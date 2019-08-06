Rangers to investigate alleged racial harassment during game against Tigers

A woman alleges that she and her family were harassed by a man at a Texas Rangers game because they are Latino.

Jessica Romero wrote on Facebook that a man sitting behind herself, her husband and their 6-year-old son at Globe Life Park on Saturday night “made it perfectly clear during the 2nd inning that he is not a fan of Hispanics.”

“And he just so happen to have a Hispanic family (us) sitting in front of him and another one sitting directly behind him,” she wrote.

Romero wrote that the man spent three innings complaining about “all the illegal immigrants that were surrounding him at the game” and that he declared that he was going to try to mess up a selfie she and her family were taking. She posted a photo of that selfie, which features a man sitting behind them showing his middle finger.

“We left during the fifth inning,” she wrote.

Hours earlier, 22 people were killed in El Paso by a shooter who is believed to have written a manifesto that speaks of an immigrant “invasion.”

Her husband, Ramon Romero, told the Dallas Morning News that his family has purchased 10-game mini-plan tickets for games at the Arlington, Texas, stadium for the last decade or so. They had never experienced any such problems at the stadium, he said, but they weren’t sitting in their usual seats that night.

“It struck me that he’s at a game being played by so many Latinos that maybe we are good enough to play for him, but not good enough to sit near him,” said Ramon Romero, who told the Morning News that he and his son were off buying concessions when most of the alleged verbal abuse took place.

The Rangers are looking into the alleged incident, the Morning News reported.

“We are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and are truly sorry that this family was subject to this offensive behavior,” the Rangers said Monday in a statement. “We have reached out to the Romero family and pledge to make their next trip to Globe Life Park a memorable one.”