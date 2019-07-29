Ranking the 2019 NFL sideline hats: Who has the snazziest headgear this season?

The NFL season is still a little more than a month away, but fans don’t have to wait that long to see what headgear the players and coaches on their favorite teams will be wearing on the sideline.

New Era introduced its 2019 sideline collection Monday, with cap designs based on which era of the league’s 100-year history each franchise was established. There are some really snazzy caps here, with maybe a clunker or two.

To help you sort through it all (and because we like ranking things), we have decided to rank them from best to worst within each era. After that, we will pick an overall winner and an overall loser.

1910s-1920s

These are the teams still remaining from the early days of the NFL — when people apparently really liked the color gray.

1. Arizona Cardinals (Reid Martin / New Era)

2. New York Giants (Reid Martin / New Era)

3. Chicago Bears (Reid Martin / New Era)

4. Green Bay Packers (Reid Martin / New Era)

1930s-1950s

These are the teams that got their start when people apparently still liked gray, just darker.

1. Washington Redskins (Reid Martin / New Era)

2. San Francisco 49ers (Reid Martin / New Era)

3. Cleveland Browns (Reid Martin / New Era)

4. Indanapolis Colts (Reid Martin / New Era)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (Reid Martin / New Era)

6. Detroit Lions (Reid Martin / New Era)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (Reid Martin / New Era)

8. Los Angeles Rams (Reid Martin / New Era)

Early 1960s

These are the teams that formed as part of the upstart American Football League — when people apparently were really into white ropes.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Reid Martin / New Era)

2. Oakland Raiders (Reid Martin / New Era)

3. Denver Broncos (Reid Martin / New Era)

4. Dallas Cowboys (Reid Martin / New Era)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (Reid Martin / New Era)

6. Tennessee Titans (Reid Martin / New Era)

New England Patriots (Reid Martin / New Era)

8. Buffalo Bills (Reid Martin / New Era)

9. Minnesota Vikings (Reid Martin / New Era)

10. New York Jets (Reid Martin / New Era)

Late 1960s-1970s

These are the teams that first played when people apparently really liked trucker hats.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Reid Martin / New Era)

2. New Orleans Saints (Reid Martin / New Era)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (Reid Martin / New Era)

4. Atlanta Falcons (Reid Martin / New Era)

5. Miami Dolphins (Reid Martin / New Era)

6. Seattle Seahawks (Reid Martin / New Era)

1990s-2000s

These are the teams that came together in the more recent past, when people were apparently really keen on alternating colors.

1. Baltimore Ravens (Reid Martin / New EraReid Martin / New Era)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (Reid Martin / New Era)

3. Carolina Panthers (Reid Martin / New Era)

Houston Texans (Reid Martin / New Era)

And the winner is ...

The caps from the first two eras are generally sharp and tasteful, but something about the Cardinals’ and Redskins’ offerings stand out. And since logos are better than words on hats, Cardinals win. Those folks just seem to make nice hats — they also topped our ranking of the 2019 NFL draft caps.

And the loser is ...

Not a huge fan of the design of the 1990s-2000s hats, and the ropes on the 1960 ones are pretty distracting. Nothing against truckers hats (the Buccaneers one is pretty nice), but the Seahawks one just doesn’t work. The neon green mesh is enough to knock Seattle to the bottom of this list.