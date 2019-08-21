Racing! Remembering Arrogate’s stellar Travers

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we continue into the penultimate week of Del Mar.

Who know this feature would be so popular? But it is. The New York Racing Assn. put together some “in their own words” features as a way to stir up interest in Saturday’s 150th Travers Stakes.

They put out one more that we’ll reproduce here. It’s from the mouths of Bob Baffert and Mike Smith to the ears of Tom Pedulla. It’s about the day that Arrogate smashed the track record in the Travers.

Bob Baffert

“Trainers sometimes sense when their horse is sitting on a win. I definitely had that feeling as we prepared Arrogate for the Travers three years ago.

“We had never turned him loose in the afternoon. In the morning, I could see there was a lot to work with. Rafael Bejarano, who had been riding Arrogate, said he could not lose in the Travers. He had hoped to keep the mount but he was already committed to American Freedom, another nice 3-year-old.

“Mike Smith picked up the mount. I told him, ‘This is a really good horse, I mean a really good horse.’

“I did not like it when we drew the rail. I told Mike to do everything he could to get out of there in good shape, and he did that. Arrogate went to the lead, but they were moving. My wife, Jill, was alarmed. ‘Man, they’re going fast,’ she said. I saw he was just doing it easily, though.

“As one fast fraction turned into another and he entered the turn for home, I remember thinking to myself, ‘It’s probably going to take its toll here.’

“This was the first time Arrogate was ever set down and, man, did he respond. He took off like Usain Bolt. After he crossed the finish line, I heard the track announcer say it was a track record, 1:59.36. I heard about it again when we reached the winner’s circle.

“When Mike got to the winner’s circle, he said, ‘You guys were right about him. He can really run.’

“We had enjoyed such a great ride with American Pharoah (who ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015). He spoiled us. I figured I would never have another horse like him and then Arrogate came along.

“When you set a track record at Saratoga, that’s a real track record with all the history there. He just blitzed them [by 13½ lengths] and they were good horses. Until then, I didn’t think there was another horse that could run with California Chrome in that year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic. Now, I knew that there was [Arrogate went on to win the Classic].

“I tell people I have had two unbelievable performances with horses I trained. Arrogate was involved in both of them. First there was the Travers. When he went from last to first in the Dubai World Cup, that was unbelievable.

“When it comes to a ‘wow’ moment, nothing tops the Travers.”

Mike Smith

“Bob had told me a lot about Arrogate even before he ran. The whole barn was excited about his potential, and I was excited when I got the opportunity to ride him in the Travers.

“It did not make my job any easier when we drew the rail. Bob said, ‘Get him into a good position around the first turn and you should be in good shape.’

“Arrogate was a big horse and it took him some time to get going. I was extremely aggressive with him leaving the gate. I figured if I couldn’t make the lead, at least I would have good position. It took three or four jumps, but once I got him going, he just took me from there. He had such a big, fluid, gorgeous stride. He covered ground so easily.

“I knew we were going fast. I didn’t know we were going quite as fast as we were. Going into the far turn, they came up to me. When they did, he jumped into the bridle. There is no better feeling in the world for a jockey. I said, ‘Man, this thing is over.’ I mean, he was gone.

“When he opened up turning for home, I looked at the big screen just to see where everybody was. He had opened up about 10 lengths. I was just in awe.

“We were jogging back when I heard the track announcer say ‘fastest Travers ever.’ I was stunned. Then I looked at the time.

“We knew before the Travers that Arrogate was good. We did not know he was great.”

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

In Wednesday’s newsletter I said there were seven races at Del Mar, but there were eight. Given the number of responses, you would have thought I called Santa Anita, Santa Rosa. Better hope I don’t show up where you work and start critiquing your innocent faux pas. (Just kidding. I deserve the wrist slap.) As they say, doctors bury their mistakes, journalists publish theirs.

Del Mar review

The feature Wednesday was an allowance in the sixth race. Two Thirty Five came four wide in the stretch and got up by a nose to win the one-mile $85,000 Harry F. Brubaker Stakes.

Two Thirty Five paid $14.80, $6.40 and $3.40 for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Abel Cedillo. Leading Score was second and Line Judge finished third.

While he didn’t win the feature, jockey Flavien Prat rode four winners Wednesday. He won with Beyond Pleasure ($5.60) in the second, Mind Out ($5.20) in the third, Murad Khan ($6.60) in the fifth and Nucky ($3.00) in the eighth. The way he is dominating, can’t imagine him not going at a low price.

Del Mar preview

Thursday’s card has seven, yes, seven, races with a 2 p.m. start. It’s the first time this meeting I’ve seen field size start to waver. Three of the races have only six starters and one has five.

The feature is a seven-furlong race for fillies and mares for a purse of $67,000. It’s a five-horse field. The favorite, at 8-5, is Mo See Cal, an Uncle Mo filly, for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Prat. She is four for 14 all time and won three in a row last year but hasn’t dipped her hoof in too much graded stakes racing.

The second favorite is Show It N Moe It, not an Uncle Mo(e) filly, at 9-5 for Gary Sherlock and Rafael Bejarano. She is six for 23 all time and has been running at the graded stakes level with no victories. But she does have a black-type stakes win.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 6, 9, 9, 5, 8.

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 9 Fantasy Game (3-1)

Very slim pickings on today’s seven-race menu. Let’s go with this juvenile maiden from the Steve Miyadi barn, who improved a bunch when stretched out on turf to be second at 39-1 vs. open company. No such price today as he drops in with Cal-breds and is the only one in the field with turf route experience. Won’t be much of a price but looks like a solid key horse for horizontal wagers.

Wednesday’s result: Hartel chased the leaders but ran out of steam in the homestretch.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Golden Gate weekend preview

Matt Dinerman, the race caller at Golden Gate, is back with his weekly look at what’s happening up at Golden Gate Fields. Racing returns Thursday for a seven-week summer race meeting before a couple weeks off and then back again. Matt’s boundless enthusiasm can be heard in his calls and seen in his writing, even though I edit out some of it. Editors! Take it away, Matt.

“The first week of the seven-week summer meeting at Golden Gate Fields is in the books. And, jockey Irving Orozco has the most wins out of any rider with seven victories. Kyle Frey and William Antongeorgi III won five races and are in second. Trainer John Martin, from the Bay area, had an outstanding first week, winning four of seven starts. The Bay Area native sits atop the trainer standings with six weeks to go.

“In other news, jockey David C. Lopez won with his first mount back in the Bay Area on Thursday when Drill Time, a 3-year-old gelding from the Steve Miyadi barn, pulled off a last-to-first win in the nightcap. Lopez, who had tremendous success down south as a bugboy in 2016, also competed with Russell Baze for the leading Northern California rider spot in 2015. Plagued by injuries the last couple years, Lopez appears to be in full health once again and ready to be a factor in the Bay Area.

“California-based Curlin To Mischief picked up his first winner as a stallion at Golden Gate Fields on Friday afternoon when 2-year-old gelding Monstrodomous won the second race, a maiden $12,500 claimer on the Tapeta. Curlin To Mischief is by two-time horse of the year Curlin and out of the mare Leslie’s Lady, a top broodmare. She has produced three Grade I winners: champion Beholder, Grade I winner and top stallion Into Mischief, and Breeders’ Cup champion Mendelssohn. Leslie’s Lady won five races, including the Hoosier Debutante Stakes at Hoosier Park. Curlin To Mischief stands at Ranch San Miguel with a stud fee of $3,500. He was foaled in 2011.

“A congratulatory ‘well done’ to trainers D. Wayne Baker and Steve Specht. On Saturday, both Bay Area conditioners saddled the exacta in two races. Baker picked up a 1-2 finish with Cool Hunter and The Public Halo in Race 5, a $5,000 claiming race, and Specht campaigned the top two finishers in Race 7, an allowance event won by Miss Super Saint. Stablemate My Sweet Lou rounded out the exacta.

“Four live racing days this week, with first post each day at 1:45 p.m. Seven races Thursday, eight Friday, and nine projected for Saturday and Sunday. One race that caught my eye Friday is Race 6, a $20,000 claimer for five-furlong turf sprinters. There is a field of seven, including the John Sadler-trained Sneem, who broke his maiden in a maiden special weight here in May. The highly consistent gelding John Paul’s Bet is also entered, as is Marino’s Wildcat, the now 10-year-old gelding known to many Bay Area racing fans as a gutsy, hard-knocking veteran that has speed and class to go with the aforementioned good qualities.”

Final thought

