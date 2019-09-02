NFL notes: Jaguars cancel a practice with Hurricane Dorian approaching

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have one less day to prepare for their season opener after the team canceled practice and meetings scheduled for Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian. That will leave them to cram two days of work into one before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone told players and coaches to stay away from the facility Wednesday as the powerful storm is scheduled to make its way up Florida’s east coast. Players also are off Tuesday. They are expected to return midday Thursday.

“We’ll have our work in,” Marrone said. “I’m not concerned about that.”

In other Jaguars news, linebacker Myles Jack signed a four-year, $57-million extension, placing him under contract through the 2023 season. Jack finalized the deal Monday, two days after agreeing to it. The contract includes $33 million guaranteed.

Top executive Tom Coughlin says: “This was something that we wanted to get done because Myles has proven himself to be a key component of our defense. His versatility and durability are both traits that we value on the football field.”

Jack has played in all 48 games in three NFL seasons, totaling 221 tackles, five sacks and an interception. He was one of three guys to play 100% of his team’s defensive snaps in 2018, joining Denver’s Justin Simmons and Philadelphia’s Malcolm Jenkins.

In preparation for the season opener, Marrone said the team got “quite a bit” of the game plan for the opener installed last week, making any weather-related adjustments relatively easier.

“Most of the work is done, which not to say, `If there’s ever a good time,“’ Marrone said. “But in the beginning you have a chance to have more done than, obviously, if something happened during the middle of a season.”

The Jaguars were able to secure a block of hotel rooms for players, coaches, staff and families in case they needed to evacuate. Some coastal areas near Jacksonville already are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Marrone said there have been internal discussions about possibly needing to move practices slated for later in the week out of Jacksonville, but added there are no plans to do so until the hurricane gets closer.

“People who have been through this before know that things can change and you have to be ready,” Marrone said. “There’s been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. I think the first thing was, the priority was, to make sure everyone’s safe and have a plan, and then once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan of what they’re doing. Then I think we’ll just take things as they come.”

The Jaguars have dealt with hurricanes before. Recently, too.

They were forced to stay two extra nights in Houston following the 2017 season opener because of Hurricane Irma.

Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with sustained winds in excess of 150 mph.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay just off shore, but caution that a small deviation could draw the storm’s dangerous core toward land.

In other NFL news:

— The Chiefs announced the signing of two-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy, two days after he was released by Buffalo and quickly reached an agreement with Kansas City. The Chiefs signed Carlos Hyde in the offseason with the hope he could provide a veteran presence in a young backfield. But he was unproductive in the preseason and was traded to Houston, and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach moved quickly to sign McCoy to a $4 million contract for this season.

— A person with knowledge of the deal said the Indianapolis Colts have signed Brian Hoyer to be their backup quarterback. ESPN reported it was a three-year deal worth $12 million. Hoyer takes over the No. 2 spot from Jacoby Brissett, who became the starter when Andrew Luck abruptly retired Aug. 24.

— The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith and have waived fullback Ricky Ortiz with an injury settlement. Ortiz hurt his ankle in the Falcons’ final preseason game at Jacksonville.

— Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson has re-signed with the team, a day after his contract was terminated. Robinson was cut Sunday, when the Browns had to open a roster spot to make rookie offensive lineman Drew Forbes eligible to return from the injured list later this season. Forbes sustained a knee injury in Thursday’s exhibition against Detroit. The 26-year-old Robinson could have signed elsewhere, but he wanted to stay with the Browns.

— The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Davis Webb to their practice squad, two days after he was cut by the New York Jets. The move comes with Buffalo preparing for its weekend opener at the Jets. Webb has yet to appear an in NFL game since the Giants drafted him in 2017 and then cut him before the start of last season. The Bills needed another quarterback, with starter Josh Allen and backup Matt Barkley their only two.