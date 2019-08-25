Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Improbable looks to be back in good form.
If it’s Monday, it usually means stewards’ rulings. Here they are.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $200 for using his riding crop four times without waiting for his mount, Neptune’s Storm, to respond in the La Jolla Handicap on Aug. 4. The horse finished second. Van Dyke waived his right to a hearing and accepted the penalty. It was his second offense in the last 60 days, the first coming on July 18.
--Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez dropped his appeal of a Santa Anita suspension (June 23, 29, 30 and July 4) and will now serve those days on Aug. 15, 16, 17 and 18 (a Thursday thru Sunday). Steward Grant Baker voted in the minority that the suspension should begin on a Sunday, as the original ruling had it.
--Trainer Richard Baltas was fined $500 for a medication violation and also a violation of the trainer’s insurer rule. Here’s what the cover letter of the complaint said: “On February 16, 2019, the horse ‘Unicorn,’ trained by Richard Baltas, was post-race tested after finishing 2nd in the 6th race at Santa Anita. Official blood sample #SA29378, taken from Unicorn, was tested by UC Davis Laboratories and the sample was found to contain the class 4 substance 5-hydroxydantrolene (193 pg/ml), a metabolite of dantrolene. On February 16, 2019, dantrolene in excess of 100 pg/ml was considered a prohibited drug substance, class 4, penalty class C. Split sample was conducted by Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory which confirmed the violation.” Dantrolene is commonly used as a muscle relaxant. The stewards, in their ruling, noted that Baltas had “a very good medication record in the last several years.”
--Jockey Alonso Quinonez was suspended four days (Aug. 15, 16, 17 and 18) for careless riding and interference. Quinonez was riding He’s Like Violence in the third race on Aug. 7 when he drifted out and took the path of Hootie, forcing the horse to steady sharply. Quinonez contended that Combat Zone played a role in the incident. He’s Like Violence was disqualified from third to fifth. Quinonez accepted responsibility after the stewards ruled. It was his second riding offense in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Martin Pedroza was suspended for three racing days (Aug. 15, 16 and 17) for failing to keep a straight course and interference. Pedroza was riding Jamming Eddy in the seventh race on Aug. 7 when he drifted out in the stretch at interfered with Asaro. Pedroza was using a left-hand riding crop as the horse was drifting out. Jamming Edy was disqualified to second place.
--Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was suspended five days (Aug. 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25) for careless riding and interference. In the second race on Aug. 8, Velez, aboard Moonshine Annie, while racing on the rail, shifted into the path of Zillinda, causing the horse to check sharply. Velez acknowledged his actions caused the interference. It was his third riding violation in the past 60 days.
--Jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr., dropped his appeal of a careless riding and interference ruling of July 19. He was to serve the suspension on Aug. 16, 17, 18 and 21. Prior to Saturday, when Arroyo rode three horses, he hadn’t ridden since Aug. 7 and had been out at least part of that time because of an injured hand.
--Jockey Martin Garcia was fined $300 for excessive use of the riding crop twice in the same race. He was aboard Cabin John when he twice used the riding crop more than three times without allowing the horse to respond. The horse won the race. Garcia waived his right to a hearing. Steward Grant Baker voted for a $500 fine but was in the minority. It was Garcia’s first and second offense in the last 60 days.
--Trainer Marcelo Polanco was fined $500 for conduct detrimental to horse racing by making material misrepresentations to CHRB investigators. The complaint read in part: “Marcelo Polanco was falsely attributing himself as the trainer to horse Commander Coil. Polanco kept Commander Coil in his stable as a favor to a friend pony boy, Jose Diaz Romero. Commander Coil was shipped to Santa Anita on 3/27/19 by Romero and Polanco was listed as the trainer on the arrival slip. On 4/17/19, Commander Coil was injured while being trained by Romero.” The actual date of the injury was May 17 and the horse was euthanized, the 24th fatality at Santa Anita during its meeting. According to stewards’ minutes: “Trainer Polanco changed his story to CHRB investigators regarding whether he trained the horse Commander Coil or if this horse was actually trained by friend/ponyboy Jose Diaz Romero.”
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was suspended three days (Aug. 17, 18 and 21) for altering course without proper clearance and interference when his mount, Pulpit Rider, shifted in front of Fiery Lady, forcing the horse to steady sharply. Pulpit Rider was disqualified from second to sixth. Van Dyke admitted that he did not have sufficient clearance.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended three days (Aug. 17, 18 and 21) for interference leaving the starting gate in the eighth race on Aug. 9. The stewards’ minutes said Red Valor veered in sharply leaving the starting gate in the 5 ½ furlong race and interfered with Kinetic Strike, who in turn, made contact with L’Engineer. Red Valor was disqualified from first to eighth. Kinetic Strike finished sixth, moved to fifth, and L”Engineer was moved from eighth to seventh.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
Me, again. In Sunday’s newsletter I said the Travers was a win-and-you’re-in Breeders’ Cup race, it’s not. There were a couple of those on the Saratoga card but the marquee race was not one of them, likely because it’s restricted to 3-year-olds. If it were for older horses, it could be a prep for the Classic, but it’s not.
Del Mar review
Sunday’s feature, the $100,000 Shared Belief stakes, a one-mile race for 3-year-olds, only had four horses but the quality of the top two was high. Improbable, who hasn’t raced since the Preakness, was tugging at jockey Drayden Van Dyke for most of the race but had to wait until the stretch to be let loose and win by 2 ¾ lengths under mostly a hand-ride.
King Jack, winner of his first two races in impressive fashion, was clearly second best to Improbable. Lieutenant Dan was third and Street Class was fourth. Improbable paid $3.40 and $2.10. There was no show wagering.
Here’s what the connections had to say:
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “I put the blinker back on him and told Drayden [Van Dyke] to send him. He got a little tough on the first turn, but I think that’s how he wants to run. Just let him go. I was really happy with it. It took him a little while to come back and get used to this track. I still thought, even after his last work, that he wasn’t quite ready. But his class carried him.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “We were wanting to get him to break good and get position and he did that. He was a little more aggressive today. Bob [Baffert] told me he put a bigger blinker on him [Sunday] and he might be that way. I was working with him on the backside, it’s give and take (rating a horse that wants to go). But he got to where he needed to be, then put in a very nice finish. He’s a nice horse.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Monmouth (5): $100,000 Charles Hesse III Handicap, NJ-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Golden Brown ($4.80)
Saratoga (8): $100,000 Better Talk Now Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Front Run the Fed ($4.90)
Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Seaway Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Ainilah ($15.30)
Del Mar (8): $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Improbable ($3.40)
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Wednesday.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 25.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 29th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.70 46.29 58.58 1:11.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Call You Tomorrow
|120
|6
|1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–2¼
|Talamo
|0.60
|1
|Emtech
|118
|1
|5
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–nk
|Gutierrez
|13.90
|4
|Baby Gronk
|124
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–1½
|3–4½
|Pedroza
|3.70
|3
|Jen Go Unchained
|120
|3
|3
|3–1
|4–½
|4–2
|4–½
|Delgadillo
|8.70
|2
|Thin Line
|118
|2
|4
|5–1½
|5–4
|5–8
|5–9½
|Prat
|5.90
|5
|Concord Jet
|118
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Quinonez
|24.20
|6
|CALL YOU TOMORROW
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|EMTECH
|7.00
|4.20
|4
|BABY GRONK
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$11.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$19.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3)
|$4.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$13.05
Winner–Call You Tomorrow Dbb.c.3 by Archarcharch out of Trout River Red, by Indian Charlie. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com and Moore Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $244,409 Exacta Pool $134,280 Quinella Pool $6,773 Superfecta Pool $46,138 Trifecta Pool $83,256. Scratched–none.
CALL YOU TOMORROW stalked outside a rival then three deep on the turn, was fanned five wide into the stretch, took the lead outside foes in midstretch and inched clear late under left handed urging. EMTECH tugged his way along inside then came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, bid outside a rival leaving the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, battled between foes in the drive and edged the pacesetter for second. BABY GRONK sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside then a bit off the rail early on rally the turn, fought back inside the runner-up leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some and battled just off the rail in midstretch, drifted out a bit late and was edged for the place. JEN GO UNCHAINED stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out on the turn then angled in outside a rival entering the stretch, found the inside in the drive and weakened. THIN LINE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in midstretch and lacked a further response. CONCORD JET stumbled badly at the start, settled off the rail chasing the pace, continued a bit off the fence leaving the turn and dropped back in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.28 47.96 1:13.76 1:27.03 1:40.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Whoa Nessie
|121
|4
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–6
|1–11¾
|Cedillo
|2.70
|7
|Sweet Connie Girl
|123
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–2½
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Delgadillo
|1.10
|4
|Conformation
|123
|3
|4
|3–½
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–2
|3–1
|Gutierrez
|4.00
|3
|Zillinda
|123
|2
|2
|1–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–5½
|Maldonado
|9.40
|2
|Cash for Cass
|120
|1
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Pereira
|5.20
|5
|WHOA NESSIE
|7.40
|3.40
|2.20
|7
|SWEET CONNIE GIRL
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|CONFORMATION
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$14.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$7.30
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$7.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-3)
|$4.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4)
|$10.20
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-1)
|$3.20
Winner–Whoa Nessie B.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Carroll, Mark, Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp.. Mutuel Pool $213,315 Daily Double Pool $46,524 Exacta Pool $93,415 Quinella Pool $4,482 Superfecta Pool $33,536 Trifecta Pool $58,451. Scratched–Divine Dharma, Shanghai Barbie.
WHOA NESSIE angled in and prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead on the backstretch, dueled between horses, inched away on the second turn, drifted out some into the stretch and drew off under left handed urging and steady handling late. SWEET CONNIE GIRL stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a rival leaving that turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and held second. CONFORMATION bobbled slightly and broke in on a rival, stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. ZILLINDA bumped between rivals at the break, was sent between horses to the early lead, dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn, drifted out some from the whip past midstretch and weakened. CASH FOR CASS broke out and bumped a rival, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.52 44.33 55.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Kentan Road
|117
|5
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–¾
|Velez
|11.90
|5
|S Y Sky
|122
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–¾
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|1
|Painting Corners
|122
|1
|4
|4–½
|4–2
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|1.30
|3
|Poster Girl
|120
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1¾
|Pereira
|9.30
|4
|Fahan Mura
|120
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|4–1
|5
|Maldonado
|6.20
|6
|KENTAN ROAD
|25.80
|9.20
|2.80
|5
|S Y SKY
|3.00
|2.10
|1
|PAINTING CORNERS
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$115.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$30.30
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$24.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-3)
|$12.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1)
|$29.60
Winner–Kentan Road B.m.5 by Into Mischief out of Western Rush, by West by West. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $352,480 Daily Double Pool $23,266 Exacta Pool $136,728 Quinella Pool $8,663 Superfecta Pool $44,865 Trifecta Pool $90,144. Scratched–Gliding By.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $47.05. Pick Three Pool $72,674. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $8.65.
KENTAN ROAD sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set the pace along the inside on a clear lead, continued clear in the stretch under left handed urging and held. S Y SKY three deep early, stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and finished willingly but could not quite catch the winner. PAINTING CORNERS stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and also went on willingly late to best the others. POSTER GIRL (GB) broke in a bit, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FAHAN MURA broke out a bit, was between horses early then saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the necessary late kick. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.03 47.41 1:00.66 1:07.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Side Street Dave
|120
|8
|1
|7–1
|5–½
|2–1½
|1–1¼
|Franco
|6.20
|10
|You'reright Again
|120
|9
|2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–4
|2–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|4.50
|7
|Govenor Cinch
|120
|6
|9
|9–2
|8–hd
|5–1½
|3–4¼
|Fuentes
|4.10
|3
|El Chapin
|120
|3
|8
|4–2
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|Sanchez
|66.30
|11
|Golden Victory
|120
|10
|3
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–hd
|5–hd
|Flores
|20.30
|6
|Wicked Blue
|120
|5
|5
|6–hd
|7–1
|7–2
|6–½
|Linares
|24.70
|1
|Sweet Boy
|120
|1
|4
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|7–2¼
|Cedillo
|11.10
|4
|Thunder Boat
|120
|4
|6
|8–hd
|9–3½
|9–4
|8–4½
|Roman
|50.90
|8
|Up Time
|120
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|Espinoza
|19.40
|2
|Seesawsam
|120
|2
|7
|3–½
|4–1½
|8–½
|10
|Prat
|1.30
|9
|SIDE STREET DAVE
|14.40
|6.20
|4.20
|10
|YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN
|5.20
|3.60
|7
|GOVENOR CINCH
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$285.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-10)
|$26.80
|$2 QUINELLA (9-10)
|$26.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-7-3)
|$216.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-7)
|$63.65
Winner–Side Street Dave Dbb.c.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Jolly Days, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Zondlo, Eugene. Mutuel Pool $334,203 Daily Double Pool $40,436 Exacta Pool $199,972 Quinella Pool $9,245 Superfecta Pool $103,641 Trifecta Pool $130,605. Scratched–Baltimore Beecho, Hot Socks, Totally Tiger.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-9) paid $139.00. Pick Three Pool $32,084.
SIDE STREET DAVE chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging in the final furlong to collar the runner-up in late stretch and proved best. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear and found the inside on the turn, opened up in the stretch but was caught nearing the wire. GOVENOR CINCH in a bit tight between foes early, chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch, came out again and bested the others. EL CHAPIN had speed between horses then stalked three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and weakened. GOLDEN VICTORY chased outside then three deep into the turn, continued off the inside leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. WICKED BLUE stalked off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SWEET BOY had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened while between foes late. THUNDER BOAT chased just off the rail, split horses on the turn, steadied off heels in upper stretch and did not rally. UP TIME dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. SEESAWSAM had speed between rivals then stalked between foes, dropped back a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 45.31 57.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Mountain Spirit
|120
|8
|6
|8–2½
|7–hd
|6–hd
|1–1½
|Smith
|0.90
|7
|Tyrannical Rex
|120
|7
|10
|9–1½
|9–2½
|8–½
|2–nk
|Pedroza
|30.80
|6
|Goldie's Hills
|122
|6
|2
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|Payeras
|22.70
|1
|Joeys Ace
|115
|1
|7
|4–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–½
|Velez
|23.70
|4
|Lincoln City
|120
|4
|9
|6–hd
|6–2
|7–1
|5–½
|Cedillo
|18.70
|10
|Tiger Strike
|120
|9
|5
|7–1
|8–1½
|9–1½
|6–ns
|Maldonado
|40.20
|11
|Soldier Boy
|120
|10
|1
|2–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–hd
|Fuentes
|11.80
|3
|Torosay
|120
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|8–ns
|Bejarano
|7.40
|2
|Deuce
|122
|2
|3
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–1
|9–1
|Mn Garcia
|4.20
|5
|Duchamp
|120
|5
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Espinoza
|9.80
|8
|MOUNTAIN SPIRIT
|3.80
|3.20
|2.60
|7
|TYRANNICAL REX
|15.80
|8.80
|6
|GOLDIE'S HILLS
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8)
|$33.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$34.20
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$43.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-1)
|$355.03
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-6)
|$188.45
Winner–Mountain Spirit Grr.g.3 by Point of Entry out of Fleet Goddess, by Holy Bull. Bred by Larry Alan Wynn (FL). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $422,227 Daily Double Pool $60,970 Exacta Pool $220,802 Quinella Pool $10,086 Superfecta Pool $124,223 Trifecta Pool $166,261. Scratched–Lord Adare, Stable Genius, The Longest Night, Truck Salesman.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-8) paid $120.45. Pick Three Pool $106,778. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-9-8/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $590.20. Pick Four Pool $218,725. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-6-9-8/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $1,198.45. Pick Five Pool $672,705.
MOUNTAIN SPIRIT chased between horses then angled in a bit off the rail on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to be along in time. TYRANNICAL REX broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, moved up toward the rail in the stretch then steadied off heels a sixteenth out and split rivals late for the place. GOLDIE'S HILLS prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked between rivals leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between foes a sixteenth out and held third. JOEYS ACE pressed the pace inside then stalked leaving the turn, re-bid along the fence in the stretch, took a short lead in deep stretch and was edged for the show. LINCOLN CITY hopped slightly at the start, chased just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. TIGER STRIKE settled outside, came out five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SOLDIER BOY pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside foes leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened while between rivals late. TOROSAY had good early speed and set a pressured pace between foes then a bit off the rail, inched away leaving the turn, fought back between horses past midstretch and weakened late. DEUCE stalked between horses or a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DUCHAMP settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally./ HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.36 45.70 58.00 1:10.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Mongolian Humor
|122
|5
|3
|6–2
|3–½
|2–1½
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|9.20
|8
|Spend Spend Spend
|124
|6
|5
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1
|2–4¼
|Talamo
|1.40
|4
|Rather Nosy
|119
|2
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|4–1½
|3–nk
|Roman
|2.70
|6
|Stirred
|119
|4
|4
|7
|7
|5–2
|4–¾
|Van Dyke
|7.60
|9
|Day by Day
|124
|7
|1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–2
|5–9
|Gryder
|6.80
|1
|Tijori
|119
|1
|7
|2–hd
|4–1
|6–1½
|6–1¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|6.50
|5
|Chasin Lucas
|124
|3
|2
|4–1
|6–1
|7
|7
|Espinoza
|24.80
|7
|MONGOLIAN HUMOR
|20.40
|7.60
|4.00
|8
|SPEND SPEND SPEND
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|RATHER NOSY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$54.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$27.60
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$17.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-4-6)
|$38.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-4)
|$42.65
Winner–Mongolian Humor Ch.f.4 by Drosselmeyer out of Yesenia, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: EMT Stable, LLC, Mueller, Martin, Pellman, Harry, Scott, William M. and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $320,834 Daily Double Pool $37,561 Exacta Pool $159,611 Quinella Pool $7,487 Superfecta Pool $71,024 Trifecta Pool $102,306. Claimed–Spend Spend Spend by Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–Hergame (GB), Message.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-8-7) paid $78.25. Pick Three Pool $119,870.
MONGOLIAN HUMOR stalked outside then off the rail, continued three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging past midstretch to gain the lead late and prevailed. SPEND SPEND SPEND sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, responded when challenged outside a rival into the turn, kicked clear and held on well to late stretch but could not contain the winner. RATHER NOSY stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and got up late for the show. STIRRED settled off the inside, also came three wide into the stretch and split horses late to be edged for third. DAY BY DAY close up stalking the pace three deep, angled in between horses leaving the turn, continued just off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished for the show. TIJORI bobbled slightly in a bit of a slow start, saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside into the turn, tracked along the rail leaving the bend, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. CHASIN LUCAS also bobbled some at the break, stalked between horses then outside a rival midway on the turn, dropped back approaching the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.12 44.52 56.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Stop the Violence
|122
|2
|3
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|10.70
|8
|Lil Milo
|124
|7
|7
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–1
|2–ns
|Prat
|2.50
|5
|Wildman Jack
|120
|5
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|3–1
|3–ns
|Bejarano
|3.20
|4
|Psycho Dar
|124
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|4–¾
|Maldonado
|8.00
|7
|Musawaat
|124
|6
|10
|10
|10
|8–hd
|5–ns
|Gryder
|14.80
|10
|Castle
|124
|9
|1
|4–1
|4–½
|4–hd
|6–¾
|Franco
|12.20
|3
|General Interest
|124
|3
|6
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–2
|7–nk
|Desormeaux
|5.60
|1
|Caray
|122
|1
|9
|9–4
|9–3½
|9–hd
|8–3¼
|Pereira
|41.70
|9
|Factorial
|122
|8
|5
|8–2
|8–2
|7–1
|9–2½
|Van Dyke
|6.60
|11
|Hardcore Troubador
|124
|10
|8
|5–hd
|7–½
|10
|10
|Cedillo
|37.70
|2
|STOP THE VIOLENCE
|23.40
|9.20
|5.80
|8
|LIL MILO
|4.60
|3.40
|5
|WILDMAN JACK
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$278.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$60.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-8)
|$42.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-5-4)
|$153.46
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-5)
|$112.25
Winner–Stop the Violence Dbb.g.4 by Violence out of Sea Pegasus, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $399,481 Daily Double Pool $38,799 Exacta Pool $201,658 Quinella Pool $8,882 Superfecta Pool $114,827 Trifecta Pool $144,520. Claimed–Castle by Where We At. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Eskimo Roses, Restless Rambler.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-2) paid $134.45. Pick Three Pool $83,776.
STOP THE VIOLENCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and gamely held. LIL MILO stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, lacked room behind rivals in midstretch, came out again and finished willingly four wide on the line. WILDMAN JACK had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses through the final furlong and held third. PSYCHO DAR had speed between foes then dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. MUSAWAAT (GB) hesitated to be away behind the field, settled inside to the stretch, came out past midstretch and closed willingly. CASTLE angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. GENERAL INTEREST saved ground chasing the pace, got through inside in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. CARAY broke a bit slowly, chased inside, came out into the stretch and also could not quite offer the necessary late response. FACTORIAL angled in and chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. HARDCORE TROUBADOR hopped in a bit of a slow start, chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Shared Belief Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.17 46.63 1:10.75 1:23.68 1:37.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Improbable
|124
|4
|2
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–1
|1–3½
|1–2¾
|Van Dyke
|0.70
|3
|King Jack
|120
|2
|3
|3–1½
|3–4
|3–12
|2–hd
|2–6¼
|Smith
|1.00
|5
|Lieutenant Dan
|120
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–4
|3–18
|3–28
|Cedillo
|10.00
|1
|Street Class
|118
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Fuentes
|34.90
|6
|IMPROBABLE
|3.40
|2.10
|3
|KING JACK
|2.10
|5
|LIEUTENANT DAN
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$40.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$2.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$2.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-1)
|$0.23
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5)
|$1.15
Winner–Improbable Ch.c.3 by City Zip out of Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. Bred by St. George Farm LLC & G. WattsHumphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd. and Starlight Racing. Mutuel Pool $455,756 Daily Double Pool $46,121 Exacta Pool $112,454 Quinella Pool $9,643 Superfecta Pool $31,872 Trifecta Pool $61,411. Scratched–Seven Scents, Stubbins.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $89.35. Pick Three Pool $56,054.
IMPROBABLE was sent along in the opening strides then pulled while pressing the pace outside a rival, took a short lead into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn and found the inside into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held sway under steady handling in the final strides. KING JACK stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. LIEUTENANT DAN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace off the rail then angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STREET CLASS came out early and again into the first turn, angled to the inside on the backstretch, dropped back inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased through the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.99 45.74 1:11.13 1:36.12 1:42.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Coldwater
|123
|11
|10
|11
|10–1
|10–1
|3–hd
|1–1¼
|Smith
|3.40
|4
|Bella Figura
|123
|4
|5
|5–1½
|6–1
|5–1½
|5–hd
|2–¾
|Prat
|4.80
|9
|Sunriser
|119
|8
|6
|10–½
|11
|11
|9–½
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|9.60
|7
|Bellize
|115
|6
|7
|7–1½
|8–2½
|7–hd
|7–1½
|4–1¾
|Velez
|10.40
|10
|So Much Happy
|120
|9
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–1
|5–hd
|Pereira
|49.10
|11
|Prance
|120
|10
|9
|9–1½
|9–1½
|8–1
|8–1
|6–ns
|Bejarano
|20.30
|1
|Sapori Girl
|120
|1
|11
|8–½
|7–½
|9–½
|10–6
|7–ns
|Talamo
|6.40
|5
|Objective
|120
|5
|4
|4–2
|3–½
|3–½
|1–hd
|8–1¼
|Cedillo
|2.80
|2
|Grey Lady
|120
|2
|8
|6–1
|5–hd
|4–1
|6–hd
|9–4¼
|Fuentes
|13.50
|8
|Daddy's Melody
|123
|7
|1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–hd
|4–hd
|10–17
|Maldonado
|14.30
|3
|Willowglade
|120
|3
|3
|3–1
|4–1
|6–hd
|11
|11
|Franco
|83.10
|12
|COLDWATER
|8.80
|4.20
|3.60
|4
|BELLA FIGURA (IRE)
|6.20
|5.40
|9
|SUNRISER
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-12)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (12-4)
|$23.20
|$2 QUINELLA (4-12)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-4-9-7)
|$172.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-4-9-7-10)
|Carryover $15,051
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-4-9)
|$94.35
Winner–Coldwater B.f.4 by Hold Me Back out of High Cholesterol, by Until Sundown. Bred by Janavar Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Janavar Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $426,735 Daily Double Pool $166,012 Exacta Pool $242,401 Quinella Pool $11,063 Superfecta Pool $157,879 Super High Five Pool $19,724 Trifecta Pool $175,224. Claimed–Bellize by Thor-Bred Stable LLC. Trainer: Neil Drysdale. Scratched–Flying Blue, Magical Smile, Zucchera.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (9-8/12/13/14-7-2-2/4/6-12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $157,141. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-12) paid $50.30. Pick Three Pool $221,765. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-2/4/6-12) 4 correct paid $545.65. Pick Four Pool $609,973. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/12/13/14-7-2-2/4/6-12) 5 correct paid $1,266.35. Pick Five Pool $857,778. $2 Pick Six (9-8/12/13/14-7-2-2/4/6-12) 5 out of 6 paid $171.20. $2 Pick Six (9-8/12/13/14-7-2-2/4/6-12) 6 correct paid $26,547.80. Pick Six Pool $248,465. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $75.70. Place Pick All Pool $33,023.
COLDWATER hopped at the start, angled in after the chute and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. BELLA FIGURA (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the second turn, was blocked off heels in midstretch then split horses and surged for the place. SUNRISER angled in a bit off the rail then settled inside, came out into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. BELLIZE chased outside a rival then between foes into the second turn, found the rail into the stretch, was blocked off heels in midstretch then split horses and finished well toward the inside. SO MUCH HAPPY pulled outside then pressed the pace outside a rival, stalked off the rail on the backstretch, re-bid between foes on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back in the drive and was outfinished. PRANCE angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out four wide into the stretch and also was outfinished. SAPORI GIRL had speed inside then saved ground chasing the pace, waited off heels midway on the second turn, split horses leaving that turn, came out for room in midstretch and went four wide on the wire. OBJECTIVE pulled early, stalked off the rail or outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead, fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. GREY LADY stalked inside then outside a rival, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened. DADDY'S MELODY had speed between foes then dueled inside a rival, inched away along the inside to set the pace, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WILLOWGLADE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|9,024
|$1,291,219
|Inter-Track
|6,827
|$3,716,611
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,874,240
|TOTAL
|15,851
|$12,882,070