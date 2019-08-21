Racing! Remembering Arrogate’s stellar Travers

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we continue into the penultimate week of Del Mar.
Who know this feature would be so popular? But it is. The New York Racing Assn. put together some “in their own words” features as a way to stir up interest in Saturday’s 150th Travers Stakes.
They put out one more that we’ll reproduce here. It’s from the mouths of Bob Baffert and Mike Smith to the ears of Tom Pedulla. It’s about the day that Arrogate smashed the track record in the Travers.
Bob Baffert
“Trainers sometimes sense when their horse is sitting on a win. I definitely had that feeling as we prepared Arrogate for the Travers three years ago.
“We had never turned him loose in the afternoon. In the morning, I could see there was a lot to work with. Rafael Bejarano, who had been riding Arrogate, said he could not lose in the Travers. He had hoped to keep the mount but he was already committed to American Freedom, another nice 3-year-old.
“Mike Smith picked up the mount. I told him, ‘This is a really good horse, I mean a really good horse.’
“I did not like it when we drew the rail. I told Mike to do everything he could to get out of there in good shape, and he did that. Arrogate went to the lead, but they were moving. My wife, Jill, was alarmed. ‘Man, they’re going fast,’ she said. I saw he was just doing it easily, though.
“As one fast fraction turned into another and he entered the turn for home, I remember thinking to myself, ‘It’s probably going to take its toll here.’
“This was the first time Arrogate was ever set down and, man, did he respond. He took off like Usain Bolt. After he crossed the finish line, I heard the track announcer say it was a track record, 1:59.36. I heard about it again when we reached the winner’s circle.
“When Mike got to the winner’s circle, he said, ‘You guys were right about him. He can really run.’
“We had enjoyed such a great ride with American Pharoah (who ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015). He spoiled us. I figured I would never have another horse like him and then Arrogate came along.
“When you set a track record at Saratoga, that’s a real track record with all the history there. He just blitzed them [by 13½ lengths] and they were good horses. Until then, I didn’t think there was another horse that could run with California Chrome in that year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic. Now, I knew that there was [Arrogate went on to win the Classic].
“I tell people I have had two unbelievable performances with horses I trained. Arrogate was involved in both of them. First there was the Travers. When he went from last to first in the Dubai World Cup, that was unbelievable.
“When it comes to a ‘wow’ moment, nothing tops the Travers.”
Mike Smith
“Bob had told me a lot about Arrogate even before he ran. The whole barn was excited about his potential, and I was excited when I got the opportunity to ride him in the Travers.
“It did not make my job any easier when we drew the rail. Bob said, ‘Get him into a good position around the first turn and you should be in good shape.’
“Arrogate was a big horse and it took him some time to get going. I was extremely aggressive with him leaving the gate. I figured if I couldn’t make the lead, at least I would have good position. It took three or four jumps, but once I got him going, he just took me from there. He had such a big, fluid, gorgeous stride. He covered ground so easily.
“I knew we were going fast. I didn’t know we were going quite as fast as we were. Going into the far turn, they came up to me. When they did, he jumped into the bridle. There is no better feeling in the world for a jockey. I said, ‘Man, this thing is over.’ I mean, he was gone.
“When he opened up turning for home, I looked at the big screen just to see where everybody was. He had opened up about 10 lengths. I was just in awe.
“We were jogging back when I heard the track announcer say ‘fastest Travers ever.’ I was stunned. Then I looked at the time.
“We knew before the Travers that Arrogate was good. We did not know he was great.”
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
In Wednesday’s newsletter I said there were seven races at Del Mar, but there were eight. Given the number of responses, you would have thought I called Santa Anita, Santa Rosa. Better hope I don’t show up where you work and start critiquing your innocent faux pas. (Just kidding. I deserve the wrist slap.) As they say, doctors bury their mistakes, journalists publish theirs.
Del Mar review
The feature Wednesday was an allowance in the sixth race. Two Thirty Five came four wide in the stretch and got up by a nose to win the one-mile $85,000 Harry F. Brubaker Stakes.
Two Thirty Five paid $14.80, $6.40 and $3.40 for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Abel Cedillo. Leading Score was second and Line Judge finished third.
While he didn’t win the feature, jockey Flavien Prat rode four winners Wednesday. He won with Beyond Pleasure ($5.60) in the second, Mind Out ($5.20) in the third, Murad Khan ($6.60) in the fifth and Nucky ($3.00) in the eighth. The way he is dominating, can’t imagine him not going at a low price.
Del Mar preview
Thursday’s card has seven, yes, seven, races with a 2 p.m. start. It’s the first time this meeting I’ve seen field size start to waver. Three of the races have only six starters and one has five.
The feature is a seven-furlong race for fillies and mares for a purse of $67,000. It’s a five-horse field. The favorite, at 8-5, is Mo See Cal, an Uncle Mo filly, for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Prat. She is four for 14 all time and won three in a row last year but hasn’t dipped her hoof in too much graded stakes racing.
The second favorite is Show It N Moe It, not an Uncle Mo(e) filly, at 9-5 for Gary Sherlock and Rafael Bejarano. She is six for 23 all time and has been running at the graded stakes level with no victories. But she does have a black-type stakes win.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 6, 9, 9, 5, 8.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 9 Fantasy Game (3-1)
Very slim pickings on today’s seven-race menu. Let’s go with this juvenile maiden from the Steve Miyadi barn, who improved a bunch when stretched out on turf to be second at 39-1 vs. open company. No such price today as he drops in with Cal-breds and is the only one in the field with turf route experience. Won’t be much of a price but looks like a solid key horse for horizontal wagers.
Wednesday’s result: Hartel chased the leaders but ran out of steam in the homestretch.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Golden Gate weekend preview
Matt Dinerman, the race caller at Golden Gate, is back with his weekly look at what’s happening up at Golden Gate Fields. Racing returns Thursday for a seven-week summer race meeting before a couple weeks off and then back again. Matt’s boundless enthusiasm can be heard in his calls and seen in his writing, even though I edit out some of it. Editors! Take it away, Matt.
“The first week of the seven-week summer meeting at Golden Gate Fields is in the books. And, jockey Irving Orozco has the most wins out of any rider with seven victories. Kyle Frey and William Antongeorgi III won five races and are in second. Trainer John Martin, from the Bay area, had an outstanding first week, winning four of seven starts. The Bay Area native sits atop the trainer standings with six weeks to go.
“In other news, jockey David C. Lopez won with his first mount back in the Bay Area on Thursday when Drill Time, a 3-year-old gelding from the Steve Miyadi barn, pulled off a last-to-first win in the nightcap. Lopez, who had tremendous success down south as a bugboy in 2016, also competed with Russell Baze for the leading Northern California rider spot in 2015. Plagued by injuries the last couple years, Lopez appears to be in full health once again and ready to be a factor in the Bay Area.
“California-based Curlin To Mischief picked up his first winner as a stallion at Golden Gate Fields on Friday afternoon when 2-year-old gelding Monstrodomous won the second race, a maiden $12,500 claimer on the Tapeta. Curlin To Mischief is by two-time horse of the year Curlin and out of the mare Leslie’s Lady, a top broodmare. She has produced three Grade I winners: champion Beholder, Grade I winner and top stallion Into Mischief, and Breeders’ Cup champion Mendelssohn. Leslie’s Lady won five races, including the Hoosier Debutante Stakes at Hoosier Park. Curlin To Mischief stands at Ranch San Miguel with a stud fee of $3,500. He was foaled in 2011.
“A congratulatory ‘well done’ to trainers D. Wayne Baker and Steve Specht. On Saturday, both Bay Area conditioners saddled the exacta in two races. Baker picked up a 1-2 finish with Cool Hunter and The Public Halo in Race 5, a $5,000 claiming race, and Specht campaigned the top two finishers in Race 7, an allowance event won by Miss Super Saint. Stablemate My Sweet Lou rounded out the exacta.
“Four live racing days this week, with first post each day at 1:45 p.m. Seven races Thursday, eight Friday, and nine projected for Saturday and Sunday. One race that caught my eye Friday is Race 6, a $20,000 claimer for five-furlong turf sprinters. There is a field of seven, including the John Sadler-trained Sneem, who broke his maiden in a maiden special weight here in May. The highly consistent gelding John Paul’s Bet is also entered, as is Marino’s Wildcat, the now 10-year-old gelding known to many Bay Area racing fans as a gutsy, hard-knocking veteran that has speed and class to go with the aforementioned good qualities.”
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 21.
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 21.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.09 47.39 1:13.40 1:25.98 1:38.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Warren's Showtime
|115
|3
|1
|5–½
|6–hd
|5–½
|3–1½
|1–1¾
|Velez
|2.20
|6
|Sassyserb
|120
|5
|6
|6–½
|4–2
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1¾
|Cedillo
|5.50
|2
|Warrior's Moon
|120
|1
|4
|7–1½
|8
|1–hd
|1–1½
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|9
|Nocherylikemychery
|120
|7
|8
|3–1
|3–hd
|6–hd
|4–3½
|4–7¾
|Bejarano
|4.50
|7
|Circleofcolor
|120
|6
|2
|8
|7–1½
|7–2½
|6–1
|5–3¾
|Delgadillo
|33.40
|10
|Bayonce
|120
|8
|3
|2–½
|2–2½
|3–hd
|5–1½
|6–2¾
|Talamo
|4.90
|5
|Very Boisterous
|113
|4
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1
|7–3½
|7–5½
|Diaz, Jr.
|34.10
|3
|Going to Shabooms
|120
|2
|7
|4–hd
|5–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Franco
|23.30
|4
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|6.40
|3.80
|2.40
|6
|SASSYSERB
|5.60
|3.20
|2
|WARRIOR'S MOON
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$15.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$20.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-9)
|$10.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2)
|$19.10
Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $221,212 Exacta Pool $123,277 Quinella Pool $6,099 Superfecta Pool $54,958 Trifecta Pool $81,314. Scratched–Lakaya, Nina En Fuego.
WARREN'S SHOWTIME stalked outside a rival or between foes, continued inside on the second turn, steadied in tight leaving that turn then got through inside into the stretch, came out and bumped the runner-up in midstretch, gained the lead under some urging nearing the sixteenth pole and proved best. SASSYSERB stalked outside a rival or three deep, bid three wide between horses leaving the second turn, continued three deep into the stretch, bumped with the winner in midstretch and bested the rest. WARRIOR'S MOON chased inside, came outside a rival into the second turn, bid four wide a quarter mile out to gain the lead, angled in entering the stretch, found the rail in the final furlong and held third. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY three deep into the first turn, pressed the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. CIRCLEOFCOLOR chased off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BAYONCE broke in and hopped slightly, went four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep then outside a rival, was between foes leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. VERY BOISTEROUS had sped between horses then dueled inside, continued a bit off the rail into and on the second turn, entered the stretch outside a rival and also weakened. GOING TO SHABOOMS saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run through midstretch of the top pair but made no change when they ruled the bumping did not alter the original order of finish. HAND TIMED.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.20 47.55 1:12.89 1:25.88 1:39.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Beyond Pleasure
|123
|2
|2
|2–2½
|2–1
|1–1
|1–4
|1–4½
|Prat
|1.80
|5
|Cimarron
|120
|4
|5
|5
|3–½
|3–2
|2–2
|2–½
|Cedillo
|1.80
|6
|All Tea All Shade
|120
|5
|3
|4–hd
|5
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–4¼
|Franco
|13.20
|1
|Whirling
|123
|1
|4
|3–1
|4–1
|5
|5
|4–4½
|Bejarano
|3.50
|3
|Fracas
|123
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–2
|5
|Maldonado
|4.10
|2
|BEYOND PLEASURE
|5.60
|3.00
|2.10
|5
|CIMARRON
|3.20
|2.60
|6
|ALL TEA ALL SHADE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$20.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$7.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-1)
|$6.43
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6)
|$18.00
Winner–Beyond Pleasure B.f.4 by Overanalyze out of What's Your Point, by Wheaton. Bred by Stargazers, LLC (LA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC, Messineo, Nancy, Sands, Bruce and Woods, Gary. Mutuel Pool $173,970 Daily Double Pool $42,853 Exacta Pool $69,406 Quinella Pool $4,279 Superfecta Pool $21,570 Trifecta Pool $38,943. Claimed–Beyond Pleasure by Jethorse LLC. Trainer: Tim McCanna. Claimed–Cimarron by The Pizza Guy Racing, LLC. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Scratched–Atina (ARG).
BEYOND PLEASURE bobbled some at the start, stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that bend, was shaken up to widen in the stretch and won clear under some late urging. CIMARRON also bobbled at the start, stalked outside a rival or off the rail to the stretch and held second. ALL TEA ALL SHADE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then off the rail, went outside a foe leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. WHIRLING stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened. FRACAS sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and much of the second turn and weakened in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.39 45.29 57.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Mind Out
|120
|8
|8
|8
|7–1
|5–1
|1–¾
|Prat
|1.60
|7
|Nu Pi Lambda
|120
|7
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|2–½
|Espinoza
|3.30
|2
|Scoot the Moon
|120
|2
|7
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–2¾
|Espinoza
|38.30
|1
|Secret Square
|120
|1
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–nk
|Fuentes
|3.70
|3
|Lace
|120
|3
|1
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–½
|5–¾
|Pereira
|17.30
|4
|Totally Normal
|120
|4
|6
|7–2½
|6–1
|7–6
|6–3¼
|Bejarano
|11.70
|5
|Beautiful Thunder
|120
|5
|4
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|7–2¼
|Gryder
|10.50
|6
|Wakes Up Happy
|120
|6
|5
|5–1½
|8
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|7.50
|8
|MIND OUT
|5.20
|3.40
|2.80
|7
|NU PI LAMBDA
|4.00
|3.20
|2
|SCOOT THE MOON
|9.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$17.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$10.00
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-2-1)
|$61.12
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-2)
|$80.65
Winner–Mind Out Ch.f.2 by Tapit out of Kid Majic, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter & Tapit Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), LNJ Foxwoods and Rosen, Andrew. Mutuel Pool $201,667 Daily Double Pool $21,933 Exacta Pool $103,357 Quinella Pool $5,590 Superfecta Pool $44,126 Trifecta Pool $69,372. Scratched–Eclair, Establish Justice, Golden Melodie, Greg's Diva.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-8) paid $20.15. Pick Three Pool $53,030.
MIND OUT hesitated to be away behind the field, angled in and settled just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front nearing the wire and proved best. NU PI LAMBDA had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on well but was caught late. SCOOT THE MOON stalked between rivals then outside a foe, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and was edged for the place. SECRET SQUARE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the necessary response. LACE chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out nearing midstretch and could not offer the needed late kick. TOTALLY NORMAL between horses early, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and lacked the needed rally in the stretch. BEAUTIFUL THUNDER angled in and dueled outside the runner-up on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the final furlong. WAKES UP HAPPY stalked three deep, dropped back outside on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.76 46.46 1:12.14 1:25.53 1:38.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Potantico
|113
|8
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–4½
|Diaz, Jr.
|34.00
|1
|Noble Pursuit
|118
|1
|6
|7–2
|8
|6–hd
|5–2½
|2–½
|Velez
|5.50
|7
|Commanding Chief
|120
|7
|8
|6–½
|6–4
|5–3
|4–1½
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|3.10
|6
|Go for a Ride
|120
|6
|3
|4–3
|4–4
|3–hd
|2–½
|4–3¼
|Prat
|1.80
|2
|Still in the Game
|120
|2
|5
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–1
|5–6¼
|Gutierrez
|9.30
|3
|Mongolian Hero
|120
|3
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–4
|6–½
|6–8¾
|Cedillo
|17.20
|4
|Gate Speed
|120
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|7–7
|7–8¼
|Desormeaux
|7.00
|5
|Caribbean
|123
|5
|4
|8
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Blanc
|6.30
|8
|POTANTICO
|70.00
|22.80
|9.60
|1
|NOBLE PURSUIT
|7.60
|4.80
|7
|COMMANDING CHIEF
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$332.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$253.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$291.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-6)
|$248.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-7)
|$412.20
Winner–Potantico Grr.g.3 by Gemologist out of Frolic's Dream, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $266,661 Daily Double Pool $27,252 Exacta Pool $144,098 Quinella Pool $6,266 Superfecta Pool $53,807 Trifecta Pool $85,399. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-8) paid $167.20. Pick Three Pool $28,253.
POTANTICO pressed the pace three deep, took the lead outside a rival leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch and won clear under urging then steady handling late. NOBLE PURSUIT chased inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the place three deep on the line. COMMANDING CHIEF four wide on the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out five wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and was edged for the place between foes. GO FOR A RIDE pressed the pace four wide to the stretch, drifted in through the drive and was edged for third. STILL IN THE GAME bobbled some at the start, tugged some while stalking the early pace, prompted the issue just off the rail and weakened in the stretch. MONGOLIAN HERO chased outside a rival then inside leaving the backstretch, came out a bit into the stretch and also weakened. GATE SPEED pulled inside and drifted out a bit into the first turn, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive. CARIBBEAN (AUS) chased between horses then outside a rival, dropped back off the inside on the second turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.91 47.44 1:11.27 1:23.13 1:34.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Murad Khan
|123
|4
|3
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–2
|1–1
|1–4¼
|Prat
|2.30
|2
|Very Very Stella
|123
|2
|6
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–½
|Mn Garcia
|9.20
|1
|Buckstopper Kit
|123
|1
|4
|5–1
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–nk
|Desormeaux
|3.90
|6
|Fabozzi
|123
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–1½
|4–nk
|Talamo
|4.20
|7
|Eldritch
|118
|7
|7
|7–3
|7–1½
|7–1
|5–1½
|5–½
|Velez
|13.00
|8
|Caymans Cobra
|123
|8
|1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–hd
|6–2¾
|Gryder
|9.10
|5
|Unusually Green
|123
|5
|2
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|Cedillo
|4.70
|3
|Terrys Tom Cat
|123
|3
|5
|6–2
|6–2½
|6–hd
|8
|8
|Gutierrez
|18.50
|4
|MURAD KHAN (FR)
|6.60
|4.20
|3.00
|2
|VERY VERY STELLA
|8.20
|5.00
|1
|BUCKSTOPPER KIT
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$510.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$23.50
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$26.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-6)
|$32.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$40.90
Winner–Murad Khan (FR) B.g.6 by Raven's Pass out of Lady Elgar (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by S.C.E.A. Haras de Manneville (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Adam Staple. Mutuel Pool $245,608 Daily Double Pool $30,766 Exacta Pool $123,596 Quinella Pool $6,189 Superfecta Pool $42,934 Trifecta Pool $65,670. Claimed–Murad Khan (FR) by Hronis Racing LLC and John W. Sadler Racing, Inc. Trainer: John Sadler. Claimed–Very Very Stella by Roper, James L. and Ilene A. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Claimed–Buckstopper Kit by Little Red Feather Racing, Belmonte, Phil, Owens, Jack and D''Amato,Philp. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-8-4) paid $309.00. Pick Three Pool $44,161. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4-8/9/10/11/12-8-4) 4 correct paid $884.15. Pick Four Pool $138,796. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/4/8-2/4-8/9/10/11/12-8-4) 5 correct paid $5,097.35. Pick Five Pool $454,642.
MURAD KHAN (FR) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. VERY VERY STELLA sent between horses early, stalked just off the inside, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch, took a short lead leaving the second turn, fought back in upper stretch and held second. BUCKSTOPPER KIT saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. FABOZZI broke in the air then bobbled and bumped a rival, angled in and settled inside, went outside a rival into and on the second turn, came out in the stretch and was edged for third four wide on the line. ELDRITCH (IRE) bumped between horses at the start, settled outside a rival then inside into and on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. CAYMANS COBRA bumped at the break, sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail and weakened in the final furlong. UNUSUALLY GREEN stalked three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. TERRYS TOM CAT chased between horses then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $85,000. 'Harry F. Brubaker Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.20 47.03 1:11.68 1:24.26 1:37.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Two Thirty Five
|119
|6
|4
|4–½
|5–2
|5–2½
|3–hd
|1–ns
|Cedillo
|6.40
|4
|Leading Score
|123
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–2½
|2–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|4.50
|5
|Line Judge
|121
|5
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|2–½
|3–2½
|Bejarano
|1.80
|3
|Isotherm
|119
|3
|5
|5–2
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–7¼
|Prat
|4.60
|2
|Dr. Dorr
|119
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|Talamo
|2.90
|1
|Lombo
|119
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|5–3
|6
|Franco
|10.70
|6
|TWO THIRTY FIVE
|14.80
|6.40
|3.40
|4
|LEADING SCORE
|5.20
|3.20
|5
|LINE JUDGE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$51.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$32.00
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$31.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-3)
|$33.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$34.80
Winner–Two Thirty Five Dbb.g.5 by Stay Thirsty out of A Footstep Away, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by A Footstep Away Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Mansor, Tom, Nielsen, Tammi and Rasmussen, Kim. Mutuel Pool $261,384 Daily Double Pool $30,452 Exacta Pool $105,974 Quinella Pool $5,795 Superfecta Pool $40,384 Trifecta Pool $68,922. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-6) paid $831.55. Pick Three Pool $40,808.
TWO THIRTY FIVE stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. LEADING SCORE tugged his way along stalking the early pace then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, gained the advantage and inched away leaving the second turn, kicked clear off the inside and held on well but was caught on the line. LINE JUDGE stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. ISOTHERM saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally toward the inside. DR. DORR settled inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. LOMBO sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, dropped back into and through the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.73 44.00 56.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Boa Nova
|120
|5
|2
|1–4½
|1–7
|1–8
|1–3
|Maldonado
|3.40
|2
|Order and Law
|120
|2
|6
|7
|7
|6–hd
|2–1½
|Talamo
|4.40
|8
|Tap the Wire
|120
|7
|5
|4–1½
|5–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|Franco
|18.50
|3
|Prodigal Son
|122
|3
|4
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|6
|Prince Pierce
|122
|6
|1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|5–nk
|Mn Garcia
|29.50
|1
|Capture the Sea
|120
|1
|7
|6–3
|6–2½
|7
|6–4½
|Van Dyke
|8.10
|4
|Hartel
|120
|4
|3
|2–hd
|3–1½
|5–½
|7
|Prat
|2.60
|5
|BOA NOVA (IRE)
|8.80
|4.60
|4.00
|2
|ORDER AND LAW
|4.80
|3.60
|8
|TAP THE WIRE
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$80.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$21.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$22.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-3)
|$84.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-8)
|$119.15
Winner–Boa Nova (IRE) Dbb.g.3 by Zebedee (GB) out of Jebel Musa (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). Bred by Zalim Bifov (IRE). Trainer: Anna Meah. Owner: Electric City Racing and Dunn, Christopher T.. Mutuel Pool $244,901 Daily Double Pool $30,112 Exacta Pool $106,728 Quinella Pool $5,294 Superfecta Pool $51,701 Trifecta Pool $73,851. Scratched–Devils Dance, No Bang No Boom (IRE), Oil Can Knight.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-5) paid $76.25. Pick Three Pool $34,693.
BOA NOVA (IRE) quickly sprinted clear, set the pace along the inside, opened up on the turn and in the stretch and held sway under urging. ORDER AND LAW a bit slow into stride, settled just off the rail then inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. TAP THE WIRE chased off the rail then outside a rival into and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and just held third. PRODIGAL SON saved ground stalking the pace, hit the rail for several strides and took up a half mile out, came a bit off the fence on the turn, split horses in upper stretch and was edged for the show inside. PRINCE PIERCE stalked three deep then outside a rival into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAPTURE THE SEA off a step slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled to fence on the turn, was in tight off heels nearing midstretch, came out for room and lacked the necessary response. HARTEL chased the winner between horses then inside into and on the turn and in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run leaving the backstretch before ruling PRODIGAL SON was the cause of his own trouble.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $100,000-$85,000. Time 22.19 45.70 58.17 1:10.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Nucky
|120
|8
|5
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–6
|1–10½
|Prat
|0.50
|1
|Railsplitter
|120
|1
|7
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–1½
|2–nk
|Bejarano
|7.60
|2
|Octopus
|120
|2
|4
|7–3
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–2¼
|Talamo
|16.30
|10
|Bamboozler
|120
|7
|2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–4
|4–3½
|Pereira
|10.60
|5
|Impossible Task
|120
|4
|6
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–hd
|5–½
|Cedillo
|5.30
|6
|Final Final
|120
|5
|8
|8
|8
|6–1
|6–5¼
|Franco
|13.40
|7
|Carpe Noctem
|120
|6
|3
|6–hd
|7–2½
|7–hd
|7–½
|Maldonado
|44.00
|3
|Prince Ricky
|115
|3
|1
|4–1½
|6–2
|8
|8
|Velez
|44.60
|11
|NUCKY
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|RAILSPLITTER
|4.40
|3.20
|2
|OCTOPUS
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11)
|$19.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-1)
|$6.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-11)
|$8.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-1-2-10)
|$11.87
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-1-2-10-5)
|$284.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-1-2)
|$19.85
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-4)
|$8.20
Winner–Nucky Dbb.c.2 by Ghostzapper out of Lady Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $374,518 Daily Double Pool $117,668 Exacta Pool $210,076 Quinella Pool $9,633 Superfecta Pool $96,225 Super High Five Pool $18,639 Trifecta Pool $122,452. Claimed–Impossible Task by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Bean and the Bug, Champers, Howbeit.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (8/9/10/11/12-8-4-6-5-4/8/9/11) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $72,352. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-11) paid $36.25. Pick Three Pool $134,754. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $21.50. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-5-4/8/9/11) 4 correct paid $118.60. Pick Four Pool $501,423. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-4-6-5-4/8/9/11) 5 correct paid $6,961.15. Pick Five Pool $300,992. $2 Pick Six (8/9/10/11/12-8-4-6-5-4/8/9/11) 5 out of 6 paid $251.20. $2 Pick Six (8/9/10/11/12-8-4-6-5-4/8/9/11) 6 correct paid $112,547.40. Pick Six Pool $412,529. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $6,292.50. Place Pick All Pool $24,753.
NUCKY angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the turn and inched away leaving the bend and drew off in the stretch under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and a snug hold late. RAILSPLITTER broke in and a bit slowly, went up inside to stalk the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for second. OCTOPUS saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. BAMBOOZLER stalked off the rail then three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. IMPOSSIBLE TASK had speed between horses then dueled inside the winner but off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened in the drive. FINAL FINAL broke a bit slowly then pulled and was climbing early, came out and settled off the rail on the backstretch, entered the stretch four wide and was not a threat. CARPE NOCTEM chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside leaving the turn and weakened. PRINCE RICKY stalked outside a rival, dropped back some between horses then off the rail leaving the turn and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,749
|$876,916
|Inter-Track
|3,106
|$1,649,116
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,177,883
|TOTAL
|9,855
|$7,703,915
Del Mar Entries for Thursday, August 22.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 26th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Swirling
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|35,000
|2
|Cyrielle
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|10-1
|40,000
|3
|G Q Covergirl
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|40,000
|4
|Rebarules Again
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Tim McCanna
|3-1
|40,000
|5
|Dearborn
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|40,000
|6
|South Boot Shirley
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pink Scatillac
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|2
|Full Eclipse
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|John E. Cortez
|15-1
|3
|Crystal Lake
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-5
|4
|Unicorn
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-5
|5
|Carressa
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|6
|True Mischief
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Be Lifted Up
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Jeff Bonde
|2-1
|12,500
|2
|Bam Bams Lil River
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|12,500
|3
|Time for Kisses
|Edgar Payeras
|121
|Gary Sherlock
|5-1
|12,500
|4
|Staythirstymyamigo
|Jorge Velez
|114
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-2
|12,500
|5
|Discrete Stevie B
|Ferrin Peterson
|112
|Marcelo Polanco
|15-1
|12,500
|6
|Thanks
|Evin Roman
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|12,500
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Union Rebel
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Ryan Hanson
|4-1
|20,000
|2
|Royal Creed
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Leroy
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Philip A. Oviedo
|7-2
|20,000
|4
|Trapper Peak
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Shelbe Ruis
|12-1
|20,000
|5
|Toothless Wonder
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|20,000
|6
|Smokin B
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Handsome John
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|20,000
|8
|Verynsky
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael Puhich
|7-2
|20,000
|9
|Torpedo Away
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Tim McCanna
|20-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fly the Sky
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|2
|Whispering Flame
|Evin Roman
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|5-1
|3
|One Fast Bro
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|5-2
|4
|Canyon Crest
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|5
|Handsome Cat
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Matthew Chew
|5-1
|6
|Blues Rapper
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|7
|Descartes
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|8
|Lemon King
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|5-1
|9
|Fantasy Game
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Watch Me Burn
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|109
|Val Brinkerhoff
|10-1
|2
|Mo See Cal
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-5
|3
|Qahira
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|4
|Tiz Wild Wind
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Kevin Eikleberry
|10-1
|5
|Show It N Moe It
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|9-5
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Put Her On Hold
|Evin Roman
|120
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|2
|Miss Indefatigable
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|3
|Concise Advice
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|4
|Slew South
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Neil French
|6-1
|5
|Darling Demon
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|10-1
|6
|Radish
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|7
|Live It Well
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|8
|Apache Pass
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Mark Glatt
|5-2