Michael Wrona set to be full-time track announcer at Los Alamitos

Michael Wrona will become the full-time track announcer at Los Alamitos at the end of the year, calling both quarter horses and thoroughbreds. He will replace Ed Burgart, the longtime night announcer, who is retiring on Dec. 15.

Wrona will also call the two-week daytime thoroughbred meeting that starts Dec. 5.

The Australian-born Wrona was a fan favorite when he was named the main track announcer at Santa Anita in March 2016. But Tim Ritvo, Stronach Group chief operating officer, did not renew his contract prior to this latest meeting.

Ritvo explained the move as wanting to go “in a different direction.”

Wrona, 53, called the abbreviated Arizona Downs meeting and will call the five-day Kentucky Downs meeting later this month and in early September.

“It’s a great honor to be selected as Ed Burgart’s successor at Los Alamitos,” Wrona said. “However, it’s also a somewhat daunting task because Ed personifies Los Al and is truly irreplaceable. I am humbled that [owner] Dr. Ed Allred has placed his trust in me, and I shall do my utmost to represent Los Alamitos with class and distinction.”

Wrona’s first day as nighttime announcer will be Dec. 27.