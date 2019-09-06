Rafael Nadal sweeps way into U.S. Open final

Three-time U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal gathered strength after he escaped two set points against him in the first set of his semifinal against Matteo Berrettini on Friday and pulled away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, advancing to Sunday’s final against No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Nadal, 33, has lost only one set here in reaching the final of a Grand Slam singles event for the 27th time in his career. He is 18-8 in those finals and trails only Roger Federer (20) for the most Grand Slam titles in a career.

Medvedev defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 earlier on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final.

Nadal, a familiar sight with his sleeveless shirt and his hair held back by a bandana, fell behind in the first-set tiebreaker as the hard-serving Berrettini built leads of 4-0 and 5-2. But 23-year-old Berrettini, a first-time Grand Slam finalist who likely was feeling the pressure of playing in such a large stadium and facing a legend, began to commit unforced errors that let Nadal back into the set. They were even at 6-6 when Berrettini hit a backhand that went short, and Nadal won the set when Berrettini sent a forehand long.

Nadal was the only member of tennis’ Big Three to get this far: Novak Djokovic retired during his fourth-round match because a shoulder injury and Roger Federer was sent home in the quarterfinals by Dimitrov. Members of the Big Three have won 11 straight Grand Slam singles titles and 15 of the last 17, and Nadal will be favored to improve those numbers on Sunday.