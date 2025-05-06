Advertisement
High school volleyball: Tuesday’s boys’ Southern Section playoff results, pairings

Volleyball on court
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1
Pool Play (Round 2 of 3)

Pool A
#1 Mira Costa d. #8 San Clemente, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13
#4 Corona del Mar d. #5 Beckman, 26-24, 25-17, 25-27, 25-17

Pool B
#2 Huntington Beach d. #7 Redondo Union, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19
#6 Newport Harbor at #3 Loyola, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 2
Mater Dei at Edison
El Segundo at St. Francis
Burbank Burroughs at St. Margaret’s
Santa Margarita at Peninsula

DIVISION 3
Los Alamitos at Tesoro
North Torrance at San Marino
Warren at Santa Monica
Orange Lutheran at Mission Viejo

DIVISION 4
Westlake at Corona Santiago
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Santa Barbara
Dos Pueblos at Crean Lutheran
Sage Hill at Royal

DIVISION 5
Oak Park at Newbury Park
Esperanza at Wiseburn Da Vinci
Kennedy at California
Rancho Alamitos at Vista Murrieta

DIVISION 6
Rio Hondo Prep at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Oxford Academy at Village Christian
OC Pacifica Christian at Laguna Blanca
El Toro at Yucaipa

DIVISION 7
Brea Olinda at Lakewood
La Serna at San Jacinto
San Gabriel Academy at Jurupa Valley
Brentwood vs. Hawthorne MSA at Bud Carson Middle School

DIVISION 8
Carpinteria at Lancaster Desert Christian, 4 p.m.
Katella at Southlands Christian
Channel Islands vs. Wildwood at Crossroads
Alta Loma at Avalon

DIVISION 9
Heritage vs. CAMS at McBride School, Long Beach
San Jacinto Valley at Firebaugh
Whittier Christian at Downey Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.
Beverly Hills at Yeshiva, 6:30 p.m.

Note: Open Division pool play (third round), semifinals in Divisions 2-9 May 10; Finals in all divisions May 16 or 17.

