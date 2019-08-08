‘Field of Dreams’ site will host 2020 Yankees-White Sox game

Dreams do come true.

More than three decades after the release of “Field of Dreams,” a Major League Baseball game will take place in the Iowa cornfield where the beloved film was shot.

With the help of some iconic quotes — “If you build it, he will come” and “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa” — the MLB announced Thursday that the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play Aug. 13, 2020, in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the Lansing Family Farm site in Dyersville made famous by Kevin Costner and company in the 1989 classic movie.

If you build it ... pic.twitter.com/F3ydl0IQUo — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2019

Advertisement

It will be the first major league game to take place in Iowa.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of ‘Field of Dreams,’ ” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The White Sox will be considered the home team for the event, which will be televised nationally on Fox. The temporary ballpark’s design will be based on Comiskey Park, the home of the White Sox from 1910 to 1990, and the right-field wall will feature windows overlooking the cornfields in the background.