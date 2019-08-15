Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are OK after plane crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy, and their 1-year-old daughter were on a plane that ran off a runway and caught fire Thursday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee. There were no serious injuries resulting from the crash, local authorities said.

ESPN reported that Earnhardt said a text message that everybody was fine. Two pilots were also on board, and multiple reports stated that the Earnhardt family dog was also a passenger.

Kelley Earnhardt, sister of the semi-retired NASCAR driver, tweeted that everyone “is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of the runway after landing at 3:40 p.m. The FAA is investigating the accident, while the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause.

Earnhardt., son of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, stopped racing in the Cup Series following the 2017 season. He won 26 times at that level, including twice at the Daytona 500. He’s scheduled to race in the Xfinity Series later this month.