Racing! It’s a wide open Pacific Classic

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for Del Mar’s best racing day of the meeting.

If you are going to Del Mar one day this meeting, this is the day. There are five stakes, big fields and it may be a day for the chalk to take a rest. We’ll eventually get to all the stakes but we need to start with the big one, the Grade 1 $1 million Pacific Classic.

Let’s take a brief look at each horse. The notes are co-opted from the Del Mar media kit on the race.

1. War Story, trainer Jorge Navarro, jockey Tiago Pereira, $2,885,305 career earnings, 8-1 morning line. He’s had nine trainers, raced 35 times at 15 different tracks. … He’s 7-years-old and has run in 26 graded stakes. Last out he won the Grade 2 Monmouth Cup. This will be the trainer’s first Pacific Classic start.

Advertisement

2. Quip, Rodolphe Bisset, Florent Geroux, $1,054,100, 9-2. He’s very lightly raced with only nine starts. … He’s of the same ownership group as Justify and actually spent time in the same shedrow with the eventual Triple Crown champion as a 2-year-old. You can learn a lot more about this horse in this story we ran online and in print. Just click here.

3. Pavel, Doug O’Neill, Mario Gutierrez, $2,090,000, 7-2. He finished second in last year’s race. … He was $90,000 weaning buy before being bought by Paul and Zillah Reddam, who won the Kentucky Derby with I’ll Have Another and Nyquist. … This will be O’Neill’s 12 start in this race, having won it in 2006 with Lava Man. I wrote about Pavelhim before last year’s race and there’s a big tip on what to watch for in the paddock. Just click here.

4. For the Top, Bob Baffert, Martin Garcia, $160,428, 12-1. This will be the colt’s third start in the U.S. after beginning his career in Argentina. He finished third last out in the Cougar II Handicap. … This will be Baffert’s 26th starter in this race, the most of anyone. He’s won it with General Challenge (1999), Richard’s Kid (2009-10), Game on Dude (2013) and Collected (2017).

5. Seeking the Soul, Dallas Stewart, John Velazquez, $3,335,802, 3-1. He beat Quip by a neck last out in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. … He was second in the Pegasus at Gulfstream earlier this year. … He has already qualified for the Breeders’ Cup Classic by winning the Stephen Foster. … This will be the first-time hall of famer Velazquez has run in this race.

Advertisement

6. Higher Power, John Sadler, Flavien Prat, $200,648, 8-1. The trainer-owners (Kosta and Pete Hronis) connection won this race last year with Accelerate. … Higher Power has never won a graded stakes. … He came to the Sadler barn this spring after previously being with Donnie Von Hemel and Michael Stidham. … Sadler is one for 11 in this race.

7. Tenfold, Steve Asmussen, Mike Smith, $901,890, 8-1. He didn’t qualify for last year’s Kentucky Derby but did run in the last two legs against Justify. He finished third in the Preakness. … Highlight of last year was winning the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga. … Both trainer and jockey are in the hall of fame. Smith has four wins in this race, the last coming aboard Shared Belief in 2014.

8. Campaign, Sadler, Rafael Bejarano, $394,753, 6-1. He’s won three-of-five races since moving to California, two of those being Grade 3s. … He was previously trained by Chad Brown and Asmussen. … He was fourth to Gift Box in this year’s Santa Anita Handicap. … Bejarano is winless in 10 tries in this race.

9. Mongolian Groom, Enebish Ganbat, Abel Cedillo, $249,141, 20-1. As you can tell by the name this is horse in the stable of owner Gunbaater Dagvadoj. … The 4-year-old gelding was third in the Santa Anita Handicap. … Cedillo is having a very good meet since coming down from Northern California. … Ganbat’s biggest win was in the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint with Mongolian Saturday. … Colleague Tod Leonard of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote a terrific piece on this stable this week. Just click here.

10. Draft Pick, Peter Eurton, Joe Talamo, $307,480, 20-1. This 4-year-old colt has never been off the board in 11 starts but this is his first Grade 1 start. … He finished third in the San Diego Handicap earlier this year. … This will be his first start ay 1 ¼ miles, but his sire, Candy Ride, won this race in 2003. … This will be Eurton’s first attempt in this race.

News on the newsletter

Don’t worry, it’s nothing big. It seems that some of you who subscribe to this newsletter and Houston Mitchell’s daily sports newsletter have been getting it about 12 hours late. We’ve figured out the problem but not necessarily the solution. It’s not you, it’s us.

As a way of getting around it, we sent out this newsletter at 4 a.m. PDT, rather than 5 a.m. It’s kind of cutting in line to some of the other newsletters but it should ensure you getting it on time, or early for that matter.

Advertisement

Let’s see how that works until we can get caught up with the technology we need.

Long as I have you here, we’re now a couple of weeks into no results and entries in the print edition of The Times. On the plus side, it’s increased readership in the newsletter. On the down side, besides the obvious, is it’s left some of you with a bad feeling about The Times.

I’ve gotten email with the familiar refrain about how The Times has diminished its horse racing coverage over the last few years. I’m here to tell you we’ve had more coverage in the last three years than we have in decades.

You need to remember, this newsletter IS THE TIMES. Across, print, digital and products such as the newsletter, we’ve greatly increased our coverage. We’re just delivering it to you differently.

Remember when you use to drive to Blockbuster to get your VHS tape and now you just stream it online? Remember when you used to buy vinyl for your records, now you just download the same artists and songs to your phone? It’s really the same thing. Most adapt, some do not.

Anyway, just needed to say that. My heart sinks every time someone says The Times has little coverage. If that’s the case, then what am I doing?

Del Mar review

The feature on Friday was the $85,000 CTT & TOC Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. As is the case when horses go through the stretch twice, the Del Mar crowd loudly cheered the horses through the stretch the first time around as if it was the finish of the race. It happens.

Advertisement

Reminds us of a story that we believe to be true. The legendary announcer Joe Hernandez was calling one such race down the hill at Santa Anita. As the horses went through the stretch he called it like the race was over after 6 ½ furlongs, but the horses kept going. The microphone went silent.

All of a sudden, someone on the outside is trying to get his attention to let him know the race was still going on. Like the brilliant race caller he was he realized his mistake and started tapping the microphone, and said: “Testing, testing.”

Sheer brilliance. Now, that’s a great story and we feel bad to bring up the one race he miscalled rather than the million he called with great aplomb.

OK, back to Friday’s race. It was won by Siberian Iris by a neck over Over Thinking. Pantsonfire was third. Siberian Iris paid $16.20, $6.40 and $3.60. Richard Mandella was the winning trainer and Bejarano was the jockey.

Del Mar preview

First post is 2 p.m., 11 races, five graded stakes races, two Grade 1s. That’s all you need to know. Let’s get to it.

Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Stakes (3:06 p.m.): This is a five-furlong turf race. Stormy Liberal, two-time Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner, is the 8-5 favorite for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. He was third last out in a Grade 1 sprint in Dubai. Before that he was second by a neck to Eddie Haskell, that coming off four wins in a row. Eddie Haskell is the second favorite at 9-5 for Mark Glatt and Kent Desormeaux. He’s won three in a row and four of five although not at the level of races run by Stormy Liberal. He’s a Cal-bred.

Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Handicap (5:10 p.m.): This is a 1 3/8-mile turf race. The Great Day will be making his third U.S. and first as the morning-line favorite at 5-2. He’s trained by Arnaud Delacour and ridden by Velazquez. He was second last out in the Arlington Handicap. He’s four-of-13 lifetime. United, at 3-1, is second favorite for Mandella and Prat. He’s coming off an allowance win and a second in the Charlie Whittingham at Santa Anita. He’s three-of-eight lifetime.

Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines (5:40 p.m.): This race is a mile on the dirt for 3-year-old fillies. Baffert and Talamo are the connection of Fighting Mad, the 5-2 favorite. She’s won two-of-four races, but not her last two. She’s owned by Gary and Mary West, who own Gamer Winner and Maximum Security among many other horses. Classic Fit is the 3-1 second choice for Stidham and Geroux. She was second in the Mother Goose at Belmont and won her previous three races. Her racing line reads 5-3-1-1.

Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Oaks (6:10 p.m.): This is 1 1/8-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies. Cambier Parc ships in from the East Coast to be the 5-2 favorite for Chad Brown and Velazquez. She has won three-of-six race lifetime, including two Garde 3s. Mucho Unusual is a tepid second choice at 5-1 for Tim Yakteen and Smith. She has won three in a row including the Grade 2 San Clemente last out. She has four wins and two seconds in seven starts.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 6, 8, 12 (1 also eligible), 10 (2 ae), 9, 8, 14, 10, 12.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:40 Monmouth (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Monmouth Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Jaywalk (4-5)

1:06 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Catch a Glimpse Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fast Scene (8-5)

1:53 Saratoga (8): $100,000 Smart N Fancy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Lady’s Island (2-5)

2:10 Thistledown (9): $200,000 Lady Jacqueline Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Escape Clause (2-1)

2:26 Saratoga (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Lake Placid Stakes, fillies 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Team Win (8-5)

2:42 Woodbine (10): $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, Ont-bred 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Avie’s Flatter (5-2)

2:59 Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $600,000 Alabama Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Dunbar Road (8-5)

3:06 Del Mar (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Green Flash Handicap, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Stormy Liberal (8-5)

3:52 Colonial (5): $100,000 Chesapeake Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Petrov (9-5)

4:40 Century Mile (9): $100,000 Century Casino Oaks, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Summerland (9-5)

5:10 Del Mar (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: The Great Day (5-2)

5:40 Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Fighting Mad (5-2)

6:10 Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Cambier Parc (5-2)

6:43 Del Mar (10): Grade 1 $1 million Pacific Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Seeking the Soul (3-1)

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 1 Silenced (12-1)

Maiden gelding from the Pete Eurton barn had trained super into his first start, broke running to set the pace, then bolted on the turn to be completely eliminated. He gets Lasix for his second start, should make the lead from rail post as he stretches out around two turns and offers good value in this spot. He will need to hold off Mo Forza, who is the logical horse to beat in here.

Friday’s result: Silky Slew (5-1) stumbled and veered out into the eventual winner, recovered to make a clear lead, lugged out on turn, then couldn’t hold off the favorite while clearly second best.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 3 Tip Tap Time (5-2)

She has the most room to improve after breaking slow when third at this level in first local try three weeks. Filly came wide into the stretch and kept to her task when finishing 2 ½ lengths behind runnerup Affirmative Jane, who is her chief rival here. Tip Tap Time’s trainer Angela Aquino is contending for leading thoroughbred conditioner honors and is winning at a 22.9 percent ratio.

Final thought

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Note: Due to technical problems, the entries for Saturday are not able to be inserted in the newsletter. You can find them if you click here though.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 16. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 23rd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.62 46.00 1:11.58 1:18.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Seven Oxen 120 7 3 4–hd 3–½ 3–2½ 1–nk Flores 8.80 1 Conquest Smartee 123 1 2 2–2½ 2–2 1–½ 2–2½ Talamo 2.20 7 Seahawk Wave 123 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–3 3–¾ Espinoza 1.40 4 Surfside Sunset 123 3 7 5–½ 5–½ 4–1 4–hd Pereira 5.70 8 Big Impression 120 6 6 7 7 6–½ 5–4¼ Roman 8.50 6 War Union 123 4 5 6–2½ 4–1 5–hd 6–1 Pena 14.00 2 Duke of Fallbrook 121 2 4 3–hd 6–3 7 7 Gutierrez 20.80 9 SEVEN OXEN 19.60 8.60 4.20 1 CONQUEST SMARTEE 3.80 2.60 7 SEAHAWK WAVE 2.20 50-CENT EXACTA (9-1) $42.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $35.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-7-4) $33.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-7) $61.45 Winner–Seven Oxen B.c.3 by Oxbow out of All Sevens, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Cesar DeAlba. Owner: Cesar De Alba. Mutuel Pool $166,198 Exacta Pool $138,136 Quinella Pool $5,459 Superfecta Pool $70,995 Trifecta Pool $98,014. Claimed–Conquest Smartee by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Scratched–Big Barrel, Irish Ballad. SEVEN OXEN stalked outside a rival then three deep between foes on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and rallied along the fence under left handed urging to get up nearing the wire. CONQUEST SMARTEE had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead leaving the turn, came off the rail into the stretch, inched clear past midstretch but could not quite hold off the winner late. SEAHAWK WAVE angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, was fanned out some into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and held third. SURFSIDE SUNSET pulled between foes and was in a bit tight early, angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. BIG IMPRESSION broke out a bit, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the turn, found the inside in the drive and put in a late bid at a minor share. WAR UNION between horses early, went up four wide to stalk the pace on the backstretch, continued outside the winner on the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. DUKE OF FALLBROOK stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.34 44.85 56.36 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tiger Dad 118 2 4 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–nk Espinoza 1.90 2 Zipper Mischief 122 1 6 4–1 3–1 3–1½ 2–1¾ Delgadillo 5.00 5 Sir Eddie 122 4 8 7–hd 6–1 5–1½ 3–hd Mn Garcia 13.90 7 Tribal War Chant 118 6 1 6–½ 5–hd 4–hd 4–¾ Bejarano 19.80 4 Tristram Speaker 122 3 2 2–hd 2–½ 2–hd 5–½ Prat 2.70 6 Rinse and Repeat 122 5 7 8 8 8 6–1½ Gutierrez 6.40 9 Short of Ez 122 8 3 5–hd 7–2 7–½ 7–2¼ Van Dyke 14.30 8 J T's A. T. M. 122 7 5 3–1 4–½ 6–hd 8 Talamo 9.90 3 TIGER DAD 5.80 3.20 2.40 2 ZIPPER MISCHIEF 5.20 3.60 5 SIR EDDIE 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3) $99.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $11.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $11.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-7) $44.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $32.60 Winner–Tiger Dad Dbb.g.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott. Mutuel Pool $351,947 Daily Double Pool $67,023 Exacta Pool $182,238 Quinella Pool $7,244 Superfecta Pool $73,635 Trifecta Pool $113,328. Scratched–Executive Cat, Gutsy Ruler. TIGER DAD had speed between horses then dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. ZIPPER MISCHIEF saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the turn and into the stretch, came off the rail in midstretch and finished willingly. SIR EDDIE broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked inside, lacked room leaving the turn, came out a bit in upper stretch while still off heels, angled back to the inside in midstretch and continued with good interest along the inside to edge rivals for the show. TRIBAL WAR CHANT stalked off the rail then between horses, continued just off the inside on the turn then between foes again leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. TRISTRAM SPEAKER prompted the pace between horses then stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. RINSE AND REPEAT chased outside a rival then between horses into the turn, continued a bit off the rail on the bend and finished with some interest toward the inside. SHORT OF EZ stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. J T'S A. T. M. prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.06 46.01 58.36 1:04.97 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Tap Back 120 8 5 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–1½ Espinoza 15.90 2 Crooked Finger Ray 120 2 6 3–hd 4–1 3–1 2–3¾ Gryder 32.50 6 Cleveland Cat 120 6 2 6–½ 6–2 5–4 3–½ Desormeaux 3.00 10 Mainframe Judy 120 10 1 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 4–1½ Prat 0.90 9 Audace 120 9 7 5–hd 5–½ 4–1 5–8 Van Dyke 17.30 7 Capital Reef 113 7 3 7–1 9–hd 8–hd 6–nk Diaz, Jr. 95.10 1 Very Irish 120 1 4 10 10 6–1 7–2¼ Payeras 48.00 3 Ten Cents 120 3 9 9–hd 7–hd 9–2 8–5½ Talamo 5.80 4 Descartes 120 4 8 8–1½ 8–hd 10 9–1¼ Gutierrez 67.60 5 Brickyard Ride 120 5 10 4–1 3–hd 7–½ 10 Bejarano 10.70 8 TAP BACK 33.80 14.20 6.60 2 CROOKED FINGER RAY 24.00 11.80 6 CLEVELAND CAT 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $91.20 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $208.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $298.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-6-10) $317.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-6) $562.15 Winner–Tap Back Dbb.c.2 by Einstein (BRZ) out of Tap Tap Ur It, by Tapit. Bred by Adena Springs & Richard BartonEnterprises (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $373,446 Daily Double Pool $47,977 Exacta Pool $181,238 Quinella Pool $7,516 Superfecta Pool $80,047 Trifecta Pool $120,667. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-3-8) paid $260.35. Pick Three Pool $102,410. TAP BACK had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, inched away under a couple cracks with the whip turned down in midstretch and held under steady handling. CROOKED FINGER RAY stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. CLEVELAND CAT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight nearing the half mile pole, came out four wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. MAINFRAME JUDY angled in and prompted the pace outside the winner, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and was edged for third. AUDACE chased four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAPITAL REEF had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, continued three deep between horses on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. VERY IRISH saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response. TEN CENTS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went up four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DESCARTES also broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued between foes on the turn and had little left for the drive. BRICKYARD RIDE also a bit slow to begin and in a bit tight early, pulled between horses to press then stalk the pace, continued three deep into the turn then outside a rival, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.94 45.54 56.88 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Stylishly 122 3 5 5–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 1.50 2 Silky Slew 124 2 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–3¼ Franco 6.50 4 Andyoushallreceive 120 4 6 6–2 6–2 5–hd 3–½ Pereira 5.10 5 Donut Girl 124 5 7 7 7 7 4–¾ Espinoza 5.60 1 Into the South 120 1 3 2–hd 3–hd 3–½ 5–½ Fuentes 3.00 7 Showit 124 6 4 3–hd 4–1 4–1½ 6–1¼ Roman 35.50 8 Time for Ebby 124 7 1 4–hd 5–1½ 6–1½ 7 Espinoza 14.20 3 STYLISHLY 5.00 3.40 2.60 2 SILKY SLEW 6.20 4.20 4 ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $67.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $12.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-5) $20.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $32.65 Winner–Stylishly Ch.f.4 by Speightstown out of Always a Princess, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Arnold Zetcher LLC. Mutuel Pool $312,889 Daily Double Pool $37,422 Exacta Pool $141,569 Quinella Pool $7,001 Superfecta Pool $62,506 Trifecta Pool $94,895. Scratched–Tiger Silk (AUS). 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-3) paid $58.25. Pick Three Pool $59,347. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-8-6) paid $14.70. STYLISHLY stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and turn, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging a sixteenth out to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. SILKY SLEW broke out and bobbled then steadied, had speed between foes then set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE bobbled at the break, chased a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. DONUT GIRL broke slowly and also bobbled, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, swung three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. INTO THE SOUTH pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail to the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SHOWIT stalked three deep between foes then three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TIME FOR EBBY was in a good position stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.13 45.60 58.41 1:11.95 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Rizzi's Honors 119 2 9 3–hd 2–2 1–½ 1–2½ Cedillo 3.30 9 Bragging Rights 119 9 4 10–hd 10–1 4–1 2–2¼ Franco 5.90 11 Just Be Held 112 11 2 7–½ 8–1 6–½ 3–¾ Diaz, Jr. 12.20 6 Red Livy 121 6 3 1–2 1–1½ 2–4 4–1¼ Delgadillo 3.80 1 She'sluckythatway 112 1 8 9–1 6–½ 3–hd 5–½ Peterson 51.70 10 Brookes All Mine 119 10 11 11 11 10–1½ 6–1¼ Van Dyke 6.60 4 Party Hostess 119 4 10 8–1 7–hd 9–1 7–1¾ Bejarano 2.70 7 Spectacular Storm 117 7 1 2–½ 4–1 7–hd 8–½ Flores 53.20 3 Copper Cowgirl 119 3 5 4–hd 5–hd 8–1 9–3¾ Payeras 33.20 8 Ruby's Gone Again 119 8 7 6–1 3–1 5–hd 10–nk Espinoza 22.10 5 Mama's Kid 120 5 6 5–hd 9–hd 11 11 Pena 44.20 2 RIZZI'S HONORS 8.60 5.20 4.20 9 BRAGGING RIGHTS 5.80 4.80 11 JUST BE HELD 8.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $28.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $36.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-11-6) $157.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-11) $151.80 Winner–Rizzi's Honors Dbb.m.6 by With Distinction out of Runaway Rizzi, by Rizzi. Bred by Pedro Maestre (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Riso, Joe. Mutuel Pool $322,205 Daily Double Pool $40,860 Exacta Pool $185,861 Quinella Pool $8,430 Superfecta Pool $90,459 Trifecta Pool $118,774. Claimed–Brookes All Mine by Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-2) paid $83.00. Pick Three Pool $78,862. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/3/10-8-3/6-2) 4 correct paid $269.40. Pick Four Pool $344,277. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1/3/10-8-3/6-2) 5 correct paid $3,133.00. Pick Five Pool $819,709. RIZZI'S HONORS stumbled at the start but recovered quickly, stalked inside then off the rail on the turn, bid outside the pacesetter while being fanned four wide into the stretch, took the lead nearing midstretch under left handed urging and won clear. BRAGGING RIGHTS chased off the rail then three deep, angled in on the turn, found the inside into the stretch, went around a rival in midstretch and gained the place. JUST BE HELD stalked outside then four wide into and on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. RED LIVY (IRE) sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in some on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and was edged for third. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. BROOKES ALL MINE broke in the air and slowly, settled off the rail then outside leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and improved position. PARTY HOSTESS chased outside then between foes, went three deep between horses on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SPECTACULAR STORM stalked off the rail then between horses, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. COPPER COWGIRL chased between rivals on the backstretch and turn and lacked a rally. RUBY'S GONE AGAIN stalked outside a rival then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MAMA'S KID chased between rivals on the backstretch and turn, dropped back leaving the turn and also weakened. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.89 45.15 57.51 1:10.27 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Miss Ava's Union 120 10 5 3–1½ 3–½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Bejarano 5.20 3 Amatara 120 3 7 4–1 4–4½ 2–½ 2–½ Van Dyke 6.30 7 Shear Class 120 7 10 9–2 8–1½ 5–3 3–2¼ Smith 8.50 5 Cover Version 123 5 9 10 10 7–hd 4–nk Espinoza 28.60 8 Blue Moonrise 120 8 3 2–½ 1–hd 3–2½ 5–1½ Talamo 0.90 1 Distorted Win 123 1 6 1–hd 2–hd 4–3 6–4¼ Prat 4.10 2 Kohala Coast 120 2 1 5–hd 6–1½ 6–hd 7–1½ Roman 95.40 6 Girl With a Curl 120 6 8 8–1 9–hd 9–3 8–2½ Fuentes 74.70 4 Star Kissed 123 4 2 7–7 5–hd 8–1½ 9–5¼ Pereira 100.80 9 Paige Runner 120 9 4 6–1 7–½ 10 10 Maldonado 97.10 10 MISS AVA'S UNION 12.40 6.00 4.00 3 AMATARA 7.20 4.40 7 SHEAR CLASS 5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $51.40 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $35.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-10) $38.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-7-5) $144.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-7) $98.50 Winner–Miss Ava's Union B.f.3 by Union Rags out of Take a Memo, by Empire Maker. Bred by Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, McClanahan, Jerry and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $465,723 Daily Double Pool $37,950 Exacta Pool $233,341 Quinella Pool $10,472 Superfecta Pool $119,857 Trifecta Pool $156,963. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-10) paid $43.15. Pick Three Pool $68,141. MISS AVA'S UNION angled in and pressed the pace three deep, continued four wide into the stretch, took the lead outside foes in upper stretch and inched away late under urging. AMATARA stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, bid between foes into the stretch then along the inside in midstretch and to deep stretch and held second. SHEAR CLASS a bit slow into stride, settled off the rail, angled in some leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the place. COVER VERSION broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and improved position. BLUE MOONRISE angled in and dueled between horses, took a short lead on the turn, was three wide into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. DISTORTED WIN had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. KOHALA COAST between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. GIRL WITH A CURL a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. STAR KISSED chased between horses then a bit off the rail, split runners again into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PAIGE RUNNER stalked three deep, continued three wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $85,000. 'CTT and TOC Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.21 46.90 1:11.66 1:36.94 2:01.38 2:13.45 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Siberian Iris 120 4 7 7 7 7 5–10 1–nk Bejarano 7.10 2 Over Thinking 124 2 6–5 6–5 6–2½ 4–1 3–hd 2–¾ Blanc 10.80 1 Pantsonfire 124 1 5–1 4–1 4–½ 5–hd 4–1 3–2¼ Prat 1.30 3 Curlin's Journey 122 3 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 4–2¾ Gutierrez 22.30 7 Mirth 120 7 2–2 1–½ 1–2½ 1–1 2–1 5–14½ Mn Garcia 2.90 5 Lostintranzlation 124 5 1–hd 2–6 2–2 3–½ 6–½ 6–1 Franco 3.20 6 Anna Pavlova 120 6 4–hd 5–½ 5–½ 6–1½ 7 7 Maldonado 52.10 4 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 16.20 6.40 3.60 2 OVER THINKING 9.80 4.00 1 PANTSONFIRE (IRE) 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4) $97.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $71.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $63.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-3) $103.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $109.45 Winner–Siberian Iris (IRE) B.m.5 by Excelebration (IRE) out of Dawn To Dance (IRE), by Selkirk. Bred by Sahara Group Holdings (IRE). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $377,335 Daily Double Pool $49,724 Exacta Pool $166,596 Quinella Pool $6,481 Superfecta Pool $78,403 Trifecta Pool $115,692. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-10-4) paid $57.75. Pick Three Pool $43,663. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) angled in and settled off the pace inside, continued along the rail on the final turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. OVER THINKING chased outside a rival on the first turn then inside to the stretch, came out in upper stretch, bid between foes past midstretch to gain a short lead and held on well but was edged on the line. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) staked inside then a bit off the rail, continued between horses leaving the backstretch, went around foes on the last turn than alongside a rival into the stretch, came out in upper stretch, bid four wide past midstretch then between horses in deep stretch and was outfinished late. CURLIN'S JOURNEY stalked inside or a bit off the rail, went up three deep into the final turn, took a short lead outside a rival into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished. MIRTH dueled outside a rival then inched away into the middle turn, set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and until midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. LOSTINTRANZLATION dueled inside, then stalked into and on the middle turn and on the backstretch, dropped back between foes on the final turn and gave way. ANNA PAVLOVA (SAF) chased outside a rival then three deep into the last turn, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.83 48.85 1:14.36 1:27.58 1:40.64 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dawood 123 5 6 7–2 5–hd 3–hd 3–1 1–½ Delgadillo 1.00 8 Tiz a Slayer 120 8 8 2–1 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 2–½ Blanc 63.10 2 The Easy Way 120 2 4 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd 6–2 3–nk Espinoza 7.60 6 Refractometer 120 6 2 5–1 6–hd 7–1 5–½ 4–½ Cedillo 4.10 10 Derby Storm 113 10 1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–hd 5–2½ Peterson 32.70 4 Rocket Ship 120 4 3 6–hd 7–2 5–hd 4–hd 6–2¼ Maldonado 6.90 1 Fort Dodge 113 1 5 8–2 8–1 8–1 7–½ 7–1½ Diaz, Jr. 47.30 7 Sharpshootingeorge 120 7 9 10 10 9–hd 9–2 8–6¼ Mn Garcia 6.30 9 Midnight in Maui 120 9 7 4–hd 4–1 6–1 8–1½ 9–2¼ Gutierrez 31.90 3 Alfonso C 120 3 10 9–½ 9–½ 10 10 10 Payeras 40.30 5 DAWOOD 4.00 3.20 2.60 8 TIZ A SLAYER 27.60 9.60 2 THE EASY WAY 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $61.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $90.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-2-6) $123.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-2-6-10) $10,146.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-2) $233.20 Winner–Dawood Ch.g.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Lerici, by Woodman. Bred by Tada Nobutaka (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $439,344 Daily Double Pool $135,950 Exacta Pool $261,151 Quinella Pool $9,436 Superfecta Pool $177,710 Super High Five Pool $39,886 Trifecta Pool $210,513. Scratched–Cross Town, Fait Accompli, Lorelei's Warrior, Mad At Money. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-4-5) paid $54.20. Pick Three Pool $161,157. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-10-4-5/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $255.60. Pick Four Pool $453,328. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/6-2-10-4-5/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $796.60. Pick Five Pool $460,651. $2 Pick Six (8-3/6-2-10-4-5/12/13/14) 5 out of 6 paid $230.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-3/6-2-10-4-5/12/13/14) 6 correct paid $84,867.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $106,561. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $882.30. Place Pick All Pool $40,465. DAWOOD chased three deep then outside a rival, went up four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. TIZ A SLAYER three deep into the first turn, pressed the pace outside a rival leaving that turn, stalked off the rail or between foes leaving the backstretch, bid again on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, took a short lead between foes nearing midstretch and fought back to the wire. THE EASY WAY saved ground stalking the pace, continued between foes into and on the second turn, awaited room off heels leaving that turn and until midstretch, came out and went on willingly late. REFRACTOMETER pulled and chased off the rail then between foes, continued outside on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and finished with interest. DERBY STORM had speed outside then angled in, dueled inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch, battled along the rail in the final furlong and was outfinished. ROCKET SHIP stumbled at the start, angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out for room in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. FORT DODGE chased inside then off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, angled in some leaving that turn, found the fence again in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE three deep into the first turn, settled outside a rival then three wide on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. MIDNIGHT IN MAUI four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then three deep to the stretch and weakened. ALFONSO C stumbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and failed to menace. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $1,413,347 Inter-Track 5,064 $3,100,444 Out of State N/A $7,246,956 TOTAL 5,064 $11,760,747

Note: Due to technical problems, the entries for Saturday are not able to be inserted in the newsletter. You can find them if you click here though.