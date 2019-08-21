Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dolphins coach to Kenny Stills and team: Here, listen to some Jay-Z

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills at a preseason football game against Tampa Bay on Aug. 16.
(Jason Behnken / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 21, 2019
1:36 PM
The Miami Dolphins’ sound system played more than half a dozen songs by Jay-Z at the start of practice Tuesday, one day after receiver Kenny Stills objected to recent comments from the rapper about social activism by current and former NFL players, including Stills.

Jay-Z and the NFL last week announced a partnership he characterized as a progressive step to carry on the campaign that Colin Kaepernick began by kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial division.

“He’s talking about, `'We’re moving past kneeling,’ like he ever protested,” Stills said Monday of Jay-Z. “He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee. To say that we’re moving past something, it didn’t seem very informed.”

It’s unclear whether coach Brian Flores was sending Stills a message with Tuesday’s musical selections. But the Dolphins confirmed that Flores picked the songs for practice, and also confirmed that Stills was told before practice the playlist would go heavy on Jay-Z.

Earlier this month, Flores said he wished Stills had not gone public with criticism of team owner Stephen Ross for hosting a fundraiser for President Trump.

Stills is outspoken on social issues, and has been kneeling during the national anthem since 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

