2–5
|2–6
|1–1½
|2–6
|3–4¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.10
|3
|Malibu Magic
|124
|3
|4
|5–hd
|6–2½
|5–hd
|6–3½
|4–¾
|Roman
|28.70
|1
|Blue Skye Jade
|113
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–hd
|5–7
|Velez
|9.20
|7
|Derby Storm
|120
|7
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–½
|6–2¼
|Puglisi
|27.10
|4
|Starship Chewy
|124
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–½
|7–1
|7–2½
|Franco
|41.40
|8
|Caecilius
|120
|8
|9
|7–6
|7–6
|8
|8
|8
|Pedroza
|6.70
|5
|Hypersonic
|120
|5
|6
|dnf
|Maldonado
|1.50
|9
|UNION STATION
|6.80
|4.00
|3.00
|2
|MAD AT MONEY
|14.20
|8.40
|6
|INDY JONES
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-9)
|$35.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-2)
|$50.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-9)
|$34.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-6-3)
|$151.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-6)
|$118.90
Winner–Union Station B.g.3 by Union Rags out of More Than Sweet, by More Than Ready. Bred by Lakland Farm (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $311,000 Daily Double Pool $37,530 Exacta Pool $179,548 Quinella Pool $13,397 Superfecta Pool $91,221 Trifecta Pool $129,535. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-9) paid $16.35. Pick Three Pool $77,353.
UNION STATION chased four wide then three deep into the second turn, continued off the rail to the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held . MAD AT MONEY bobbled some at the break, was unhurried along the inside for nearly six furlongs, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and rallied for the place. INDY JONES had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took the lead and inched away leaving the second turn, drifted in and fought back in midstretch then was not a match for the top pair late. MALIBU MAGIC saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked thee needed rally. BLUE SKYE JADE had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. DERBY STORM kept four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep between foes, fell back and angled in some on the second turn and weakened. STARSHIP CHEWY bobbled at the start, chased between horses then inside on the second turn and also weakened. CAECILIUS chased three deep between foes then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. HYPERSONIC broke with the field then ducked in and stumbled just after the start and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling HYPERSONIC was the cause of his own trouble.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'California Dreamin' Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.22 45.42 1:08.94 1:33.64 1:39.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Grecian Fire
|123
|3
|5
|9–1½
|8–hd
|8–hd
|6–1
|1–1
|Smith
|3.10
|5
|The Street Fighter
|121
|5
|9
|6–3
|6–1
|5–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|29.60
|2
|What a View
|127
|2
|7
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2½
|3–2½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|7.00
|7
|Hardboot
|119
|7
|11
|11
|11
|11
|7–½
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|42.60
|10
|Ultimate Bango
|121
|10
|1
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–1½
|5–ns
|Fuentes
|6.80
|4
|Ashleyluvssugar
|125
|4
|10
|10–hd
|10–½
|10–1
|8–2½
|6–1¼
|Blanc
|8.90
|6
|The Hunted
|123
|6
|8
|7–1½
|7–2½
|7–1
|5–hd
|7–1¼
|Pereira
|3.30
|1
|Tule Fog
|119
|1
|3
|2–1
|4–1
|2–½
|3–1
|8–4¼
|Bejarano
|8.90
|8
|Brandothebartender
|121
|8
|6
|8–½
|9–2
|9–1
|10–1½
|9–3¼
|Talamo
|17.40
|11
|Smokey Image
|119
|11
|2
|4–hd
|2–½
|4–hd
|9–½
|10–2½
|Prat
|15.00
|9
|Acclimate
|123
|9
|4
|3–hd
|5–1½
|6–½
|11
|11
|Mn Garcia
|10.40
|3
|GRECIAN FIRE
|8.20
|5.00
|4.00
|5
|THE STREET FIGHTER
|22.80
|12.80
|2
|WHAT A VIEW
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3)
|$38.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$77.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$144.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-7)
|$988.92
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2)
|$321.00
Winner–Grecian Fire Ch.g.5 by Unusual Heat out of Maddie's Odyssey, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $558,679 Daily Double Pool $44,884 Exacta Pool $271,734 Quinella Pool $19,949 Superfecta Pool $136,774 Trifecta Pool $186,493. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-9-3) paid $35.15. Pick Three Pool $51,998.
GRECIAN FIRE saved ground chasing the pace, steadied sharply in tight nearing the quarter pole and came out off heels, angled back in then came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. THE STREET FIGHTER in tight between horses leaving the chute, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch, rallied between foes in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner. WHAT A VIEW had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn and held on well to deep stretch but was overtaken late. HARDBOOT broke in and bobbled, settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and had a mild bid in the drive. ULTIMATE BANGO stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR angled in and settled off the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn, steadied sharply in tight leaving that turn, came out some into the stretch then angled in and lacked the needed rally. THE HUNTED in tight between horses in the chute, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came in a bit leaving the second turn then swung three wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. TULE FOG dueled inside then stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch, drifted out in the drive and weakened. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER chased outside then three deep on the second turn, steadied in tight leaving that turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SMOKEY IMAGE four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep, fell back into the stretch and weakened. ACCLIMATE four wide leaving the chute, stalked three deep between horses then outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run leaving the far turn before ruling THE HUNTED was the cause of the trouble to the winner and ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.61 45.87 1:12.08 1:18.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Todos Santos
|120
|6
|9
|8–hd
|8–6
|4–1
|1–ns
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|4
|Empress of Lov
|113
|3
|7
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–1½
|2–3½
|Velez
|7.40
|6
|Party Hostess
|118
|5
|10
|10
|9–½
|7–1
|3–1¾
|Quinonez
|9.20
|5
|Red Livy
|122
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|4–hd
|Delgadillo
|3.50
|1
|Victory Ice
|120
|1
|8
|9–10
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–2¼
|Pedroza
|26.70
|10
|Mama's Kid
|120
|9
|3
|3–1
|2–½
|3–1
|6–½
|Pena
|29.50
|8
|Forbidden Command
|124
|7
|1
|2–hd
|3–2
|5–1
|7–2¼
|Jimenez
|28.90
|9
|Lovely Linda
|120
|8
|6
|6–1½
|7–½
|8–hd
|8–4¾
|Flores
|53.20
|3
|Topaz Time
|122
|2
|4
|5–hd
|5–1½
|9
|9
|Fuentes
|5.10
|11
|Mixed Emotions
|111
|10
|5
|7–1½
|10
|dnf
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.10
|7
|TODOS SANTOS
|6.60
|3.60
|2.80
|4
|EMPRESS OF LOV
|6.40
|4.00
|6
|PARTY HOSTESS
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$28.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$17.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-7)
|$16.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-5)
|$40.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-6-5-1)
|$4,076.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6)
|$47.85
Winner–Todos Santos B.m.5 by Twirling Candy out of Bachelorette One, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by John Sadler (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $378,110 Daily Double Pool $119,042 Exacta Pool $203,787 Quinella Pool $14,796 Superfecta Pool $133,914 Super High Five Pool $21,369 Trifecta Pool $163,632. Claimed–Todos Santos by Horseplayers Racing Club,Ortega, Alex Jr.,Kennedy,Philip Jr, and Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Red Livy (IRE) by Gary Smith. Trainer: Bill McLean. Claimed–Topaz Time by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Scratched–Blooming Hannah, Bonita Annie.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-3-7) paid $30.00. Pick Three Pool $188,477. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-9-3-2/7/12) 4 correct paid $122.70. Pick Four Pool $558,642. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/5-10-9-3-2/7/12) 5 correct paid $304.90. Pick Five Pool $579,775. $2 Pick Six (5-4/5-10-9-3-2/7/12) 6 correct paid $12,421.00. Pick Six Pool $186,002. $2 Pick Six (5-4/5-10-9-3-2/7/12) 5 out of 6 paid $96.40. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-4/5-10-9-3-2/7/12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $175,233. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $1,183.60. Place Pick All Pool $41,876.
TODOS SANTOS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging in the final furlong to get up in the final stride. EMPRESS OF LOV chased between horses then outside a rival or off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn, bid along the fence in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, kicked clear and held on well but was caught on the line. PARTY HOSTESS turned her head and dwelt to be away well behind the field, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and went up the fence in the stretch to gain the show. RED LIVY (IRE) sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, battled outside the runner-up in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. VICTORY ICE saved ground off the pace, moved inside then came off the rail on the turn, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MAMA'S KID stalked four wide then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. FORBIDDEN COMMAND was close up stalking the pace between horses then off the rail, came out in upper stretch and also weakened. LOVELY LINDA bobbled at the start, was between horses early then chased three deep or off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. TOPAZ TIME saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. MIXED EMOTIONS chased outside then off the rail, dropped back on the turn, was pulled up into the stretch and vanned off.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$1,224,544
|Inter-Track
|4,610
|$2,758,393
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,234,048
|TOTAL
|4,610
|$11,216,985
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, July 27.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 9th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Palace Prince
|Mike Smith
|120
|Dan Ward
|3-1
|2
|Wrecking Crew
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|3
|Billy Batts
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|4
|Howbeit
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Luis Mendez
|6-1
|5
|Fredericktown
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|6
|Tizamagician
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Longest Night
|Mike Smith
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|2
|Parsimony
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|3
|Moody Jim
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|4
|Never Easy
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|5
|Succeedandsurpass
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|6
|Takeo
|Brice Blanc
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|7
|Mo Forza
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|8
|Conte Cavour
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Real Good Deal Stakes'. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lieutenant Dan
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|2
|Cruel Intention
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|3
|Prodigal Son
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Oliver
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|5
|Posterize
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Still in the Game
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|4-1
|2
|Afleeting Life
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Joshua M. Litt
|20-1
|3
|Volubile
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Gary Mandella
|10-1
|4
|General McCarthy
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|5
|Speakerofthehouse
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|6-1
|6
|Hackberry
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Dan Blacker
|5-2
|7
|Farquhar
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|8
|Ghost Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
|9
|Music to My Ears
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lorelei's Warrior
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Kelly Castaneda
|15-1
|20,000
|2
|Midnight Bandit
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|20,000
|3
|Champion Deputy
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Cross Town
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|3-1
|20,000
|5
|Fait Accompli
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Don'tteasethetiger
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|20,000
|7
|Artcrilic
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Golden Image
|Evin Roman
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|Calder Vale
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Ricardo Zamora
|15-1
|20,000
|10
|My Way Out
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Boy Howdy
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Jack Carava
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Mr. Brownstone
|Aaron Gryder
|118
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|3
|Ishi
|Evin Roman
|122
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|4
|Tristram Speaker
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Andy Mathis
|6-1
|5
|Perfect Wager
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|6
|Clem Labine
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|7
|Rick's Dream
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|8
|Wild Bean
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|9
|Policy
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|10
|Fashionably Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Dean Pederson
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Great Return
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|2
|True To Herself
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|3
|An Eddie Surprise
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|Moonless Sky
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Eddie Truman
|15-1
|40,000
|5
|Vibrance
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|6
|Invincibella
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|7
|Velvet Queen
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|8
|Pacific Strike
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|9
|Salsa Bella
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|10
|Mongolian Window
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|40,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Bing Crosby Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Calexman
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|2
|Desert Law
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|3
|Cistron
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|4
|Line Judge
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|5
|Air Strike
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|6
|Chief Cicatriz
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Shawn H. Davis
|12-1
|7
|Recruiting Ready
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Stanley M. Hough
|2-1
|8
|Jalen Journey
|Mike Smith
|119
|Peter Miller
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Text Dont Call
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|2
|Imprint
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|3
|Dolci
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|4
|Augure
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|5
|Antigone
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|6
|French Rose
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|7
|A Thousand Dreams
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|8
|Billy K
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|9
|Lakaya
|Evin Roman
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|10
|Unwritten
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1