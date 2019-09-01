NFL notes: Raiders sign former Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer

The Oakland Raiders have claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

The move made Sunday gives Oakland four quarterbacks for the time being with Kizer joining starter Derek Carr and backups Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman.

Kizer was originally a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2017 and then was traded to Green Bay in 2018. Kizer has played 18 games, completing 53% of his passes with 24 interceptions and 11 TD passes for a 58.9 passer rating.

The Raiders released defensive end Josh Mauro to make room for Kizer on the roster.

In other NFL news:

— The Seattle Seahawks have finalized their trade to acquire standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney from Houston. They sent two players and a 2020 third-round pick to the Texans. Seattle bolstered one of its biggest needs heading into the season by landing Clowney after his contract dispute with the Texans. The Seahawks sent veteran former first-rounder Barkevious Mingo and second-year pass rusher Jacob Martin to Houston.

— The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive back Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year deal and placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve. Street made the initial 53-man roster despite a knee injury but was placed on IR. That makes him eligible to return any time after eight weeks.

— The New York Jets have claimed kicker Kaare Vedvik off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings and waived Taylor Bertolet after he had an inconsistent summer. The team also claimed wide receiver Braxton Berrios from New England, defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the Los Angeles Rams and defensive back Bennett Jackson from Baltimore. The Jets also waived wide receiver Greg Dortch and safety Doug Middleton and released linebacker Albert McClellan.

— The Denver Broncos claimed quarterback Brandon Allen off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Allen will serve as starter Joe Flacco’s backup with rookie Drew Lock out with a sprained right thumb. The Broncos went searching for a backup after Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien failed to win the backup job over the final two preseason games.