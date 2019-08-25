Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 25. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 29th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.70 46.29 58.58 1:11.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Call You Tomorrow 120 6 1 4–hd 3–hd 1–hd 1–2¼ Talamo 0.60 1 Emtech 118 1 5 2–1 2–1 2–hd 2–nk Gutierrez 13.90 4 Baby Gronk 124 4 2 1–1 1–hd 3–1½ 3–4½ Pedroza 3.70 3 Jen Go Unchained 120 3 3 3–1 4–½ 4–2 4–½ Delgadillo 8.70 2 Thin Line 118 2 4 5–1½ 5–4 5–8 5–9½ Prat 5.90 5 Concord Jet 118 5 6 6 6 6 6 Quinonez 24.20

6 CALL YOU TOMORROW 3.20 2.40 2.10 1 EMTECH 7.00 4.20 4 BABY GRONK 2.40

$1 EXACTA (6-1) $11.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $19.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3) $4.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $13.05

Winner–Call You Tomorrow Dbb.c.3 by Archarcharch out of Trout River Red, by Indian Charlie. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com and Moore Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $244,409 Exacta Pool $134,280 Quinella Pool $6,773 Superfecta Pool $46,138 Trifecta Pool $83,256. Scratched–none.

CALL YOU TOMORROW stalked outside a rival then three deep on the turn, was fanned five wide into the stretch, took the lead outside foes in midstretch and inched clear late under left handed urging. EMTECH tugged his way along inside then came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, bid outside a rival leaving the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, battled between foes in the drive and edged the pacesetter for second. BABY GRONK sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside then a bit off the rail early on rally the turn, fought back inside the runner-up leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some and battled just off the rail in midstretch, drifted out a bit late and was edged for the place. JEN GO UNCHAINED stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out on the turn then angled in outside a rival entering the stretch, found the inside in the drive and weakened. THIN LINE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in midstretch and lacked a further response. CONCORD JET stumbled badly at the start, settled off the rail chasing the pace, continued a bit off the fence leaving the turn and dropped back in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.28 47.96 1:13.76 1:27.03 1:40.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Whoa Nessie 121 4 1 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–6 1–11¾ Cedillo 2.70 7 Sweet Connie Girl 123 5 5 4–hd 3–1 3–2½ 2–1 2–1¼ Delgadillo 1.10 4 Conformation 123 3 4 3–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–2 3–1 Gutierrez 4.00 3 Zillinda 123 2 2 1–½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 4–5½ Maldonado 9.40 2 Cash for Cass 120 1 3 5 5 5 5 5 Pereira 5.20

5 WHOA NESSIE 7.40 3.40 2.20 7 SWEET CONNIE GIRL 2.60 2.10 4 CONFORMATION 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $7.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-3) $4.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $10.20 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-1) $3.20

Winner–Whoa Nessie B.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Carroll, Mark, Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp.. Mutuel Pool $213,315 Daily Double Pool $46,524 Exacta Pool $93,415 Quinella Pool $4,482 Superfecta Pool $33,536 Trifecta Pool $58,451. Scratched–Divine Dharma, Shanghai Barbie.

WHOA NESSIE angled in and prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead on the backstretch, dueled between horses, inched away on the second turn, drifted out some into the stretch and drew off under left handed urging and steady handling late. SWEET CONNIE GIRL stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a rival leaving that turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and held second. CONFORMATION bobbled slightly and broke in on a rival, stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. ZILLINDA bumped between rivals at the break, was sent between horses to the early lead, dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn, drifted out some from the whip past midstretch and weakened. CASH FOR CASS broke out and bumped a rival, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.52 44.33 55.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Kentan Road 117 5 1 1–2 1–2 1–2½ 1–¾ Velez 11.90 5 S Y Sky 122 4 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 2–¾ Van Dyke 1.20 1 Painting Corners 122 1 4 4–½ 4–2 3–½ 3–1¼ Prat 1.30 3 Poster Girl 120 2 5 5 5 5 4–1¾ Pereira 9.30 4 Fahan Mura 120 3 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–1 5 Maldonado 6.20

6 KENTAN ROAD 25.80 9.20 2.80 5 S Y SKY 3.00 2.10 1 PAINTING CORNERS 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $115.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $30.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $24.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-3) $12.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $29.60

Winner–Kentan Road B.m.5 by Into Mischief out of Western Rush, by West by West. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $352,480 Daily Double Pool $23,266 Exacta Pool $136,728 Quinella Pool $8,663 Superfecta Pool $44,865 Trifecta Pool $90,144. Scratched–Gliding By. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $47.05. Pick Three Pool $72,674. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $8.65.

KENTAN ROAD sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set the pace along the inside on a clear lead, continued clear in the stretch under left handed urging and held. S Y SKY three deep early, stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and finished willingly but could not quite catch the winner. PAINTING CORNERS stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and also went on willingly late to best the others. POSTER GIRL (GB) broke in a bit, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FAHAN MURA broke out a bit, was between horses early then saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the necessary late kick. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.03 47.41 1:00.66 1:07.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Side Street Dave 120 8 1 7–1 5–½ 2–1½ 1–1¼ Franco 6.20 10 You'reright Again 120 9 2 1–1 1–2 1–4 2–1¾ Mn Garcia 4.50 7 Govenor Cinch 120 6 9 9–2 8–hd 5–1½ 3–4¼ Fuentes 4.10 3 El Chapin 120 3 8 4–2 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ Sanchez 66.30 11 Golden Victory 120 10 3 5–hd 6–2 6–hd 5–hd Flores 20.30 6 Wicked Blue 120 5 5 6–hd 7–1 7–2 6–½ Linares 24.70 1 Sweet Boy 120 1 4 2–½ 2–hd 4–1½ 7–2¼ Cedillo 11.10 4 Thunder Boat 120 4 6 8–hd 9–3½ 9–4 8–4½ Roman 50.90 8 Up Time 120 7 10 10 10 10 9–1 Espinoza 19.40 2 Seesawsam 120 2 7 3–½ 4–1½ 8–½ 10 Prat 1.30

9 SIDE STREET DAVE 14.40 6.20 4.20 10 YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN 5.20 3.60 7 GOVENOR CINCH 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $285.60 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $26.80 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $26.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-7-3) $216.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-7) $63.65

Winner–Side Street Dave Dbb.c.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Jolly Days, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Zondlo, Eugene. Mutuel Pool $334,203 Daily Double Pool $40,436 Exacta Pool $199,972 Quinella Pool $9,245 Superfecta Pool $103,641 Trifecta Pool $130,605. Scratched–Baltimore Beecho, Hot Socks, Totally Tiger. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-9) paid $139.00. Pick Three Pool $32,084.

SIDE STREET DAVE chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging in the final furlong to collar the runner-up in late stretch and proved best. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear and found the inside on the turn, opened up in the stretch but was caught nearing the wire. GOVENOR CINCH in a bit tight between foes early, chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch, came out again and bested the others. EL CHAPIN had speed between horses then stalked three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and weakened. GOLDEN VICTORY chased outside then three deep into the turn, continued off the inside leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. WICKED BLUE stalked off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SWEET BOY had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened while between foes late. THUNDER BOAT chased just off the rail, split horses on the turn, steadied off heels in upper stretch and did not rally. UP TIME dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. SEESAWSAM had speed between rivals then stalked between foes, dropped back a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 45.31 57.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Mountain Spirit 120 8 6 8–2½ 7–hd 6–hd 1–1½ Smith 0.90 7 Tyrannical Rex 120 7 10 9–1½ 9–2½ 8–½ 2–nk Pedroza 30.80 6 Goldie's Hills 122 6 2 3–hd 3–1 3–hd 3–½ Payeras 22.70 1 Joeys Ace 115 1 7 4–½ 2–hd 2–1 4–½ Velez 23.70 4 Lincoln City 120 4 9 6–hd 6–2 7–1 5–½ Cedillo 18.70 10 Tiger Strike 120 9 5 7–1 8–1½ 9–1½ 6–ns Maldonado 40.20 11 Soldier Boy 120 10 1 2–hd 4–hd 4–hd 7–hd Fuentes 11.80 3 Torosay 120 3 4 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 8–ns Bejarano 7.40 2 Deuce 122 2 3 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1 9–1 Mn Garcia 4.20 5 Duchamp 120 5 8 10 10 10 10 Espinoza 9.80

8 MOUNTAIN SPIRIT 3.80 3.20 2.60 7 TYRANNICAL REX 15.80 8.80 6 GOLDIE'S HILLS 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $33.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $34.20 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $43.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-1) $355.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-6) $188.45

Winner–Mountain Spirit Grr.g.3 by Point of Entry out of Fleet Goddess, by Holy Bull. Bred by Larry Alan Wynn (FL). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $422,227 Daily Double Pool $60,970 Exacta Pool $220,802 Quinella Pool $10,086 Superfecta Pool $124,223 Trifecta Pool $166,261. Scratched–Lord Adare, Stable Genius, The Longest Night, Truck Salesman. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-8) paid $120.45. Pick Three Pool $106,778. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-9-8/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $590.20. Pick Four Pool $218,725. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-6-9-8/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $1,198.45. Pick Five Pool $672,705.

MOUNTAIN SPIRIT chased between horses then angled in a bit off the rail on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to be along in time. TYRANNICAL REX broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, moved up toward the rail in the stretch then steadied off heels a sixteenth out and split rivals late for the place. GOLDIE'S HILLS prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked between rivals leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between foes a sixteenth out and held third. JOEYS ACE pressed the pace inside then stalked leaving the turn, re-bid along the fence in the stretch, took a short lead in deep stretch and was edged for the show. LINCOLN CITY hopped slightly at the start, chased just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. TIGER STRIKE settled outside, came out five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SOLDIER BOY pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside foes leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened while between rivals late. TOROSAY had good early speed and set a pressured pace between foes then a bit off the rail, inched away leaving the turn, fought back between horses past midstretch and weakened late. DEUCE stalked between horses or a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DUCHAMP settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally./ HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.36 45.70 58.00 1:10.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mongolian Humor 122 5 3 6–2 3–½ 2–1½ 1–¾ Cedillo 9.20 8 Spend Spend Spend 124 6 5 1–1 1–2 1–1 2–4¼ Talamo 1.40 4 Rather Nosy 119 2 6 5–½ 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–nk Roman 2.70 6 Stirred 119 4 4 7 7 5–2 4–¾ Van Dyke 7.60 9 Day by Day 124 7 1 3–hd 2–hd 3–2 5–9 Gryder 6.80 1 Tijori 119 1 7 2–hd 4–1 6–1½ 6–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 6.50 5 Chasin Lucas 124 3 2 4–1 6–1 7 7 Espinoza 24.80

7 MONGOLIAN HUMOR 20.40 7.60 4.00 8 SPEND SPEND SPEND 3.00 2.20 4 RATHER NOSY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $54.60 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $27.60 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $17.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-4-6) $38.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-4) $42.65

Winner–Mongolian Humor Ch.f.4 by Drosselmeyer out of Yesenia, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: EMT Stable, LLC, Mueller, Martin, Pellman, Harry, Scott, William M. and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $320,834 Daily Double Pool $37,561 Exacta Pool $159,611 Quinella Pool $7,487 Superfecta Pool $71,024 Trifecta Pool $102,306. Claimed–Spend Spend Spend by Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–Hergame (GB), Message. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-8-7) paid $78.25. Pick Three Pool $119,870.

MONGOLIAN HUMOR stalked outside then off the rail, continued three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging past midstretch to gain the lead late and prevailed. SPEND SPEND SPEND sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, responded when challenged outside a rival into the turn, kicked clear and held on well to late stretch but could not contain the winner. RATHER NOSY stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and got up late for the show. STIRRED settled off the inside, also came three wide into the stretch and split horses late to be edged for third. DAY BY DAY close up stalking the pace three deep, angled in between horses leaving the turn, continued just off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished for the show. TIJORI bobbled slightly in a bit of a slow start, saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside into the turn, tracked along the rail leaving the bend, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. CHASIN LUCAS also bobbled some at the break, stalked between horses then outside a rival midway on the turn, dropped back approaching the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.12 44.52 56.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Stop the Violence 122 2 3 3–hd 3–1 2–hd 1–½ Arroyo, Jr. 10.70 8 Lil Milo 124 7 7 6–1½ 5–1½ 5–1 2–ns Prat 2.50 5 Wildman Jack 120 5 2 2–2 2–1½ 3–1 3–ns Bejarano 3.20 4 Psycho Dar 124 4 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 4–¾ Maldonado 8.00 7 Musawaat 124 6 10 10 10 8–hd 5–ns Gryder 14.80 10 Castle 124 9 1 4–1 4–½ 4–hd 6–¾ Franco 12.20 3 General Interest 124 3 6 7–hd 6–hd 6–2 7–nk Desormeaux 5.60 1 Caray 122 1 9 9–4 9–3½ 9–hd 8–3¼ Pereira 41.70 9 Factorial 122 8 5 8–2 8–2 7–1 9–2½ Van Dyke 6.60 11 Hardcore Troubador 124 10 8 5–hd 7–½ 10 10 Cedillo 37.70

2 STOP THE VIOLENCE 23.40 9.20 5.80 8 LIL MILO 4.60 3.40 5 WILDMAN JACK 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $278.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $60.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $42.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-5-4) $153.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-5) $112.25

Winner–Stop the Violence Dbb.g.4 by Violence out of Sea Pegasus, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $399,481 Daily Double Pool $38,799 Exacta Pool $201,658 Quinella Pool $8,882 Superfecta Pool $114,827 Trifecta Pool $144,520. Claimed–Castle by Where We At. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Eskimo Roses, Restless Rambler. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-2) paid $134.45. Pick Three Pool $83,776.

STOP THE VIOLENCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and gamely held. LIL MILO stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, lacked room behind rivals in midstretch, came out again and finished willingly four wide on the line. WILDMAN JACK had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses through the final furlong and held third. PSYCHO DAR had speed between foes then dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. MUSAWAAT (GB) hesitated to be away behind the field, settled inside to the stretch, came out past midstretch and closed willingly. CASTLE angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. GENERAL INTEREST saved ground chasing the pace, got through inside in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. CARAY broke a bit slowly, chased inside, came out into the stretch and also could not quite offer the necessary late response. FACTORIAL angled in and chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. HARDCORE TROUBADOR hopped in a bit of a slow start, chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Shared Belief Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.17 46.63 1:10.75 1:23.68 1:37.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Improbable 124 4 2 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1 1–3½ 1–2¾ Van Dyke 0.70 3 King Jack 120 2 3 3–1½ 3–4 3–12 2–hd 2–6¼ Smith 1.00 5 Lieutenant Dan 120 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–4 3–18 3–28 Cedillo 10.00 1 Street Class 118 1 4 4 4 4 4 4 Fuentes 34.90

6 IMPROBABLE 3.40 2.10 3 KING JACK 2.10 5 LIEUTENANT DAN

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $40.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $2.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $2.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-1) $0.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $1.15

Winner–Improbable Ch.c.3 by City Zip out of Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. Bred by St. George Farm LLC & G. WattsHumphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd. and Starlight Racing. Mutuel Pool $455,756 Daily Double Pool $46,121 Exacta Pool $112,454 Quinella Pool $9,643 Superfecta Pool $31,872 Trifecta Pool $61,411. Scratched–Seven Scents, Stubbins. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $89.35. Pick Three Pool $56,054.

IMPROBABLE was sent along in the opening strides then pulled while pressing the pace outside a rival, took a short lead into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn and found the inside into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held sway under steady handling in the final strides. KING JACK stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. LIEUTENANT DAN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace off the rail then angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STREET CLASS came out early and again into the first turn, angled to the inside on the backstretch, dropped back inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased through the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.99 45.74 1:11.13 1:36.12 1:42.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Coldwater 123 11 10 11 10–1 10–1 3–hd 1–1¼ Smith 3.40 4 Bella Figura 123 4 5 5–1½ 6–1 5–1½ 5–hd 2–¾ Prat 4.80 9 Sunriser 119 8 6 10–½ 11 11 9–½ 3–nk Espinoza 9.60 7 Bellize 115 6 7 7–1½ 8–2½ 7–hd 7–1½ 4–1¾ Velez 10.40 10 So Much Happy 120 9 2 2–2 2–1½ 2–½ 2–1 5–hd Pereira 49.10 11 Prance 120 10 9 9–1½ 9–1½ 8–1 8–1 6–ns Bejarano 20.30 1 Sapori Girl 120 1 11 8–½ 7–½ 9–½ 10–6 7–ns Talamo 6.40 5 Objective 120 5 4 4–2 3–½ 3–½ 1–hd 8–1¼ Cedillo 2.80 2 Grey Lady 120 2 8 6–1 5–hd 4–1 6–hd 9–4¼ Fuentes 13.50 8 Daddy's Melody 123 7 1 1–½ 1–2½ 1–hd 4–hd 10–17 Maldonado 14.30 3 Willowglade 120 3 3 3–1 4–1 6–hd 11 11 Franco 83.10

12 COLDWATER 8.80 4.20 3.60 4 BELLA FIGURA (IRE) 6.20 5.40 9 SUNRISER 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-12) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (12-4) $23.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-12) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-4-9-7) $172.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-4-9-7-10) Carryover $15,051 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-4-9) $94.35

Winner–Coldwater B.f.4 by Hold Me Back out of High Cholesterol, by Until Sundown. Bred by Janavar Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Janavar Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $426,735 Daily Double Pool $166,012 Exacta Pool $242,401 Quinella Pool $11,063 Superfecta Pool $157,879 Super High Five Pool $19,724 Trifecta Pool $175,224. Claimed–Bellize by Thor-Bred Stable LLC. Trainer: Neil Drysdale. Scratched–Flying Blue, Magical Smile, Zucchera. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (9-8/12/13/14-7-2-2/4/6-12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $157,141. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-12) paid $50.30. Pick Three Pool $221,765. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-2/4/6-12) 4 correct paid $545.65. Pick Four Pool $609,973. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/12/13/14-7-2-2/4/6-12) 5 correct paid $1,266.35. Pick Five Pool $857,778. $2 Pick Six (9-8/12/13/14-7-2-2/4/6-12) 5 out of 6 paid $171.20. $2 Pick Six (9-8/12/13/14-7-2-2/4/6-12) 6 correct paid $26,547.80. Pick Six Pool $248,465. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $75.70. Place Pick All Pool $33,023.

COLDWATER hopped at the start, angled in after the chute and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. BELLA FIGURA (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the second turn, was blocked off heels in midstretch then split horses and surged for the place. SUNRISER angled in a bit off the rail then settled inside, came out into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. BELLIZE chased outside a rival then between foes into the second turn, found the rail into the stretch, was blocked off heels in midstretch then split horses and finished well toward the inside. SO MUCH HAPPY pulled outside then pressed the pace outside a rival, stalked off the rail on the backstretch, re-bid between foes on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back in the drive and was outfinished. PRANCE angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out four wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. SAPORI GIRL had speed inside then saved ground chasing the pace, waited off heels midway on the second turn, split horses leaving that turn, came out for room in midstretch and went four wide on the wire. OBJECTIVE pulled early, stalked off the rail or outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead, fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. GREY LADY stalked inside then outside a rival, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened. DADDY'S MELODY had speed between foes then dueled inside a rival, inched away along the inside to set the pace, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WILLOWGLADE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.