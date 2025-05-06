High school volleyball: Tuesday’s boys’ Southern Section playoff results, pairings

More to Read

Note: Open Division pool play (third round), semifinals in Divisions 2-9 May 10; Finals in all divisions May 16 or 17.

DIVISION 9 Heritage vs. CAMS at McBride School, Long Beach San Jacinto Valley at Firebaugh Whittier Christian at Downey Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m. Beverly Hills at Yeshiva, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 8 Carpinteria at Lancaster Desert Christian, 4 p.m. Katella at Southlands Christian Channel Islands vs. Wildwood at Crossroads Alta Loma at Avalon

DIVISION 7 Brea Olinda at Lakewood La Serna at San Jacinto San Gabriel Academy at Jurupa Valley Brentwood vs. Hawthorne MSA at Bud Carson Middle School

DIVISION 6 Rio Hondo Prep at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m. Oxford Academy at Village Christian OC Pacifica Christian at Laguna Blanca El Toro at Yucaipa

DIVISION 5 Oak Park at Newbury Park Esperanza at Wiseburn Da Vinci Kennedy at California Rancho Alamitos at Vista Murrieta

DIVISION 4 Westlake at Corona Santiago Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Santa Barbara Dos Pueblos at Crean Lutheran Sage Hill at Royal

DIVISION 3 Los Alamitos at Tesoro North Torrance at San Marino Warren at Santa Monica Orange Lutheran at Mission Viejo

QUARTERFINALS DIVISION 2 Mater Dei at Edison El Segundo at St. Francis Burbank Burroughs at St. Margaret’s Santa Margarita at Peninsula

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Pool B #2 Huntington Beach d. #7 Redondo Union, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 #6 Newport Harbor at #3 Loyola, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.