UFC 242 live updates: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 242 takes place Saturday morning/afternoon from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. It is the first UFC pay-per-view event held in Abu Dhabi since UFC 112 in 2010. The event is headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) defending his UFC lightweight title against interim champion Dustin Poirier (25-5, 1 NC). This is Nurmagomedov’s first fight since he defeated Conor McGregor in the highest grossing event in the history of the sport.

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Belal Muhammad has a strong 15-3 MMA record and the Palestinian-American is looking forward to fighting in the Middle East for the first time. Takashi Sato is 15-2 in his own right and won his UFC debut.

Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov

Nordine Taleb is a respected veteran with a 7-4 UFC record and wins over the likes of Li Jingliang, Danny Roberts and Erick Silva. He is now 38 years old. Muslim Salikhov has an impressive 14-2 MMA record and he is a finisher with stoppages in every fight except one.

Round 1. Salikhov throws a few leg kicks with great power behind them. Salikhov lands a crisp spinning back kick. Salikhov connects with a right hook. Both men are landing leg kicks but Salikhov has been more successsful when it comes to other techniques. Out of nowhere, Salikhov knocks Taleb out with a brutal looping right hand. After being out on the ground, Taleb tries to stand up and has difficulty doing so.

Winner: Muslim Salikhov, KO, round 1.

Muslim Salikhov has made a career out of stopping opponents and he showed why there with devastating one punch power.

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Omari Akhmedov is one of many Dagestani fighters competing on this card. The sambo expert has a 6-3-1 UFC record, generally fighting under the radar. Zak Cummings fits a similar profile, earning an impressive 8-2 UFC record with his ground oriented approach.

Round 1. They feel each other out early in the standup. Cummings knocks Akhmedov down with a left hook but he gets up quickly. There is a cut on the cheek of Akhmedov. Akhmedov grabs a double leg and slams Cummings to the mat impressively. Cummings does a nice job of tying up the hands and preventing Akhmedov from landing anything. When Akhmedov postures up for a big attempt, Cummings slips out and returns to his feet. Close round. 10-9 Akhmedov.

Round 2. Akhmedov connects with a right hand early. Both men are tending to throw one strike at a time rather than relying on greater volume. Akhmedov lands another right punch as Cummings is throwing a low kick. Akhmedov catches a kick and clinches. Akhmedov throws a few knees in the clinch. Cummings’ facial expression suggests frustration with how the fight is going. Cummings grabs a guillotine choke and pulls Akhmedov down but Akhmedov pops his head out on the way down and lands some punches on the ground. 10-9 Akhmedov.

Round 3. Both men continue to not land much in the standup. In particular, Akhmedov is just moving out of the way of a high percentage of Cummings’ punches. Akhmedov quickly shoots in with two minutes left but Cummings stuffs it well. Akhmedov gets a takedown in the final minute. Akhmedov lands some solid punches at the close. 10-9 Akhmedov.

Winner: Omari Akhmedov, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

The pace was slow and there wasn’t a lot of action, but Akhmedov definitely earned the win on the strength of a couple takedowns and good striking defense.

Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam

Don Madge is a South African competitor who won his UFC debut with a head kick knockout. He takes on UFC newcomer Fares Ziam. The French fighter took the fight on short notice and has won five straight.

Round 1. Madge closes distance, clinches, and works for a takedown. Ziam successfully defends against the initial attempt. They end up in a stalemate, trading knees to the legs and body. The referee finally breaks them up with around a minute and a half left in the round. Madge moves back into the clinch and goes for the takedown again. Ziam prevents that and they end up back in the clinch. Nothing happens there until the round mercifully comes to an end. 10-10.

Round 2. Madge throws a couple punches and returns to the clinch. Ziam lands an elbow in the clinch. Madge breaks and Ziam immediately opens up with a couple combinations so Madge returns to the clinch. Madge goes for the takedown again and once more Ziam successfully prevents it. They break off briefly before Madge lands a punch and returns to the clinch. The referee breaks them with a minute left. They clinch and Ziam goes for a takedown but Madge blocks that so they end up back in a clinch by the cage. Madge finally gets a takedown with less than 20 seconds left. He lands a few punches and the round ends. 10-9 Madge.

Round 3. Madge goes back to the clinch. Madge looks for a takedown but doesn’t make much headway. Ziam goes for a kimura but Madge rolls through and they’re back in the familiar clinch stalemate. Madge gets a second takedown with a minute and a half left. Madge lands a few strikes inside the open guard. Madge mounts briefly but loses it. 10-9 Madge.

Winner: Don Madge, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Don Madge picked up the judges’ decision, largely by preventing much in the way of action from transpiring.